Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

16:05 Southwell – Real Terms – 1pt @ 10/3

Real Terms hasn’t had many races run to suit over the winter and they won’t go that quickly in this either, but she’s back on her last winning mark with a capable 5lb claiming apprentice booked to ride. Hopefully that could help to give her an edge to improve on her recent performances.

She shaped well in-running over 1m 4f here last time, travelling strongly towards the front, but again they didn’t go quick and she couldn’t keep up the gallop against a couple of younger, improving and in-form sorts who seem to be nicely ahead of their marks. Overall, it wasn’t a bad effort.

Today’s opposition should be easier to cope with and her form in the last couple of years in fields with eight runners or less over this sort of trip reads 1-1-3-1-3. She should at least run a good race and if she can find a bit more for having weight claimed, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her win.

20:00 Wolverhampton – Trip To Rome – 2pts @ 7/2

I am pretty certain that Trip To Rome is a well handicapped horse from a mark of 82 and hopefully he will be able to show it on the track. He couldn’t last time out but was slowly away off a very sedate pace, raced keenly and didn’t see out the mile trip, so it’s easy to overlook what he did there.

His run before is of a lot more interest, finishing well from off the speed to grab third behind the progressive Doctor Khan Junior and that form has received boosts since, with the second and fourth both winning. It was his first start for 269 days as well and may have been needed.

The way he powered home so well caught the eye of many and the final furlong sectional he posted was much quicker than anything else in the field. He won his novice from the front as well, so there’s always potential for a change of tactics and if this race is run to suit, I think he’ll go close.