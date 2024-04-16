Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Newmarket

Our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at 28/1, 18/1 and 6/1
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Newmarket
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newmarket with three selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

13:50 Newmarket – Bedford Flyer – 1pt @ 18/1

Bedford Flyer hasn’t scored on turf for almost three years and is a shade better suited to the All-Weather tracks. However, I think he could enjoy Newmarket and he’s not handicapped out of things from a mark of 94 based on his Lingfield second in January.

His two runs since have been quite tough tasks, firstly in a Listed race when four-lengths behind Diligent Harry and then at Newcastle where he dwelt at the start and raced up the middle of the track. They were reasonable efforts all the same and suggest he’s still in form.

Being drawn in stall 12 could be a plus if they race near the rail that’s positioned down the centre of the track and his running style means he’s likely to be on the speed, which I generally prefer to see here. Lewis Edmunds returning in the saddle is a plus and the price is generous.

 

14:55 Newmarket – Storm Catcher – 1pt e/w @ 28/1

Storm Catcher has won six All-Weather handicaps in little more than a year and I wouldn’t be surprised if he proved capable of winning something decent on turf as well. He’s 8lbs higher than his last run in this code but has shown mostly good form since, including a couple more victories. 

He wasn’t at his best at Newcastle last month when behind Elegant Man but was a bit fresh following eight weeks off the track and running down the winner proved an impossible task for all. Given his previous form with Penzance, who finished second, it’s safe to say he’s better than that run.

What I like about the setup of today’s race is the drop to a mile in a contest where they should go quite quick up front and the booking of Jamie Spencer. That may ensure he’ll be ridden quiet and if the leaders do a bit too much, it’s possible that he can finish fast in the closing stages.

Whether he’s able to translate his improvement to the turf remains to be proven but he was only beaten a length at Ascot over a mile in July and whilst he is 12lbs higher nowadays, that’s with good reason. If his draw in gate one isn’t a problem, he’s a big price to be involved.

 

17:15 Newmarket – Runaround Sioux – 1pt @ 6/1

Runaround Sioux finished with some purpose over 6f at Chelmsford on her latest start and the only reason it couldn’t yield a better finish than fourth place was down to the early stages of the race. She was slow to get going from the stalls and ended up wide and too far back.

It was encouraging nonetheless to see how well she ran the straight and I think there’s untapped potential with her as a 7f performer. Granted, those slow starts do add in extra risk and she needs to find a way to stop it, but Silvestre De Sousa being booked could help matters there.

The nature of this track may give her a bit more time to get organised compared to running in slowly run affairs around a bend on the All-Weather and I’m certain she’s well-handicapped off 67 for whenever she gets a suitably run race again. Hopefully this one will pan out to favour her.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 16th April 2024, 10:58 AM

Share:

You might also like

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Newmarket
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Newmarket
Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips: Champions League odds and predictions
Football
Man City vs Real Madrid betting tips: Champions League odds and predictions
Bayern vs Arsenal tips: Champions League predictions and football betting odds
Football
Bayern vs Arsenal tips: Champions League predictions and football betting odds
Chevron Championship predictions: Betting preview with tips and golf odds
Golf
Chevron Championship predictions: Betting preview with tips and golf odds
Southampton vs Preston betting tips: Championship predictions, best football odds and free bets
Football
Southampton vs Preston betting tips: Championship predictions, best football odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Everton tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions & odds
Football
Chelsea vs Everton tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions & odds
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Football
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Barcelona vs PSG tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets
Football
Barcelona vs PSG tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets
Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday at Windsor
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday at Windsor
Best Slot Games: Play Top Slot Games Online at UK Casinos
Casino
Best Slot Games: Play Top Slot Games Online at UK Casinos
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Football
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
BetVictor bonus code: Sign up offer for free bets or casino bonuses
Betting
BetVictor bonus code: Sign up offer for free bets or casino bonuses
BetMGM sportsbook bonus code: Get free bets with latest UK sign up offer
Betting
BetMGM sportsbook bonus code: Get free bets with latest UK sign up offer
BetUK sign up offer: Get £30 in free bets with April welcome bonus
Betting
BetUK sign up offer: Get £30 in free bets with April welcome bonus
All British Casino bonus code and welcome bonus offer for April 2024
Casino
All British Casino bonus code and welcome bonus offer for April 2024
BetMGM Casino bonus code UK and sign-up offer for April 2024
Casino
BetMGM Casino bonus code UK and sign-up offer for April 2024
NetBet bonus code: New customers get £10 in free bets with latest sign up offer
Betting
NetBet bonus code: New customers get £10 in free bets with latest sign up offer
bet365 bonus code: use INDY2024 for betting, casino & poker welcome offers
Betting
bet365 bonus code: use INDY2024 for betting, casino & poker welcome offers
Unibet promo code: Sign up offer for free bets, casino and poker bonuses
Betting
Unibet promo code: Sign up offer for free bets, casino and poker bonuses
MrQ promo code: Enter sign up code INDY2024 for free casino spins
Casino
MrQ promo code: Enter sign up code INDY2024 for free casino spins
Betfred promo code: sign up offer for free bets & free spins in April
Betting
Betfred promo code: sign up offer for free bets & free spins in April
William Hill promo code: Sign up offer for free bets and casino bonuses
Betting
William Hill promo code: Sign up offer for free bets and casino bonuses
Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Football
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
UFC 300 betting tips: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill preview with predictions, MMA odds and free bets
UFC
UFC 300 betting tips: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill preview with predictions, MMA odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.