Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 14:05 Lingfield – Expressionless – 1pt @ 12/1 with Bet365
- 15:35 Lingfield – Sixties Chic – 1pt @ 11/2 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Lingfield with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
14:05 Lingfield – Expressionless – 1pt @ 12/1
Expressionless failed to land a blow over C&D a couple of weeks ago, maintaining a run of form that is none too inspiring. On the other hand, it was a 0-95 and he’s eligible to compete in weaker contests, of which this is one. They also went very slow up front and that didn’t help his cause.
Considering how the race panned out, and the front two horses being quite talented, it may have been a better effort than the formbook would suggest. He’ll be happier in this company anyway and whilst it’s hard to be certain about his current levels, the price makes that risk worthwhile.
15:35 Lingfield – Sixties Chic – 1pt @ 11/2
Sixties Chic is in great form at present, getting off the mark at Wolverhampton in the middle of November before stepping up to 7f here and running another brilliant race. She got caught near the line on that occasion but really impressed with how she moved throughout.
Returning to a sprint trip should prove to be a positive and given how well she travelled around here last time, I think there’s scope for her to do better on this track. The handicapper has only nudged her up a pound and if all goes to plan here, it’s hard to see how she won’t be involved late on.
