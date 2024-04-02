Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

15:15 Pontefract – Elegant Erin – 1pt @ 11/2

Elegant Erin is eligible to contest weaker handicaps than this but hopefully carrying a lesser weight on testing ground will be a help. She looked to be winding up towards something better when fifth at Newcastle recently and was only beaten by a length there despite being outpaced early.

The turf suits her better and she tends to go particularly well on tracks with a stiffer finish. Her sole run over C&D last season yielded a neck second, just failing to reel in the pacemaker, and that came from a 3lb higher mark so there’s certainly no issue with regard to her rating.

A decent gallop being offered up would increase her chance and the draw should ensure cover. Whether she can max out on her ability against this level of opposition remains to be seen but I think she’s a reasonable play given the promise of her last start.

16:45 Pontefract – Pol Roger – 1pt @ 10/1

Pol Roger was a disappointment last season based on the form he produced as a juvenile but he showed enough on a few occasions to suggest that he’s not a lost cause. He now reappears as a four-year-old from a mark that’s 19lbs below his first run of last season and is in no excuses territory.

One of his best runs came on testing ground at Haydock, which adds hope for today’s conditions suiting, and I suspect that Pontefract will suit so long as he’s ridden prominently. It’s a bet that could go either way, of course, but he’s generally a 9/1 shot and that looks more than fair to me.