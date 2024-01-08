Tuesday’s Masters betting tips: Snooker predictions, 17/5 double and free bets

Masters Snooker predictions
It’s not easy to pick the winner on betting sites in either of Tuesday’s matches at the Masters Snooker with two former champions and two former finalists of the event on show.
First up is world No 1 Judd Trump against Kyren Wilson, who hit good form in the Championship League last week. Australia’s Neil Robertson, meanwhile, is hoping to improve on last year’s first-round exit when he takes on Barry Hawkins.
We’ve already witnessed one shock at the Masters this week, with bottom seed Jack Lisowski upsetting world champion Luca Brecel 6-2 and there’s every chance another top seed could be toppled on Tuesday at Alexandra Palace.
Bookmakers give the higher-ranked Trump the edge over Wilson in their clash, but sixth-seed Robertson is the underdog against Hawkins.
Trump is the defending Masters champion but the oddsmakers have Ronnie O’Sullivan down as the favourite to win the trophy here after he saw off Ding Junhui in the first round.
Trump’s odds could well narrow with a convincing victory over Wilson, yet few expect it to be that simple. Wilson has a competitive recent record against Trump and won’t be cowed by the size of the event.
With that in mind, we’ve moved away from the match odds on betting apps and considered alternatives when picking our Masters snooker predictions for Tuesday.
Judd Trump vs Kyren Wilson predictions
(1pm, BBC Two & Eurosport 1)
Two-time Masters winner Trump is a best-price of 2/5 to beat Wilson in Tuesday’s afternoon match and those odds don’t represent much confidence in the underdog. These two haven’t clashed on the baize since March and Wilson has a 40 per cent win record over Trump from their last five meetings.
If the snooker odds were to be believed then Wilson, priced as wide as 2/1 with bet365, has little chance here.
Yet it’s Wilson who is the form player following his relative success at the Championship League earlier in January. Trump endured a miserable time at the Macau Masters 2 last month, and crashed out in the Scottish Open first round, losing 4-2 to Zhang Anda.
Granted, Trump swept three ranking tournaments last year after winning the Masters, but he is not unbeatable.
Wilson is 23/20 on the handicap with a +1.5-frame start and given the form of both men, that could be the way to go in Tuesday’s first match.
Another option is to back centuries. Trump (53) and Wilson (32) have scored more 100s in the 2023/24 season than anyone else on the tour. Over 2.5 centuries is available at 13/8 with William Hill.
Masters Snooker Tip 1: Kyren Wilson +1.5 – 23/20 at BetVictor
Neil Robertson vs Barry Hawkins predictions
(19:00, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport 1)
Neither Robertson nor Hawkins head into the Masters in good form. The sixth seed and two-time Masters champion Robertson has lost his last three matches, and most recently crashed out of the UK Open 6-2 to Yuelong Zhou.
He opted to take a month off to “reset” his game following a frustrating end to 2023 in which he failed to qualify for the European Masters, English Open and World Grand Prix. He may be a little rusty in London.
Hawkins, meanwhile, hasn’t had a great time of it recently and endured two defeats in December’s Macau Masters. The two-time Masters finalist fell in the second round of the UK Championship to Mark Selby and lost his Scottish Open qualifier to Junxu Pang last month.
Hawkins and Robertson haven’t played each other since 2022 and the former will argue his four-match losing streak to Robertson isn’t reflective of how Tuesday’s match will play out. Indeed, snooker betting sites make The Hawk odds-on for the win.
It would be wrong, though, to write off Robertson. Fresh from a break, he could make this a competitive encounter.
Betway go 21/20 on over 9.5 frames in the best-of-11 contest and that’s our pick for Tuesday’s evening encounter, which may end up going down to the wire.
Masters Snooker Tip 2: Over 9.5 frames – 21/20 at Betway
