2024 Irish Grand National tips, predictions, best bets & racing odds

Irish Grand National tips Fairyhouse - Sunday 2.35 – Brighterdaysahead @ 9/4 Unibet

Fairyhouse - Sunday 4.55 – Found A Fifty @ 4/1 with Boylesports

Fairyhouse - Monday 5.00 – Intense Raffles each-way @ 7/1 with BetVictor Over the Easter break, the big race is Monday’s €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National (5pm, ITV1) over three miles and five furlongs at Fairyhouse. It is not quite as gruelling as the Aintree Grand National (13 April), but it is still a stern test for the horses and their riders. The going will likely be heavy, and stamina will be critical. make the Willie Mullins-trained Nick Rockett, a decent hurdler last season, the market leader. He has gone quite well in three outings over the bigger obstacles, and the best was a ready win at this track on New Year’s Day over just shy of two miles and six furlongs. He was stepped up to three miles at Navan in February, and although looking all over the winner jumping the last, he could not reel in long-time leader American Mike, who has been soundly beaten since. On that effort, there must be a question mark over his ability to get the considerably longer National trip. Irish Grand National tip It is impossible to rule him out on that one run. Mullins would not have gone for this if there had not been some confidence in Nick Rockett’s stamina reserves. Even so, there is doubt, and Intense Raffles could be a better option to land the prize. He is around the 7/1 mark with , which is a price worth consideration. He was based in France until the end of November, and his form was decent enough but not out of the ordinary. However, he has looked like a different horse since joining his new trainer, Thomas Gibney. He debuted in Ireland at this track in January and won comfortably over two miles and six furlongs. On his second start, he improved beyond all recognition when he was tried over an extra three and a half furlongs again at Fairyhouse towards the end of February.

Immediately sent to the front, he set a good gallop, and the further they went, the more Intense Raffles enjoyed it. In the end, it was no more than an extended training gallop. He saw out every yard without coming off the bridle and maintained a high cruising speed throughout. The official winning margin was 43 lengths, which would have been much further had he not been eased down to a walk in the closing stages. He is still relatively lightly raced for a six-year-old, and going on that performance, there could still be plenty of improvement to come. He jumps smoothly and accurately, will almost certainly see out the National trip, and could go on to better things yet. Many others in the race could make an impression, but it is not easy to look beyond the selection based on what we have seen of him so far. The 7/1 available on may not last for long, and he seems likely to be in place battle, at the very least, if he produces another exemplary jumping display. Tip: Fairyhouse - Monday 5.00 – Intense Raffles each-way @ 7/1 with BetVictor

Sunday 2.35 Fairyhouse tip Before Monday's Irish Grand National, there are two Grade 1 races at Fairyhouse on Sunday. The first of them is the Honeysuckle Mares’ Novice hurdle over two and a half miles at 2.35. It is a class-laden contest with little to separate the first five or six in the market on . Preference is for Brighterdaysahead, who lost her unbeaten tag when beaten by the fast-improving Golden Ace at the Cheltenham Festival a couple of weeks ago. However, she was far from disgraced and ran up to her best form despite giving the impression that the trip was a little on the sharp side for her. This two-and-a-half-mile test will suit her far better, and providing she settles early on, she should have too much speed for the others in the closing stages. Tip: Fairyhouse - Sunday 2.35 – Brighterdaysahead @ 9/4 Unibet

Sunday 4.55 Fairyhouse tip Found A Fifty is another having his first run since Cheltenham, and he can make it a winning one when he goes in the two-and-a-half-mile WillowWarm Gold Cup at 4.55 on Sunday. The Gordon Elliot-trained runner had no answer to a rejuvenated Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle at Cheltenham but arguably still produced his best run since switching to chasing this season. He faces some stiff enough opposition but is still on the upgrade and should have every chance if putting in a clean round of jumping. Tip: Fairyhouse - Sunday 4.55 – Found A Fifty @ 4/1 with Boylesports

