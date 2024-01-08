Tuesday’s Masters betting tips: Snooker predictions, 17/5 double and free bets

Masters Snooker predictions Kyren Wilson +1.5 vs Judd Trump – 23/20 at BetVictor

Over 9.5 frames in Neil Robertson vs Barry Hawkins – 21/20 at Betway

The double pays 17/5 with BetVictor It’s not easy to pick the winner on in either of Tuesday’s matches at the Masters Snooker with two former champions and two former finalists of the event on show. First up is world No 1 Judd Trump against Kyren Wilson, who hit good form in the Championship League last week. Australia’s Neil Robertson, meanwhile, is hoping to improve on last year’s first-round exit when he takes on Barry Hawkins. We’ve already witnessed one shock at the Masters this week, with bottom seed Jack Lisowski upsetting world champion Luca Brecel 6-2 and there’s every chance another top seed could be toppled on Tuesday at Alexandra Palace. Bookmakers give the higher-ranked Trump the edge over Wilson in their clash, but sixth-seed Robertson is the underdog against Hawkins.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Trump is the defending Masters champion but the oddsmakers have Ronnie O’Sullivan down as the favourite to win the trophy here after he saw off Ding Junhui in the first round. Trump’s odds could well narrow with a convincing victory over Wilson, yet few expect it to be that simple. Wilson has a competitive recent record against Trump and won’t be cowed by the size of the event. With that in mind, we’ve moved away from the match odds on and considered alternatives when picking our Masters snooker predictions for Tuesday. Judd Trump vs Kyren Wilson predictions (1pm, BBC Two & Eurosport 1) Two-time Masters winner Trump is a best-price of 2/5 to beat Wilson in Tuesday’s afternoon match and those odds don’t represent much confidence in the underdog. These two haven’t clashed on the baize since March and Wilson has a 40 per cent win record over Trump from their last five meetings. If the snooker odds were to be believed then Wilson, priced as wide as 2/1 with , has little chance here.

Established 2017 Bet £10, Get £15 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

Yet it’s Wilson who is the form player following his relative success at the Championship League earlier in January. Trump endured a miserable time at the Macau Masters 2 last month, and crashed out in the Scottish Open first round, losing 4-2 to Zhang Anda. Granted, Trump swept three ranking tournaments last year after winning the Masters, but he is not unbeatable. Wilson is 23/20 on the handicap with a +1.5-frame start and given the form of both men, that could be the way to go in Tuesday’s first match. Another option is to back centuries. Trump (53) and Wilson (32) have scored more 100s in the 2023/24 season than anyone else on the tour. Over 2.5 centuries is available at 13/8 with . Masters Snooker Tip 1: Kyren Wilson +1.5 – 23/20 at BetVictor

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Neil Robertson vs Barry Hawkins predictions (19:00, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport 1) Neither Robertson nor Hawkins head into the Masters in good form. The sixth seed and two-time Masters champion Robertson has lost his last three matches, and most recently crashed out of the UK Open 6-2 to Yuelong Zhou. He opted to take a month off to “reset” his game following a frustrating end to 2023 in which he failed to qualify for the European Masters, English Open and World Grand Prix. He may be a little rusty in London. Hawkins, meanwhile, hasn’t had a great time of it recently and endured two defeats in December’s Macau Masters. The two-time Masters finalist fell in the second round of the UK Championship to Mark Selby and lost his Scottish Open qualifier to Junxu Pang last month.

Hawkins and Robertson haven’t played each other since 2022 and the former will argue his four-match losing streak to Robertson isn’t reflective of how Tuesday’s match will play out. Indeed, snooker betting sites make The Hawk odds-on for the win. It would be wrong, though, to write off Robertson. Fresh from a break, he could make this a competitive encounter. Betway go 21/20 on over 9.5 frames in the best-of-11 contest and that’s our pick for Tuesday’s evening encounter, which may end up going down to the wire. Masters Snooker Tip 2: Over 9.5 frames – 21/20 at Betway

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

How to get free bets on the snooker It’s still early days in the Masters and for those looking to bet on the Triple Crown event, it may be worth checking out the sign up offers currently available to new customers to earn some free snooker bets. For example, by using the WELCOME40, new users to Betfred can get £30 in free bets to wager on snooker and a £10 slot bonus to use at their . To claim the bonus, customers will need to open an account with Betfred and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card. They will then need to wager a minimum of £10 on a selection at evens (2.0) or greater on any sport, including snooker to unlock the . If you are following our snooker betting tips as part of the Betfred offer, remember to gamble responsibly and always check the terms and conditions when signing up for .