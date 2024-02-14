Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 16:25 Kempton – Triggered – 1pt @ 16/1 with Bet365
- 18:30 Kempton – Incrimination – 1pt @ 4/1 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
16:25 Kempton – Triggered – 1pt @ 16/1
Triggered won four handicaps in 2023 and I wouldn’t be surprised if he could add the first of the current year today. His last two performances would suggest not but there were excuses, firstly with the distance and then with the run of the race at Lingfield, where he was too wide.
The tracks that are sharper than Kempton may suit him best, so therein lies some added risk, but he went well in sprints here on a couple of occasions. 74 remains a workable mark, Kaiya Fraser is a talented rider and the race itself should be run to suit. He looks overpriced at present.
18:30 Kempton – Incrimination – 1pt @ 4/1
Incrimination hasn’t stood much racing in her career to date but is clearly talented and ran a reasonable race at Lingfield earlier this month. Fitness was unlikely to be on her side after so long off the track and the drop back to a sprinting trip made her look a step slow.
She should be able to come on physically for that spin and I think the step up to a mile for the first time could bring about more improvement. She hit the line well on her sole run at 7f and gives the impression that she’ll get this far. It’s not a great race for the grade and she should go well.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.