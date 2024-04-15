Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday at Windsor

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

15:50 Windsor – Brazen Idol – 1pt @ 13/2

Brazen Idol should be fit after a couple of recent runs and he shaped better than the bare result at Kempton last time. Whilst travelling well early in the straight, he needed an out to have a chance of building up a head of steam and no gaps were appearing at all.

I didn’t think his rider was at his best either and Richard Kingscote taking over in the saddle is a positive. Turf poses no issue, whilst Windsor may be the sort of track that plays to his strengths as long as he doesn’t get too far back. Any price around the 13/2 mark seems fair enough.

16:20 Windsor – Alcazan – 1pt @ 25/1

Alcazan was somewhat all or nothing on the turf last season, winning twice and running below her level on the other five occasions. It’s tough to know what to expect on her seasonal return and she hasn’t won when fresh before, but I think she could be worth risking given the price on offer.

She’s 3lbs higher than her Yarmouth success in September, for which she was a 40/1 chance, but Joe Leavy removes 5lbs with his claim and that’s a help. She’s quite a simplistic ride as well and if the pace doesn’t collapse, along with her fitness being where it needs to be, she may have a chance.