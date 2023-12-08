Saturday's Sandown tips and horse racing predictions: Our 14/1 bet for the Tingle Creek Chase

Sandown tips 13.15 Sandown – You Wear It Well – 14/1 each-way with bet365

13.50 Sandown – Colonel Harry – 4/1 with bet365

15.00 Sandown Park – Boothill – 14/1 each-way with BetVictor The Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (15.00) tops the bill on an outstanding card at Sandown on Saturday. It is one of three Grade 1 races at the meeting, with the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle (13.15) and Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase (13.50) the other big races down for decision. Tingle Creek Chase odds Jonbon is the favourite with for the Tingle Creek. The now seven-year-old, who won five from six as a novice chaser last term, looked better than ever when making a winning return on his seasonal debut in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham two weeks ago. Although prone to the odd jumping mistake, there is little in the form book to suggest that any of Jonbon’s four rivals can stop him from notching up his fourth Grade 1 success. make Edwardstone his closest rival. He was a distant second to Nicky Henderson’s horse in the Shloer Chase, and from a betting point of view, Boothill is of more interest.

He was beaten eight lengths by Jonbon in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at this meeting last year but is an improved performer so far this season. Harry Fry’s runner won two valuable handicaps at Ascot last month, the second when battling home under a hefty top weight. He may improve again, and while it will be a tall order to beat Jonbon, it would not be the biggest surprise if he were to chase the hot-pot home. He's 14/1 with and we're backing him as an each-way chance Haddex Des Obeaux and Nube Negra complete the field but take a significant step up in class and will need to run well above the career-best efforts to figure in this contest. Tip: 15.00 Sandown Park – Boothill – 14/1 each-way with BetVictor

Fighting Fifth Hurdle odds The Fighting Fifth Hurdle, frozen off at Newcastle last weekend, sees the brilliant Constitution Hill make a belated debut for the season. He won this race last year and is odds-on with to take his unbeaten run over hurdles to eight. The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old has yet to be asked a serious question in any of his races, which, apart from his winning debut over hurdles, have all been in Grade 1 company. It would be a big surprise if any of his rivals were to bring his unbeaten run to a halt. With six runners going to post, offer each-way betting on the first two home, and a strong case can be made for You Wear It Well, who is our choice to chase Constitution Hill home. You Wear It Well improved significantly in her novice season and looked better than ever on her return to action in a decent Listed Race at Wetherby at the start of November. She gave the impression that there was more to come, and she could prove tough to keep out of the frame. Henderson’s other runner in the race is Shishkin, whose main early season target is the King George VI Chase at Kempton. He refused to race at Ascot on his first run back this term and only takes his chance at Sandown as connections are keen to get a race into him before his Boxing Day engagement. Love Envoi has won an impressive seven from 10 races over hurdles. She produced the best form of her career at the Cheltenham Festival when running the very useful Honeysuckle to less than two lengths in Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle. She has place claims on that form and warrants respect in this company. Tip: 13.15 Sandown – You Wear It Well – 14/1 each-way with bet365

Sandown racing tips Jockey Gavin Sheehan, who rode last weekend’s Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino, was cleared to ride at Sandown after successfully appealing on Thursday against a 14-day ban, which would have ruled him out this weekend if upheld. He will likely take the rides on You Wear It Well and the promising Colonel Harry in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase. The race has a fairly open look, with all six runners open to any amount of improvement. JPR One was cruising when unseating his rider at the final flight at Cheltenham last time out and he is probably a worthy favourite. However, there was much to like about Colonel Harry on his debut and at the prices on offer, he gets the vote to come out on top in this competitive-looking contest. Tip: 13.50 Sandown – Colonel Harry – 4/1 with bet365