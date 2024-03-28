2024 Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race predictions, odds, & free bets

2024 Boat Race prediction Oxford to win Women’s Boat Race - 4pts @ 8/13 with Betfred The Boat Race 2024 takes place on the River Thames on Saturday afternoon with Cambridge bidding to repeat their men’s and women’s double from 12 months ago (from 2.46pm, BBC One). First held in 1829 and an annual fixture since 1856, Oxford’s Dark Blues take on Cambridge’s Light Blues in the side-by-side eights race on the river. The crews start at Putney and travel west to the finish at Mortlake 4.2 miles (6.8km) away on the Championship Course. From 2015, the women’s race has been staged on the same day over the same course. Months of training and preparation took place prior to the announcements of the crews on 13 March. There were intra-university trial races in December - with Oxford experiencing very much the better of the conditions - followed by races against rival universities and rowing clubs in the New Year.

Oxford women on track to end long drought Perhaps the most notable result from the pre-Boat Race fixtures was a win for Oxford’s women over Oxford Brookes, one of the UK’s top rowing universities, in late January. The race on the Championship Course was split into three contests of approximately five minutes apiece. Race commentator and Olympic gold medallist Martin Cross said beforehand that “maintaining contact” - ie. staying within a length - of Brookes would represent good results for Oxford in the first two. They in fact finished three-quarters of a length behind on both occasions with the second more impressive given Brookes had the advantage on the Surrey bend (the longer south curve on the course). In the final piece, Oxford had the bend advantage and used it to full effect to power clear by an eye-catching one-and-a-half lengths with European U23 bronze medallist Annie Sharp, all six-foot-four (1.94m) of her, gaining admirers. That they have made two changes to the boat since, with Claire Aitken and Julia Lindsay boosting the number of Boat Race veterans to six (including cox Joe Gellett), bodes well for their chances of ending a run of six consecutive defeats.

Cambridge warmed up last month with the narrowest of reverses at the hands of Thames Rowing Club over two-thirds of the Championship Course. On the outside of the Surrey bend, Cambridge produced a late push to close the gap from half-a-length to almost nothing with Thames awarded victory by a foot. Just two rowers - Jenna Armstrong and Carina Graf - remain from last year's triumph and they go into Saturday as heavy underdogs. With Cross and others believing this is the best Oxford women's boat for many a year, the Dark Blues are confident selections to claim a first win since 2016. And this is a race rarely get wrong. Since the women's race became part of the big day in 2015, the favourite has always prevailed.

Cambridge bid to defy odds again in men’s race While Cambridge’s men boast vastly superior Boat Race experience with five survivors from last year to Oxford’s one, the Dark Blues do have Harry Glenister - a member of the British senior team from 2018-23 - in the two seat and 2022 Belgrade World Cup winner Lenny Jenkins in the seven seat. As well as having the slightly heavier crew, Oxford have been superior in the build-up. In late February, they got the better of a stormy struggle with Leander Club in which umpire Sir Matthew Pinsent stopped the race after Oxford four James Doran lost his oar in a clash between the boats. When Leander moved out to a lead of three-quarters of a length following the restart, the boats clashed again with Oxford - at fault this time - moving in front before the finish. As it turned out, Pinsent had already decided to disqualify Leander for the first clash of a somewhat unsatisfactory affair. Cambridge faced Leander earlier this month in a two-piece race. After an even first, Leander opened out to one and a half lengths by the finish. Perhaps significant is that Cambridge have made numerous seat switches ahead of Saturday’s showpiece with only stroke Matt Edge, seven seat Luca Ferraro and three seat Thomas Marsh staying put. Meanwhile, Oxford have retained the same line-up as their Leander meeting. generally have a good record when it comes to the men’s Boat Race, although Cambridge have upset the odds in two of the last three renewals. The 7/4 with Betway about another Light Blue win is somewhat tempting, but the advice is to stick to the women's race this year.

