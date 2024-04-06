Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Kempton and Chelmsford with three selections online.

14:05 Kempton – Mysterious Love – 1pt @ 50/1

Mysterious Love is rated 92 so being fully competitive in Listed races will require improvement. On the plus side, the highest rated runners in this one are only around the 100 mark and it may not be the strongest of contests, which adds some hope that she could get involved at a big price.

She finished off last season in poor form when racing in France but showed a decent level on the turf here in July and September, beaten four-lengths in a couple of Group 3 events at Ascot and then Sandown. Both efforts would not be far off the peak level of many runners in this field.

Given that her sole win came from the front, connections might opt to send her forward again and that could be beneficial here. There’s not much obvious speed on and something quickening from the front off a slow tempo could be at an advantage. I’m happy to play 50/1 that it may be her.

16:55 Kempton – Knebworth – 1pt @ 4/1

Knebworth is clearly in brilliant form following a break over the winter and I wouldn’t be surprised if he progresses further before long. He showed a great attitude to rally and win at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago, proving he had stepped forward a bit for his comeback second at Wolverhampton.

He still needs to overturn form with Ferrous from their meeting that day but he’s drawn well in stall two, whilst Ferrous is out in 11 and that will take some navigating. The other two main market rivals are also positioned wide and hopefully that’ll hand an advantage over to Knebworth.

17:45 Chelmsford – Surprise Picture – 1pt @ 12/1

Grant Tuer doesn’t come down to Chelmsford very often, which isn’t much of a surprise given that it’s at least a seven hour round trip, but Surprise Picture is his only runner on the card today and looks to have a chance with his mark falling and Joe Leavy booked to remove a valuable 5lbs.

He scored at Wolverhampton in January when everything panned out perfectly to suit and has performed reasonably well on four of his five subsequent starts. Most of them have been in slightly higher grades than this and the opposition he now faces look that bit more suitable.

The draw has been kind, as he should have no excuses not to get near the speed from gate one, whilst he runs like he’ll be well suited to Chelmsford’s demands. It’s a while since he has been on Polytrack but he won on it when trained by Hugo Palmer and could hopefully repeat the trick.