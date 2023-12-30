Jump to content
Betting > NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins predictions: NFL betting tips, odds and free bets

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins face off in a huge AFC showdown on Sunday
Last Updated: 30th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
NFL Writer
The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) host the Miami Dolphins (11-4) in a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game at M & T Bank Stadium on Sunday (6pm, Sky Sports NFL). 

The Ravens are currently in position as the number one seed in the AFC, confirming their status as the team to beat after a brilliant win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. 

The recent slump of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs has blown the conference wide open. 

Baltimore have the credentials to dethrone the Chiefs, although they know all too well that holding the number one seed in the post-season can mean very little – see the 2019 campaign.

The Dolphins have kept pace and produced their best performance of the season last time out to edge out the Dallas Cowboys on home turf, booking their spot in the play-offs.

Defeating the Cowboys and Ravens in back-to-back weeks would prove that Mike McDaniel’s men are contenders in the AFC and the Super Bowl for the first time in a generation. A win would hand them their first AFC East title since 2008. 

It promises to be a thriller in the 6pm window, and NFL betting sites have installed the Ravens as favourites on the money line and three-point favourites on the handicap.  

Here are our predictions using the best odds from online bookmakers

Ravens’ defence vs Miami’s offence? 

The Ravens produced an outstanding performance to crush the 49ers last time out. Lamar Jackson and the offence were on form to put 33 points on the board, while the defence tormented Brock Purdy and company. 

Purdy had a rare off day for Kyle Shanahan’s men, throwing four interceptions, ensuring that Baltimore marched to their fifth win in a row.  

Baltimore’s defence could be the difference between themselves and the rest of the field in the AFC. They are allowing the fewest points in the league (16.4), are ranked fifth best in yards per game and have notched the most sacks (54).

Their mettle will be put to the test by the Dolphins’ offence, who are ranked number one in the NFL for yards and points. 

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is enjoying an MVP calibre season supported by the sensational wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The running backs are not bad either as Raheem Mostert has recorded over 20 touchdowns this term.  

We’re poised for a battle between two strengths, and there is a tremendous amount at stake for both teams. 

Given the Dolphins have lost all three road games against teams with winning records, we’re backing the Ravens to come out on top with an alternate handicap of –3.5 at 21/20 with SpreadEx

This means a bet on Baltimore will win if they triumph by four points or more. 

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins Tip 1: Baltimore Ravens –3.5 handicap – 21/20 SpreadEx 

Mostert to find the end zone 

Mostert has been incredible for the Dolphins, mustering 21 touchdowns in the campaign. 

The Cowboys were able to stop him rushing for a score last week, but he highlighted his versatility with a receiving touchdown – only his third of the season.  

The 31-year-old had been unstoppable as a rusher before being held out by Dallas, notching seven scores in four games. 

It’s credit to McDaniel's style of offence that has allowed Mostert to flourish even with an injury-hit offensive line.

For the second week in a row, Baltimore are facing one of the best running backs in the NFL. 

They were unable to stop Christian McCaffrey from finding the end zone in the second quarter of their win over the 49ers. But, the Ravens have been a wall against the rush this term, allowing only five rushing touchdowns in the entire season.  

McDaniel’s offence may just be able to unlock their line for one score to allow Mostert to notch his 22nd touchdown of the season. We’re backing a Mostert touchdown any time on Sunday at 21/20 with bet365

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins Tip 2: Raheem Mostert to score any time – 21/20 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

A low-scoring game? 

The climax of the NFL season usually sees low-scoring games as teams of similar quality battle it out over four quarters. 

This contest has all the hallmarks of a play-off duel and could well be a preview for the AFC Championship Game, especially given the woes of the Chiefs.  

Although both offences can put points on the board, we’re expecting a tighter contest.  

The Dolphins showed that they don’t need to necessarily have to blow teams away to win games following their triumph over the Cowboys.

But, the Ravens have a Super Bowl winning coach on their sideline, and plenty of experience in their ranks.  

Look for Baltimore to control the clock and limit Miami’s possessions, which will naturally reduce the scoring at M & T Bank Stadium. 

Betting apps have set the total points line at 47.5, and we’re taking the under at odds of 5/6 with BoyleSports

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins Tip 3: Under 47.5 points – 5/6 BoyleSports

How to get NFL free bets 

You can get free bets for betting on Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins and other NFL games by signing up for new betting sites online. 

BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK, but have a proud reputation in the United States, making them experts in NFL wagering.

New customers can unlock £40 in free bets by creating an account and betting £10 online.  

Read all the terms and conditions of BetMGM’s welcome offer before signing up, and if you wager on the NFL or any other sports, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.