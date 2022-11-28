Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re now halfway through Cyber Monday, and the deals haven’t stopped dropping.

As the final day of the Black Friday sales, its your last opportunity to score savings across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers and mattresses to gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops.

One of the biggest categories is vacuum cleaners, as brands slash their prices for a limited time, and we’ve discovered the best savings specifically on robot designs.

The best type of household appliance, these machines do all the hard work for you, without you needing to lift a finger.

Whether it’s dealing with dust, pet hair or spillages, many robot vacuums boast decent suction power and are clever enough to map your home, recognise where stairs are, and be controlled remotely via a smartphone app – you don’t even need to be in your home to sort out the housework.

Find your next robot vacuum cleaner in our Cyber Monday round-up below.

The best robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Proscenic M8 PRO robot vacuum cleaner: Was £499, now £374.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This mop and vacuum hybrid is a slick device that will keep floors sqeaky clean, and, thanks to its 200-minute battery life, is ideal for larger homes. When we reviewed it, our tester was very impressed, noting: “It has a charging base with a 4.3l capacity for dirt, which means it can go ages without needing any maintenance, and it is good for allergy sufferers because they don’t need to empty dust from the dirt bin. The pièce de résistance is that this robot vacuum also mops, and you can teach it where not to. It’s happy to do a run of only mopping, or only vacuuming, which we found really useful.”

Buy now

Eufy robovac G20 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £259.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, this eufy robovac has a 35 per cent reduction. Recommended for use on hard floors and low-pile carpets, there are four suction modes and its slim design allows it to reach under beds, furniture and dressers with ease. In our review of the best robot vacuums, it earned the title of best entry-level robot vacuum cleaner, thanks to how easy it is to use.

Our tester said: “What’s good about the G20 is it has a low profile – both in stature and noise. The G20 is slim, so it could slide under sofas and beds with ease. And it’s amazingly quiet – we noticed it was on, but it didn’t distract from conversations or watching TV.”

Buy now

Neato D10 intelligent robot vacuum: £599.99, now £369.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 38 per cent discount right now on this high-tech robot vacuum. With a 700ml dirt bin capacity and a huge 300-minute-long battery life, it’s been designed with larger homes in mind. The D-shape design is deliberate too, allowing it to reach into corners and suck up dirt and pet hair that can be tricky to get to by hand. It even has a HEPA filter.

When we reviewed it, our tester said: “We liked that this robot wasn’t too noisy – we had it running once we were tucked up in bed, and it didn’t wake us. The Neato D10 doesn’t have an onboard camera or mic, which is great if you have privacy concerns. The eco function, which uses energy more efficiently, is a nice touch too.

Buy now

iRobot roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum: Was £899.99, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 31 per cent off at Amazon, this iRobot vacuum cleaner has a huge £280 discount. In our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners, our tester loved how easy it was to set up and how simple the app is to navigate.

They said: “It has a low profile and has clearly been designed, along with the robot itself, to blend into sleek, modern homes. It was definitely the most attractive robot we tried. The app makes it so simple to control your robot too – it takes two cleans for it to map your home, but it has some nifty features. If the j7+ detects a new object in its path, it sends you a photo of it via the app, and you can tell it whether to vacuum around it or avoid it entirely.”

Buy now

Samsung jet bot+ robot vacuum cleaner max 60W suction power: Was £1,399.99, now £1,088.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Snap up this Samsung robot vacuum, as it’s currently slashed in price by 22 per cent. A versatile machine, it can adapt to surfaces, has powerful suction, and, once it’s finished a cleaning cycle, will return to the clean station dock, which will suck the dirt out of the robot and store it in the accompanying tower. It also offers a 90-minute battery life and an onboard camera.

In our review, our tester said: “The gadget is controlled via the Samsung SmartThings app, and, once set up, our vacuum got to work scanning and mapping the house with a good degree of accuracy. The jet bot senses what kind of surface it is cleaning and adapts its suction accordingly. It did a brilliant job both with hardwood and carpeted floors.”

Buy now

