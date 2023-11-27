Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If, like us, your fashion wish list is never-ending, fear not. While Black Friday is over, the Cyber Monday clothing sales offer the perfect opportunity to pick up new sartorial buys for less. The four-day sale sees all of our favourite brands and retailers taking part, including Coggles, Asos and Zara. Outside of fashion, there are impressive savings to be had for beauty fans too over at Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic, as well as deals on everything from laptops and TVs to wireless headphones and more.

As well as offering impressive discounts on high street brands and collections, Cyber Monday also sees heavy discounts across designer sites (think MatchesFashion, Mytheresa, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter) and jewellery brands (Missoma is offering up to 40 per cent off everything, while Daisy London’s sale sees 20 per cent off all of its collections), so it’s your best chance to save on investment pieces.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect party dress, in the market for a winter coat or looking to stock up on elevated basics, it’s time to make room in your wardrobe as our fashion team has handpicked the best Cyber Monday clothing deals below.

The best Cyber Monday clothing deals

Coach women’s pillow tabby bag 18: Was £395, now £276.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

The Coach pillow tabby bag was one of the most sought-after accessories of the year, so seeing it in the Coggles Black Friday sale is sure to have many a fashion fan flying to the checkout. Made from plush outer leather, it gets its pillow name from its signature fluffy shape that’s still large enough told a phone, keys and AirPods (which are incidentally reduced to their lowest-ever price). Make sure to use the discount code “CG30” at the checkout.

Buy now

Mango pinstripe wool coat: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best women’s winter coats, our writer noted that it “leans into this season’s preference for grey or pinstripe”. They added that they “love the structured shape and jaunty cut of the longline piece, while the neutral colour palette will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe”. It’s a winner for winter.

Buy now

Nobody’s Child black satin jacquard V-neck Tasha midi dress: Was £75, now £60, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Black Friday is a great time to pick up your Christmas party dress for less. We love the look of this black velvet number from Nobody’s Child, which is currently offering 20 per cent off its entire site. Simple in design, the midi dress is made from viscose and a cellulose fibre, so it’s a bit more planet friendly, too. Use the code “BF20” at the checkout to redeem this impressive discount.

Buy now

Ganni relaxed multi flower T-shirt: Was £95, now £57, Ganni.com

(Ganni)

Logo T-shirts are a surefire way to get instant style points. Scandi brand Ganni is well-known for its cool tees, and we’re pleased to see this design has been reduced to less than £60 in the brand’s 40 per cent off sale. For a browed-from-the-boys look, we’d recommend sizing up.

Buy now

Kitri Simone brown vinyl coat: Was £265, now £185.50, Kitristudio.com

(Kitri)

Kitri is offering 30 per cent off almost everything for Black Friday – including this mega Seventies-inspired vinyl coat. Finished in a trending brown hue, the trench-style fit is complete with a removable belt, large patch pockets and a button-up front, while the removable faux fur collar and cuffs give the coat extra versatility. Simply enter the code “BLACKFRIDAY30” at checkout to benefit from the discount.

Buy now

Veja women's campo chrome free leather trainers: Was £140, now £98, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Veja trainers are a key fashion find, so seeing a saving of 30 per cent in the Coggles Black Friday sale is quite the steal. Crisp and clean, the white leather shoe is sure to work for any occasion and the brands signature V is instantly eye-catching in a contrasting black shade. Just be sure to enter discount code “CG30” at the checkout to reap this reward.

Buy now

The White Company linen rich wide sleeve colourblock jumper: Was £89, now £44.50, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

While The White Company is a key destination when it comes to luxurious homeware and home fragrance, it’s also a popular port of call for clothing, and now’s the time to shop. There’s currently a 20 per cent Black Friday discount on everything – yes, everything – when you use the code “WHITE20” at the checkout. Cut into a loose silhouette and made from lightweight linen, this stone coloured jumper is elevated with a navy and porcelain stripe along the hem.

Buy now

Hoka Clifton 8: Was £130, now £90.99, Hoka.com

(Hoka)

Hitting the ground running with discounts up to 50 per cent off, Hoka’s Black Friday sale has landed. Well-known for sportswear and ultra springy shoes, the brand has reduced the price of its Clifton 8 men’s road running shoe by 30 per cent. A breathable mesh upper, gusseted tongue and EVA foam are features to note. While we’re yet to try these exact trainers, a similar Hoka pair landed a spot in our review of the best women’s running shoes, so it’s a brand to trust.

Buy now

River Island khaki satin wide-leg trousers: Was £30, now £12, Riverisland.com

(River Island )

If you love a wide-leg style as much as we do, make sure not to miss this mega discount. Ahead of the official Black Friday klaxon, River Island’s satin trousers have been reduced by 60 per cent. Coming in a soft khaki colourway that’s bound to fit neatly into your wardrobe, the trousers are cinched in at the waist, with a flowy silhouette.

