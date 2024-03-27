Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

19:30 Kempton – Sonmarg – 1pt @ 15/2

Sonmarg may not be fit to go on his first start for 154 days, it’s tough to know, but I think he’s a horse to keep in mind for a race like this before long. He’s already a novice winner having scored second time up at Windsor and showed a good attitude to power home over a trip shy of what is ideal.

He finished third under a penalty at Thirsk over 7f, unable to go on with Sailthisshipalone and Apiarist, but that form got a boost later in the season when the pair finished first and second again in a £100,000 race at York. Running a few lengths behind them giving 6lbs away was a solid effort.

The final outing of his season didn’t go well, finishing last on his handicap debut, but the ground and track limited what he was capable of doing. He never looked comfortable and it may be worth overlooking altogether. He was subsequently gelded and has been away from the track since.

This will be his All-Weather debut and his yard do well with their runners on the artificial surfaces. His half-brother won a couple of handicaps in this code, including over C&D, and his brother Gulmarg won at Chelmsford alongside having some solid form here. Hopefully he’ll like this track as well.

20:30 Kempton – Starsong – 1pt @ 10/1

Starsong has lunatic tendencies, often seen pulling very hard and limiting what she’s capable of doing. It’s always going to be the worry when siding with her but she’s below two of her last three winning marks and shaped as if she’s on good terms with herself during three of her last four runs.

The most disappointing of those efforts came last time out at Newcastle but that was over the minimum trip and she isn’t quick enough to cope with it. Added to that, she was racing down the middle of the track and it wasn’t the place to be, as evidenced by where the front two raced.

No headgear was in use there either and a hood returns today. Her record when a hood is being used on its own at 6f is 3-8, much better than her overall 4-35, and hopefully it’ll be able to encourage a bounce back to the levels she had been at in February and earlier this month.

Cieren Fallon is booked to ride, his sole spin on the card, and he was on board for her Chelmsford success around this time last year. That’s the only time he has ridden and hopefully he yields a similar performance. It’s a bet that will go well or badly, but any double-figured price is generous.