Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For Wednesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at Lingfield and Kempton
Last Updated: 6th of December 2023
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Kempton with three selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

13:35 Lingfield – Oh So Grand – 1pt @ 5/1

Oh So Grand has progressed nicely since making her debut in June and is already a three-time winner. Two of those have been on the All-Weather and she returned from a short break to score at Newcastle in October, looking much superior to her rivals after travelling strongly throughout.

She has had another seven weeks off, which won’t do any harm, and if she keeps the improvement coming then a mark of 85 won’t be beyond her. Lingfield’s track placing more of an emphasis on speed will be fine and whilst some talented rivals are in opposition, I think she has more to offer.

 

14:10 Lingfield – Mitrosonfire – 1pt @ 7/1

Mitrosonfire hasn’t won for a while and is on a high mark, but three of his last four runs have shown that he’s on good terms with himself. He didn’t get home at Kempton five weeks ago and whilst this is over the same trip, I’m hoping the sharper nature of Lingfield will prove to be a plus.

Both runs at this track have yielded narrow defeats and in a contest where there isn’t an excess of rivals in opposition or raw pace, he could be suited by how this pans out more than most. Rab Havlin is a positive booking for the yard and if all goes to plan, they can go close.

 

 19:00 Kempton – Lady Mojito – 1pt @ 15/2

Lady Mojito wouldn’t be screaming that she’s a miler based purely on her pedigree but a few hints in her career thus far suggests she wants it. That was again the case over 7f here last time, where she didn’t have the speed to stay competitive before hitting the line reasonably well.

A 3lb drop in the weights is another help, whilst she drops into the 0-70 band for the first time and previously performed to a good level in a 0-85 and 0-90. First-time cheekpieces could have a positive effect and I think quotes around the 15/2 mark are on the generous side.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

