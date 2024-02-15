Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Horse racing tips today:
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
14:02 Southwell – Reel Prospect – 1pt @ 12/1
Reel Prospect is not overly exposed in handicaps and I thought he ran a promising race last time. He wasn’t best away and ended up with a poor position off a steady pace, but found plenty for pressure when he got some room and the penny may be dropping with him.
The assessors are giving him a chance as well, with his mark now 7lbs lower than it was following his novice success in October, and I don’t think we’ve seen his best level just yet. Southwell should suit and any of the double-figured quotes on offer could be worth accepting.
15:12 Southwell – Sparkling Spirit – 1pt @ 9/2
Sparkling Spirit is on the drift as she bids for a first career success from another career-low mark and I don’t think she should be easing out so much. Granted, she is yet to win a race but she runs to a very consistent level in the main and performed well at Newcastle on Saturday.
Dropping back into a sprint didn’t really help her case, whilst she was also ridden by an inexperienced apprentice. She’s back up to 7f and Hollie Doyle is on board again, both of which are positives. The draw has been kind and I’ll be disappointed if she cannot mix it with this field.
