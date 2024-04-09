Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

For Tuesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at Thirsk
Last Updated: 9th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Thirsk with three selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

15:15 Thirsk – Run This Way – 1pt @ 4/1

Run This Way could be worth taking a chance on despite the lack of a recent run. She went well on her reappearance in 2021, won readily over C&D first time up in 2022 and came back on the All-Weather last year, which doesn’t seem to be suitable for her.

Last season as a whole didn’t exactly work out too well as she emerged from it winless, but that has had a positive effect on her mark and she’s down to 58 now. She had a wind-op over the winter and connections must feel the fire still burns if they’re keeping her in training.

The ground will be perfect, she’s drawn on the rail and is generally an uncomplicated ride when she’s in good form. Fitness is the worry but if it’s not a problem, she’s weighted to have a major say and everything else is in her favour. The market has been positive so far as well.

 

15:45 Thirsk – Highjacked – 1pt @ 9/2

The John Davies yard don’t have many horses and have operated at a lowly 3% strike-rate in recent years. However, it’s interesting to see Danny Tudhope booked to ride Highjacked and he’s 3-7 when riding for Davies, which includes a win on this horse on the sole occasion he has been up.

Highjacked didn’t stand much racing last season, only seen out on four occasions, but showed he retained most of his ability when beaten little more than a length in two of those and is lower in the weights now. Indeed, he’s 4lbs below his last success and that came over C&D on heavy.

Again, I’m betting whilst hoping with regard to fitness but he never had much problem in running fresh before and the jockey booking alone would suggest the work has been done at home. He’ll enjoy the conditions more than most and if he gets into a good rhythm, he can go close at worst.

 

16:15 Thirsk – Thunder Star – 1pt @ 16/1

Thunder Star hit upon a fine run of form between June and September last season, winning a trio of handicaps from four attempts, and could have more to offer as a four-year-old. She’s proven on top of demanding conditions as well and has a running style that’s suited to Thirsk’s demands.

Making a winning reappearance from a mark of 81 won’t be simple but she did score first time up as a juvenile and was off for 10 weeks prior to her first handicap success last season. Jessica Macey’s horses are going nicely this year and hopefully Thunder Star could add another winner.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 9th April 2024, 10:48 AM

