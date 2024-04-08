Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

14:20 Newcastle – Moush – 1pt @ 12/1

Moush was 0-12 with the Channon yard but placed on five occasions and has the ability to win a handicap at some point. He now debuts for Liam Bailey having been sold for 9,500gns in October and his new yard are going along well this year with six winners and eight places from 44 runners.

He ran well on his debut in 2022 and wasn’t disgraced on his seasonal return last year either, offering hope that a recent run may not be needed to fully sharpen him up. This will be the lowest band of handicap he has tackled and if he’s fit enough, I think he’s a big price to get involved.

14:50 Newcastle – Toshizou – 1pt @ 18/1

Toshizou is becoming dangerously handicapped and is now a stone lower than his peak mark. It’s mainly with good reason as he never had enough in hand to get his head in-front last season, 10 runs yielding a trio of places and not much else to write home about.

He was nibbled in the market on this season’s return at Doncaster but didn’t perform like a horse who was fit to go on testing ground. I’d imagine he’ll step forward for it, he’s down another 3lbs in the weights and switches over to the All-Weather, on which he ran well on his sole attempt.

There’s no doubting he may simply be out of form and won’t be able to trouble this field. But he’s into a 0-85 for just the second time and was runner-up at York in October the only other time he raced at this level. If he can bounce back, he’ll be able to have a say in the straight.