Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Newcastle with four selections online.

13:42 Lingfield – Falmouth Boy – 1pt @ 8/1

Falmouth Boy hasn’t had many visits to the racecourse and hinted at ability over 6f around Southwell in December, clearly better than the bare form having been hampered when running on in the straight. He had a poor position there as well, not helped by his wide draw.

Tony Carroll stepped him up to 7f at this track last time out and things went more to plan during the race, although he did give away ground by hanging right off the bend and would have gone even closer than a half-length fourth of 10 had he managed to keep straight.

I don’t think he’ll be inconvenienced by going down in trip and whilst this is a slightly stronger contest, he is entitled to be learning from his experiences. Neil Callan being booked catches the eye and if they can get a decent early position, and stay in their lane on the turn, they’ll have a chance.

15:12 Lingfield – Royal Dream – 1pt @ 15/2

Royal Dream has run twice over C&D, winning from a mark of 64 in June and then finished second off 71 in January. The nature of the track definitely suits him and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get involved, assuming he’s back in good form after a 10 week break since flopping at Southwell.

That was a terrible effort but he raced keenly over a longer trip than he’d usually tackle and will be much happier with today’s test. He was in good form beforehand as well and from a good draw on a track we know he likes, I’m expecting a return to his best. Hopefully it could be enough to win.

15:45 Lingfield – Come On Girl – 1pt @ 7/1

Come On Girl has a course record of four wins, five seconds and six thirds from 19 attempts, whereas she’s just 1-44 elsewhere. She’s able to run well at other courses but is definitely at her best here and returns to the track for the first time since finishing a head behind in second in December.

Her form following that has been good in the main and whilst her run at Chelmsford recently was her worst effort during this All-Weather season, she had a wider draw than is ideal and had to settle for a racing position that didn’t help matters. That shouldn’t be the case today from gate three.

Given that she’s rated 53 these days, she’s eligible to line up in much easier contests than a 0-70. However, her last two wins were in this grade when rated 55 and 59, and if she can’t win then it won’t be solely a class problem. If things go to plan early, I think she’s going to be involved late.

18:45 Newcastle – Streak Lightening – 1pt @ 11/2

Streak Lightening disappointed as favourite when behind Abruzzo Mia over C&D a few weeks ago but was racing for the first time in 133 days and may have lacked for fitness. He also tried to make up ground on the wing as the race was taking shape and couldn’t sustain his effort.

If he’s sharper this time around and can get back to the levels he was showing in the autumn, he’ll be a big player. His run before the break was very much eye-catching, finishing a close fifth behind Doctor Khan Junior after finding his path blocked when making good headway late on.

James Sullivan returns in the saddle and he knows exactly how the horse needs to be ridden, whilst Ruth Carr’s stable are in good order this year. We do have to hope that the recent run will bring him up a level but it should and he’s on a very workable mark for when he does bounce back.