2024 Tour Championship predictions: Snooker betting tips, best odds & free bets

2024 Tour Championship Snooker Tips Judd Trump vs Ronnie O’Sullivan final – 7/4 at BetVictor

John Higgins to win quarter 2 – 11/4 at BetMGM

Gary Wilson to beat Mark Selby – 11/5 at Boylesports Snooker have gone big on Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump colliding in the final of snooker’s 2024 Tour Championship in Manchester. The pair are neck-and-neck in the outright markets heading into the penultimate ranking event of the season – and both are well positioned to make the final. Top seed Trump awaits the victor of Mark Williams and Tom Ford in the quarters at Manchester Central, while O’Sullivan sits at the bottom of the draw and will face either Ali Carter or Barry Hawkins. China’s Ding Junhui and Zhang Anda make up the other top-four seeds who earn an automatic bye to the last-eight this spring.

We’re coming to the end of the 2023/24 snooker season and both O’Sullivan and Trump are peaking ahead of the World Championship. The Rocket won Saudi’s World Masters of Snooker at the start of March to add to his World Grand Prix and Masters titles this year. Trump, fresh off playing in the World Mixed Doubles, heads to Manchester with the World Open and German Masters titles under his belt. All eyes will be on both men when they step out for their quarter-final clashes midway through the week and it may be gambling sites have this spot in placing Trump and O'Sullivan at the top of the market.

Top two on course for final showdown have O’Sullivan as the 13/8 favourite this week, while Trump is close at 2/1 at Betway. After that, the third favourite to claim the title, a certain Mark Selby, is way out at 10/1. There’s not much value in backing either favourite here, especially when the other could defeat them at the last hurdle. So, the smarter bet could be to lean on them both to make the final. O’Sullivan beat Trump 10-7 in the World Grand Prix final back in January. It was his fourth of five successive victories over the 34-year-old. Trump hasn’t beaten Ronnie since a 6-1 drubbing at the 2020 World Grand Prix. While he would be underdog heading into a final in Manchester, he is still well priced to reach the weekend showdown. go 7/4 on a Trump/O’Sullivan final and that could prove the top outright bet of the tournament. Tour Championship tip 1: Judd Trump vs Ronnie O’Sullivan final – 7/4 at BetVictor

Higgins the quarter master John Higgins will face Mark Allen in the first round in Manchester, before a potential quarter-final clash with Ding Junhui. His recent record against both opponents is very good. He twice beat Allen in February, claiming 5-2 victories at the German Masters and World Open. As for Ding, Higgins has won each of their last six meetings stretching back to 2021. That includes a 6-4 result at the Players Championship barely a month ago. Higgins’ strong early-year form has dipped slightly but he doesn’t deserve to be the 11/4 outsider at to win the second quarter of the draw. In fact, he is very well priced to overcome Allen and then beat Ding over 19 frames. Long-form matches aren’t wholly suitable to the 48-year-old these days but he has the quality to go the distance here. Tour Championship tip 2: John Higgins to win quarter 2 – 11/4 at BetMGM

Wilson no laughing matter for the Jester The Tour Championship gets underway on Monday morning and we may not have to wait long for the first shock of the event. Mark Selby is expected to win his first round match with Gary Wilson in Monday's afternoon session. However, ranking and form suggests we could have an upset on our hands in Manchester. Wilson is seeded sixth for the Tour Championship, five places ahead of Selby. Granted, Selby has the pedigree but Wilson has been in fine form recently. He added the Welsh Open title to his Scottish Open success earlier this year and arguably should have progressed further in the recent Players Championship. Selby’s form, meanwhile, is a little sporadic. He may have beaten Joe O’Connor to win the Championship League this spring but he hasn't done much else to justify his 7/19 price to win here. Wilson is as big as 11/5 on to win this first round clash and looks to have a great outside pick to claim victory. Tour Championship tip 3: Gary Wilson to beat Mark Selby – 11/5 at Boylesports

