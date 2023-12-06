Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Kempton with three selections now online.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

13:35 Lingfield – Oh So Grand – 1pt @ 5/1

Oh So Grand has progressed nicely since making her debut in June and is already a three-time winner. Two of those have been on the All-Weather and she returned from a short break to score at Newcastle in October, looking much superior to her rivals after travelling strongly throughout.

She has had another seven weeks off, which won’t do any harm, and if she keeps the improvement coming then a mark of 85 won’t be beyond her. Lingfield’s track placing more of an emphasis on speed will be fine and whilst some talented rivals are in opposition, I think she has more to offer.

14:10 Lingfield – Mitrosonfire – 1pt @ 7/1

Mitrosonfire hasn’t won for a while and is on a high mark, but three of his last four runs have shown that he’s on good terms with himself. He didn’t get home at Kempton five weeks ago and whilst this is over the same trip, I’m hoping the sharper nature of Lingfield will prove to be a plus.

Both runs at this track have yielded narrow defeats and in a contest where there isn’t an excess of rivals in opposition or raw pace, he could be suited by how this pans out more than most. Rab Havlin is a positive booking for the yard and if all goes to plan, they can go close.

19:00 Kempton – Lady Mojito – 1pt @ 15/2

Lady Mojito wouldn’t be screaming that she’s a miler based purely on her pedigree but a few hints in her career thus far suggests she wants it. That was again the case over 7f here last time, where she didn’t have the speed to stay competitive before hitting the line reasonably well.

A 3lb drop in the weights is another help, whilst she drops into the 0-70 band for the first time and previously performed to a good level in a 0-85 and 0-90. First-time cheekpieces could have a positive effect and I think quotes around the 15/2 mark are on the generous side.