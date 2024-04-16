Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Newmarket

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

13:50 Newmarket – Bedford Flyer – 1pt @ 18/1

Bedford Flyer hasn’t scored on turf for almost three years and is a shade better suited to the All-Weather tracks. However, I think he could enjoy Newmarket and he’s not handicapped out of things from a mark of 94 based on his Lingfield second in January.

His two runs since have been quite tough tasks, firstly in a Listed race when four-lengths behind Diligent Harry and then at Newcastle where he dwelt at the start and raced up the middle of the track. They were reasonable efforts all the same and suggest he’s still in form.

Being drawn in stall 12 could be a plus if they race near the rail that’s positioned down the centre of the track and his running style means he’s likely to be on the speed, which I generally prefer to see here. Lewis Edmunds returning in the saddle is a plus and the price is generous.

14:55 Newmarket – Storm Catcher – 1pt e/w @ 28/1

Storm Catcher has won six All-Weather handicaps in little more than a year and I wouldn’t be surprised if he proved capable of winning something decent on turf as well. He’s 8lbs higher than his last run in this code but has shown mostly good form since, including a couple more victories.

He wasn’t at his best at Newcastle last month when behind Elegant Man but was a bit fresh following eight weeks off the track and running down the winner proved an impossible task for all. Given his previous form with Penzance, who finished second, it’s safe to say he’s better than that run.

What I like about the setup of today’s race is the drop to a mile in a contest where they should go quite quick up front and the booking of Jamie Spencer. That may ensure he’ll be ridden quiet and if the leaders do a bit too much, it’s possible that he can finish fast in the closing stages.

Whether he’s able to translate his improvement to the turf remains to be proven but he was only beaten a length at Ascot over a mile in July and whilst he is 12lbs higher nowadays, that’s with good reason. If his draw in gate one isn’t a problem, he’s a big price to be involved.

17:15 Newmarket – Runaround Sioux – 1pt @ 6/1

Runaround Sioux finished with some purpose over 6f at Chelmsford on her latest start and the only reason it couldn’t yield a better finish than fourth place was down to the early stages of the race. She was slow to get going from the stalls and ended up wide and too far back.

It was encouraging nonetheless to see how well she ran the straight and I think there’s untapped potential with her as a 7f performer. Granted, those slow starts do add in extra risk and she needs to find a way to stop it, but Silvestre De Sousa being booked could help matters there.

The nature of this track may give her a bit more time to get organised compared to running in slowly run affairs around a bend on the All-Weather and I’m certain she’s well-handicapped off 67 for whenever she gets a suitably run race again. Hopefully this one will pan out to favour her.