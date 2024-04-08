Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

For Monday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Newcastle
Last Updated: 8th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

14:20 Newcastle – Moush – 1pt @ 12/1

Moush was 0-12 with the Channon yard but placed on five occasions and has the ability to win a handicap at some point. He now debuts for Liam Bailey having been sold for 9,500gns in October and his new yard are going along well this year with six winners and eight places from 44 runners.

He ran well on his debut in 2022 and wasn’t disgraced on his seasonal return last year either, offering hope that a recent run may not be needed to fully sharpen him up. This will be the lowest band of handicap he has tackled and if he’s fit enough, I think he’s a big price to get involved.

 

14:50 Newcastle – Toshizou – 1pt @ 18/1

Toshizou is becoming dangerously handicapped and is now a stone lower than his peak mark. It’s mainly with good reason as he never had enough in hand to get his head in-front last season, 10 runs yielding a trio of places and not much else to write home about. 

He was nibbled in the market on this season’s return at Doncaster but didn’t perform like a horse who was fit to go on testing ground. I’d imagine he’ll step forward for it, he’s down another 3lbs in the weights and switches over to the All-Weather, on which he ran well on his sole attempt.

There’s no doubting he may simply be out of form and won’t be able to trouble this field. But he’s into a 0-85 for just the second time and was runner-up at York in October the only other time he raced at this level. If he can bounce back, he’ll be able to have a say in the straight.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

James Boyle

Last Updated: 8th April 2024, 11:10 AM

