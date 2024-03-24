Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Doncaster Betting Tips: James Boyle's best bets for Sunday

For Sunday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at Doncaster
Last Updated: 24th of March 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Doncaster Betting Tips: James Boyle's best bets for Sunday
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Doncaster with three selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

13:55 Doncaster – Timeless Charm – 1pt @ 5/1

Timeless Charm was turned over at long odds-on around Wolverhampton when last seen but there’s still plenty of potential for her to do better now tackling the turf. Time will likely show that the test she faced there was too sharp, with breeding suggesting she’ll thrive over 1m 2f at least.

That run also followed her debut quite closely and I’d prefer to judge her on the first outing, where she bolted clear at Kempton to score by six lengths. The form hasn’t been tested much but the time was sound and she pulled away despite appearing to be relatively green.

Her opening mark of 86 should not be the ceiling of her ability and she’s just the type to step forward for age and experience. Some potentially progressive types line up in opposition and it won’t be a simple race to win, but she’s one I want to follow for a while and hopefully she’ll run well.

 

15:05 Doncaster – Knebworth – 1pt @ 7/1

Knebworth is a horse I have plenty of previous with having backed him multiple times. I was adamant that they were riding him wrongly and eventually left him alone, then they let him run from the front and he bolted up at Haydock off 74 and followed that with a win at York off 80. 

A number of his runs in defeat since have been solid, including on very demanding ground when second to Roach Power in September. Today’s conditions won’t be a problem and he looked to be in top form when returning from a break at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago.

He finished second there as well and wasn’t given the hardest time of things, which hopefully means there’s going to be room for improvement with his fitness. Ethan Jones hops up to remove 7lbs and I think that’s a smart play, one that could yield a big run from a horse with more to come.

 

15:40 Doncaster – Bucephalus – 1pt @ 7/1

Bucephalus won this race last year under a 7lb claiming apprentice and bids to do the same again, with Ethan Jones booked to ride him as well. The horse is 5lbs higher in the weights and it’s a better contest, but he won twelve months ago when fresh from a year off the track.

This time around, he’ll be hard fit from running over hurdles through the winter and his most recent start was his best, bolting up in a handicap on testing ground at Newbury. He loves these conditions and often travels very strongly, which will hopefully prove to be the case once again.

It was interesting to see a tongue-tie applied for the first time for that win and it now debuts on the flat. If it can help him to eke out more improvement in this code as well, I don’t think he’s rated out of things from 82. Should he run to his best, he’ll be a threat to all of the opposition.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.