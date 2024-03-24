Doncaster Betting Tips: James Boyle's best bets for Sunday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

13:55 Doncaster – Timeless Charm – 1pt @ 5/1

Timeless Charm was turned over at long odds-on around Wolverhampton when last seen but there’s still plenty of potential for her to do better now tackling the turf. Time will likely show that the test she faced there was too sharp, with breeding suggesting she’ll thrive over 1m 2f at least.

That run also followed her debut quite closely and I’d prefer to judge her on the first outing, where she bolted clear at Kempton to score by six lengths. The form hasn’t been tested much but the time was sound and she pulled away despite appearing to be relatively green.

Her opening mark of 86 should not be the ceiling of her ability and she’s just the type to step forward for age and experience. Some potentially progressive types line up in opposition and it won’t be a simple race to win, but she’s one I want to follow for a while and hopefully she’ll run well.

15:05 Doncaster – Knebworth – 1pt @ 7/1

Knebworth is a horse I have plenty of previous with having backed him multiple times. I was adamant that they were riding him wrongly and eventually left him alone, then they let him run from the front and he bolted up at Haydock off 74 and followed that with a win at York off 80.

A number of his runs in defeat since have been solid, including on very demanding ground when second to Roach Power in September. Today’s conditions won’t be a problem and he looked to be in top form when returning from a break at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago.

He finished second there as well and wasn’t given the hardest time of things, which hopefully means there’s going to be room for improvement with his fitness. Ethan Jones hops up to remove 7lbs and I think that’s a smart play, one that could yield a big run from a horse with more to come.

15:40 Doncaster – Bucephalus – 1pt @ 7/1

Bucephalus won this race last year under a 7lb claiming apprentice and bids to do the same again, with Ethan Jones booked to ride him as well. The horse is 5lbs higher in the weights and it’s a better contest, but he won twelve months ago when fresh from a year off the track.

This time around, he’ll be hard fit from running over hurdles through the winter and his most recent start was his best, bolting up in a handicap on testing ground at Newbury. He loves these conditions and often travels very strongly, which will hopefully prove to be the case once again.

It was interesting to see a tongue-tie applied for the first time for that win and it now debuts on the flat. If it can help him to eke out more improvement in this code as well, I don’t think he’s rated out of things from 82. Should he run to his best, he’ll be a threat to all of the opposition.