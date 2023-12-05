Jump to content
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

For Tuesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Lingfield
Last Updated: 5th of December 2023
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Lingfield with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

14:05 Lingfield – Expressionless – 1pt @ 12/1

Expressionless failed to land a blow over C&D a couple of weeks ago, maintaining a run of form that is none too inspiring. On the other hand, it was a 0-95 and he’s eligible to compete in weaker contests, of which this is one. They also went very slow up front and that didn’t help his cause. 

Considering how the race panned out, and the front two horses being quite talented, it may have been a better effort than the formbook would suggest. He’ll be happier in this company anyway and whilst it’s hard to be certain about his current levels, the price makes that risk worthwhile.

 

15:35 Lingfield – Sixties Chic – 1pt @ 11/2

Sixties Chic is in great form at present, getting off the mark at Wolverhampton in the middle of November before stepping up to 7f here and running another brilliant race. She got caught near the line on that occasion but really impressed with how she moved throughout.

Returning to a sprint trip should prove to be a positive and given how well she travelled around here last time, I think there’s scope for her to do better on this track. The handicapper has only nudged her up a pound and if all goes to plan here, it’s hard to see how she won’t be involved late on.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
