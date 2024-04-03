Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

13:55 Catterick – Quanah – 1pt @ 28/1

Quanah is going to be all or nothing in terms of his performance so I don’t think there’s much point in going each-way with him. If he runs like he did the last twice, he’ll have no chance, but he was rather lit up by cheekpieces at Chelmsford and then blinkers when returned to Newcastle.

The track position didn’t offer him any help last time either and he may be in better form than his figures are suggesting, something he had hinted at in February when only beaten a couple of lengths by a subsequent winner. The third home on that occasion also won twice since.

That’s the last time he raced without headgear on and coming back to the turf will be a plus. The ground isn’t a problem and as long as he’s ridden forward, the nature of this track is right up his street. Whether he’s still in form is the question but he’s a big price in a mediocre field.

15:55 Catterick – Emperor Caradoc – 1pt @ 12/1

Emperor Caradoc has only beaten two horses home in his three outings this year but likely needed the first of those, then got no run through second time up and was racing at 1m 2f for the first time when sent off at 100/1 a month ago. That trip does nothing for him.

Returning to 7f is a big positive, getting onto the turf again will do no harm and he’s now running from a mark of 67. That’s 5lbs below his sole handicap win and he showed on a few occasions last season that he’ll be able to find a race or two with the Paul Midgley stable.

There are no fitness worries with him, which is a plus given the underfoot conditions, and I think this course will play to his strengths. Again, the issues with him relate to his current well-being but any double-figured price looks worthy of a small bet and he can pop up in a similar race soon.