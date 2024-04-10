Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

15:52 Lingfield – King Cabo – 1pt @ 15/2

King Cabo disappointed when I backed him here two outings ago but he got unbalanced turning for home, stuck to the often unfavoured inside rail and weakened out of it. It may also be that he can’t hack sprinting unless everything pans out perfectly to suit him.

I thought he was better at Kempton last time. Again, he didn’t finish his race but also went to the inner of the track and was running against a higher calibre of opposition in a 0-95. This is a significant drop in grade and Neil Callan takes over in the saddle, both of which could be a big help.

16:25 Lingfield – Lilkian – 1pt @ 12/1

Lilkian is a bit more out than in these days but he’s 2lbs lower than his easy C&D success from October and should have no fitness excuses now having had a trio of runs following a break. He looked a step short on the first two occasions, then did a fair bit of early running over C&D last time.

The draw forced that, as he was out in gate 10, but he’s much lower this time around and will hopefully get to save his energy for late on. How he weakened would make you question his current well-being and he may simply be out of form, but he’s a big price if he manages to bounce back.