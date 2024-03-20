Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18:00 Southwell – Jeans Maite – 1pt @ 6/4

Jeans Maite has a fine record over C&D, one that includes four wins, and this could be a good opportunity to enhance it. She looked a step short when returning from a nine week break last time and also got pressured on the lead throughout, so could be in better form than the run suggests.

This is a lower band of race, which will help, whilst there’s less chance of her being forced into going too fast in the early stages unless others move away from their usual tactics. The price is hardly huge but if she steps forward a small bit on what she did last week, she’ll be hard to beat at this level.

18:30 Southwell – Swinging London – 1pt @ 12/1

Swinging London could be worth taking a chance on. He couldn’t cope with some quality opposition when stepped up to two-miles here last month, eventually finishing six lengths behind Spartan Army, but was held up off a very slow speed and didn’t seem to enjoy the new trip.

His run before is of a lot more interest, where he finished second behind Caldwell and impressed with the way he travelled into contention. That came over a mile and a half and offers some hope for this 1m 6f test being suitable, especially at what is a more realistic level for him to compete at.

Jason Hart is booked to ride, which I think will suit the horse, and there should be a reasonable pace on for him to sit behind. If he finds a nice rhythm and doesn’t overdo things early on, he should be able to get involved in the straight. Quotes around the 12/1 mark seem fair to me.

19:00 Southwell – Cavern Club – 1pt e/w @ 20/1

Cavern Club was strongly supported for a 0-90 over C&D in January and failed to live up to those expectations, only beating a couple of horses home. However, he did stick to the inside rail in the straight and I never like to see that, with the finishers usually coming down the middle.

His subsequent run at Wolverhampton was poor and is more of a worry, but the early stages didn’t go to plan and he had a poor sit towards the back of the field. Those up front weren’t stopping and even if he was in top form, it was going to be an impossible task from where he was positioned.

I’m hoping there may be a better sit up for grabs today and whist it’s fanciful to expect him to bounce back to form, his last win did come just a few weeks following a very poor effort. A mark of 80 is workable and with four places up for grabs with most firms, I’ll take a chance on him.