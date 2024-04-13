Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

For Saturday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Yarmouth
Last Updated: 13th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Yarmouth with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

15:40 Yarmouth – Fast Flo – 1pt @ 33/1

Fast Flo would be happier in an even lesser grade than this but I think she’s a generous price to break her maiden. Being 0-22 is far from encouraging but only four of those outings have come on turf and her sole turf handicap attempt yielded a third here over 7f on soft ground.

That trip is on the sharp side for her and the mile on this track could be perfect. She ran over it once when reappearing last season and finished third at 100/1 in a classified contest. The winner of that did bolt up but went on to win his next three and was unlucky not to get a four-timer.

Whether she’ll be fully fit to do herself justice remains to be seen but I think the price is accounting for that risk and no shortage of the opposition have questions to answer as well. It’s a bet that will go one way or the other but I’m happy enough to take a chance at 25/1 or bigger.

 

17:30 Yarmouth – Angle Land – 1pt @ 12/1

Angle Land hasn’t won fresh before but hasn’t exactly had many extended breaks from the track. She signed off from 2023 in good form, placing at Southwell off the same mark as today and only gave way to a couple of horses who raced closer to the nearside rail.

Whether she’s still in that sort of form is up in the air but a similar level of performance would put her bang in the frame again and she’s 5lbs lower than her Goodwood success last May. She’s not overly exposed on quicker turf either and the price on offer looks a bit too big to me.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 13th April 2024, 10:24 AM

