Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Newmarket

Our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets for the Craven meeting
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Newmarket
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newmarket with three selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

13:50 Newmarket – Summerghand – 1pt @ 11/1

Summerghand is getting on in years but he boasts a fine record on the Newmarket tracks, with 11 runs yielding three successes and a further four second placed finishes. The most recent of those wins came at Listed and Group 3 company, and now he finds himself in a handicap off 95.

He’s not quite the force of old but he dead-heated in a handicap off 102 as recently as August and was only beaten a half-length off this mark at Lingfield early last month. His last outing at Newcastle didn’t pan out to suit, a clear run not coming his way, and he’s better than that would suggest.

Daniel Tudhope returning in the saddle is a major positive for his chances and the only limiting factor could be the ground. Ideally, he’d want it to be on the faster side so I’m hoping the rain will stay away. If it does and he gets a clear shot at things, there’s no doubting he should be a threat to all.

 

14:25 Newmarket – Jayarebe – 1pt @ 11/1

Jayarebe has only raced on two occasions but made a fine impression on debut when running out a 16/1 winner over 7f on the July course. He was a shade green when asked to pick up the front-running second but was well on top at the line and didn’t seem to be maxing out when in the lead.

He was given a tough task on his sole start since, lining up in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, and that proved to be a step too far but should not be an experience that’s lost on him. He wasn’t disgraced either and I got the impression that he wasn’t quick enough to cope with that opposition.

The trip for this contest is a couple of furlongs further and he’s bred to be getting at least this far, alongside the fact that he runs as if he wants it. Improvement will be required to beat some of these but he’s a nice horse with more to offer and if he has trained on, he won’t be far away.

 

15:00 Newmarket – Hi Royal – 1pt @ 11/1

Hi Royal looks too readily ignored when you consider that he’s dropping into Group 3 company following five outings at the highest level. His form includes placed efforts in the English and Irish Guineas, then he lost his way after being dropped back to 7f in France.

This is undoubtedly a comeback mission but better ground will be a help to him, Newmarket suits his style of running and he has had a wind-op since last seen. That could kick him back into form and he has always been the type of horse who would find physical improvement as a four-year-old.

Of course, we have no idea where he’s at when it comes to fitness and he’d be entitled to need the run. But that comment applies to some of the others lining up in opposition and hopefully Kevin Ryan will have him ready. The trip shouldn’t be a problem and 11/1 appears generous. 

