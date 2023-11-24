Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with three selections now online.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

16:15 Southwell – Just Janet – 1pt @ 17/2

Just Janet seems to have found her form again as her mark has come down and this might not be a bad opportunity. She lost her chance at the start when racing over 6f at Wolverhampton last time, being exceptionally slow to stride, and did well to run on into a two-lengths fifth place.

The way that race panned out helped her to make up ground but I do think she’ll prefer racing at 7f and this track may suit better. Her sole visit here (6f) yielded a nursery success off 2lbs higher and she was far from the finished article at the time, so it’s definitely an encouraging angle.

Her penultimate effort at Lingfield was a good one as well, finishing second to Touchwood and that rival almost followed up at Chelmsford. Major improvement isn’t needed and even just a small step up on her recent performances put her right in the mix against all of today’s opposition.

18:15 Southwell – Alexander James – 1pt e/w @ 16/1

Alexander James hasn’t achieved too much in a few runs since joining up with Michael Herrington but two of those came in competitive Racing League handicaps. He wasn’t disgraced on either occasion and had a less than helpful track position when last seen at Newcastle.

His three peak efforts last winter, when trained by Mick Appleby, came at this track and included two C&D seconds behind Tropez Power from marks of 86 and 87. He’s running off 80 now and whilst unlikely to reach anywhere near his peak again, there’s enough left to score off this mark.

How fit he’ll be after a few months off the track is anyone’s guess but it’s factored into the price and he had been busy for some time, so may benefit for being freshened up. The yard do well here, seem to have their string in good order this season and quotes of 16/1 are worth the risk involved.

19:45 Southwell – Bell Shot – 1pt @ 18/1

Bell Shot is likely to be all-or-nothing in terms of his performance and has already been supported in the early markets. I was hoping to get a bigger price than what’s currently on offer but his true chance of popping up could be shorter again now that he’s onto a straight track.

Lingfield was a bit sharp for him last time when positioned too far back off a slow gallop and on his run previous to that, he had the opposite problem having gone too quickly, too early. Both runs hinted at a return to proper form soon and I have a suspicion that he’ll run a big one here.