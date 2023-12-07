Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Chelmsford and Southwell with three selections now online.

13:22 Southwell – Banana – 1pt @ 16/1

Banana recently returned from a year off the track when lining up over the minimum trip at Wolverhampton and I thought he shaped well. The tactics employed were more reserved than is often the case with him and he travelled along nicely at the back before running fifth.

The likelihood is that he’ll improve for the spin and strip fitter, whilst stepping up to 6f is another possible help. He’s lowly rated and not one to put an excess of trust in for obvious reasons, but the price is fine and the opposition are hardly inspiring either. He’s worth a small bet.

13:57 Southwell – Haworth Star – 1pt @ 4/1

Haworth Star isn’t the simplest of rides but he definitely has the talent to win a race from a mark in the 60’s and could go well here. He arrives in top form following a couple of placed efforts on the All-Weather, only beaten by a short-head when racing at Newcastle four weeks ago.

He couldn’t quite catch Bella Kopella, who got the first run on him, but hit the line very strongly and was ahead soon after. A turning track will demand more but Ryan Sexton hops up to remove 3lbs and I think he’ll get a good tune out of this fellow. With luck in-running, they can go close.

18:30 Chelmsford – Supreme King – 1pt @ 10/1

Supreme King is 0-11 but finished second on five occasions and has enough ability to take advantage of a falling mark sometime soon. I thought there were some signs of life at Wolverhampton last time as well, where he was ridden very cold before hitting the line quite well.

The change of tactics didn’t really help, with the test on offer probably sharp enough for him to be ridden like that. His previous start was encouraging also and if gets into a nicer rhythm this time, and is positioned somewhere closer to the speed, I’m certain he can step up a level.