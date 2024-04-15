Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday at Windsor

Our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at 25/1 and 13/2
Last Updated: 15th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday at Windsor
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Windsor with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

15:50 Windsor – Brazen Idol – 1pt @ 13/2

Brazen Idol should be fit after a couple of recent runs and he shaped better than the bare result at Kempton last time. Whilst travelling well early in the straight, he needed an out to have a chance of building up a head of steam and no gaps were appearing at all.

I didn’t think his rider was at his best either and Richard Kingscote taking over in the saddle is a positive. Turf poses no issue, whilst Windsor may be the sort of track that plays to his strengths as long as he doesn’t get too far back. Any price around the 13/2 mark seems fair enough.

 

16:20 Windsor – Alcazan – 1pt @ 25/1

Alcazan was somewhat all or nothing on the turf last season, winning twice and running below her level on the other five occasions. It’s tough to know what to expect on her seasonal return and she hasn’t won when fresh before, but I think she could be worth risking given the price on offer.

She’s 3lbs higher than her Yarmouth success in September, for which she was a 40/1 chance, but Joe Leavy removes 5lbs with his claim and that’s a help. She’s quite a simplistic ride as well and if the pace doesn’t collapse, along with her fitness being where it needs to be, she may have a chance.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 15th April 2024, 12:05 PM

