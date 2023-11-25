Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Lingfield with two selections now online.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

13:10 Lingfield – Street Kid – 2pts @ 4/1

Street Kid has been in good form over the last couple of months, a win at Haydock sandwiched between two fine efforts at Sandown and Wolverhampton. He did a bit too much, too soon when fourth on his All-Weather return last time but still shaped well.

The way I’m hoping this race will be run should be more beneficial to him, with a lack of pace hopefully leading to a sprint for the line, and he showed in his Haydock win that he’s well-equipped to quicken off steady fractions. If all goes to plan, he should be tough to beat once again.

14:17 Lingfield – Royal Dream – 1pt @ 8/1

Royal Dream was a strong bet for me when he ran at Kempton a couple of weeks ago and it didn’t go as hoped. He finished in mid-division following a wide trip throughout and didn’t have the pace to cope with the test on offer, plus he may have needed the run after two-months off.

Connections now revert to running him over 1m 2f and he was a C&D winner in the summer. It came off a 7lb lower mark but Morgan Cole hops up to remove 5lbs and that will help. The yard are in good order and I think he’s capable of producing a better performance sometime soon.