Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury

13:30 Newbury – Mujtaba – 1pt @ 10/1

Mujtaba hasn’t been the easiest to train but clearly has a lot of ability and is interesting up at 1m 4f for the first time. He’s on a recovery mission after finishing last in a French Group 3 five weeks ago and it’s hard to find any obvious excuses for that, but it wasn’t his true running at all.

If he could get back to the level he showed when beaten a neck behind Point Lonsdale in the Huxley at Chester on his sole start of last season then he wouldn’t be far off the best of these and he bolted up in a handicap off 104 on his only previous visit to Newbury. If he’s in form, he can get involved.

14:05 Newbury – Elmalka – 1pt @ 6/1

Anyone siding with Elmalka is doing so based on the visual impression she created on her sole run at Southwell, when overcoming a pace bias to score readily. The form is nothing special but she looks like an interesting prospect with plenty of improvement to come this season.

Her breeding suggests quality, being out of a two-time Group 1 winner and her half-brother Benbatl won a few times at the top level. Whether she’ll be able to reach those heights is anyone’s guess but I think there are questions to answer for many of this field and she could progress beyond them.

15:15 Newbury – Godwinson – 1pt @ 9/1

Tom Marquand is doing his lowest weight in a long time in order to ride Godwinson and it could be worthwhile, with his opening mark of 88 looking generous. He does lack experience for a race of this nature but will at least get a proper gallop, something he didn’t have for last season’s runs.

That alone has the potential to eke out more, whilst I’m certain he’s going to improve as a four-year-old. The form of his fifth at Kempton when last seen has received boosts since and if the fitness is in place to show his true talent first time up for the season, I suspect he’ll be in the mix here.