Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 18:45 Southwell – Waiting All Night – 1pt @ 15/2 with William Hill
- 19:15 Southwell – Unico – 1pt @ 9/1 with Bet365
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with two selections online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
18:45 Southwell – Waiting All Night – 1pt @ 15/2
Dawn Of Liberation is taking up a fair chunk of the market on what will be his second outing since joining Ruth Carr. His debut run was pleasing and he’s entitled to improve for it, but I’m not completely certain that dropping back to 7f is what he wants and it’s worth taking him on.
Waiting All Night is entitled to need this run but his yard are going along well this year with 10 winners from just 29 runners and he made a winning debut a couple of years ago. The handicapper has rarely offered him many favours but he’s now running from a career-low mark of 80.
Some of his efforts in defeat last season were solid, notably a half-length third at Haydock and a neck-second at Newmarket, and he can be ridden further forward than some of today’s opposition. That should be an advantage in a contest where the fractions are likely to be slow early doors.
19:15 Southwell – Unico – 1pt @ 9/1
Unico could be worth taking a chance on and the market is already speaking positively. She made a relatively pleasing return to action from 151 days off when third at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago and that came over 7f, a trip that does seem to be stretching her stamina.
Being closely related to Silver Samurai, who has won six times for Marco Botti, adds hope that she’ll be the type to get better with age and experience. That’s the impression she’s giving off on the track as well and now connections reach for cheekpieces, which will hopefully help.
One of her half-sisters was a two-time winner with this headgear on and if it has a positive effect, I’m sure there’s room for her to do something meaningful in this race off 68. Dropping back to a sprint trip can help, especially in a contest where there’s pace, and 9/1 seems fair enough to me.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.