Buy now

FatFace Tetbury wide-leg dungarees: Was £69, now £40, Fatface.com

(FatFace)

The Black Friday sale has already started over at certified B Corp FatFace, where savings of up to 50 per cent off are not to be overlooked. If you’re a fan of dungarees, which really come into their own during autumn and winter, this pair has been reduced in the sale. Coming in regular, long and short lengths, the style is described as soft and stretchy, with adjustable straps, pockets and an ultra wide-leg silhouette.

Buy now

Cos denim cargo trousers: Was £95, now £71.25, Cos.com

(Cos )

An elevated take on the cargo trend, Cos’s jeans boast a mid rise waist, laidback wide leg cut and utilitarian pocket detailing. Reduced by 25 per cent in the Scandi label’s Black Friday sale, the trouser’s come in waist sizes from 24 to 32. Style with ballet pumps and the matching denim jacket (was £115, now £85.25, Cos.com) for an effortless winter ensemble.

Buy now

Melie Bianco Brigette large satchel: Was £115, now £86.25, Anthropologie.com

(Anthropologie)

TikTok’s favourite alternative to Bottega’s braided bags (that will set you back a casual £3,000), Melie Bianco’s Brigette bag is discounted by 25 per cent for Black Friday. Designed in a satchel silhouette, Melie Bianco’s bag also boasts woven lattice detailing and a distinctive handle knot. Better still, it’s crafted from soft, vegan-friendly leather, making it a more ethical purchase.

Buy now

Cos contrast-tipped Merino polo shirt: Was £95, now £71.25, Cos.com

(Cos)

Whether you’re after a suit jacket, shoes or knitwear, the Cos men’s Black Friday sale has it all. Reduced by 25 per cent, this knitted polo is crafted from 100 per cent Merino wool yet is still machine washable, making it a cosy, comfortable purchase with little faff. The dark navy finish is also a nice alternative to black this winter.

Buy now

Axel Arigato signature cap: Was £60, now £40, Axelarigato.com

(Axel Arigato)

Stuck for stocking filler inspiration? Axel Arigato’s sale has kicked off with up to 40 per cent off everything, including £20 off the brand’s signature cap. Reduced down to £40, the unisex cotton cap features the label’s embroidered initial in a script-like font and an adjustable back tab.

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor all star leather hi-top: Was £70, now £49, Converse.com

(Converse)

Converse trainers, particularly the classic Chuck Taylor style, never go out of fashion. Luckily for those looking to invest, you can save over £20 on the white pair in brands Black Friday sale. In our review of the all star hi-tops, our writer said: “The classic Chuck Taylors with OG thin rubber sole are mostly unchanged since its creation more than 100 years ago. With its lightweight and durable upper canvas, as well as added airflow with the metal eyelets, it’s no surprise they’re a staple.”

Buy now

Uniqlo 100 per cent cashmere turtleneck jumper: Was £89.90, now £79.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo )

Uniqlo’s Black Friday sale is brimming with staples for your wardrobe – case in point: this 100 per cent cashmere turtleneck jumper. It’s available in a range of colours and features a flattering contoured cut. The knit is touted to be lightweight, warm, and smooth against the skin.

Buy now

House of Sunny the sail blouse: Was £89, now £35.60, Houseofsunny.com

(House of Sunny )

House of Sunny’s Black Friday sale has launched with up to 60 per cent off its cult styles. This blouse is less than half-price right now and is an elevated staple. The mariner style is characterised by ruched side detailing, a fitted body, a flattering V-neckline and a unique sailor collar. Of course, it features the brand’s signature embroidery, too.

Buy now

Whistles textured rib tank: Was £89, now £71.20, Whistles.com

(Whistles )

Ramping up the excitement for Black Friday, Whistles is offering 20 per cent off everything. This eye-catching rib tank is crafted from responsible wool and is perfect for leaning into this season’s red trend. An essential layering piece, style with everything from white tees to tailored shirts for a pop of colour. Right now, you can save nearly £20 on the wardrobe staple.

Buy now

Mango foil trousers: Was £49.99, now £32.99, Mango.com

(Mango )

The metallic trend isn’t going anywhere – and it’s perfect for party season. These foil trousers from Mango offer an easy way to lean it. We love the laidback wide leg cut while the high waist is sure to be flattering. Dress it down with a chunky knit during the day and team with your favourite heels and vest in the evening.

Buy now

Levi’s 501 original jeans: Was £100, now £80, Levi.com

(Levi’s )

Levi’s Black Friday sale sees you saving on plenty of classic pieces – including the brand’s timeless 501 jeans, now reduced by £20. Available in four lengths, a range of waist sizes and myriad denim finishes, it’s easy to find the perfect style for your wardrobe. The straight leg cut is teamed with a medium-rise waist, button fly and five pockets.

Buy now

Spoke Heroes smart-casual cotton chinos: Was £95, now £76, Spoke-london.com

(Spoke-London)

To celebrate Black Friday – or as Spoke calls it, Black Thighday – the tailored men’s trouser company has 20 per cent off a huge range of items. The sale includes Spoke’s Heroes smart-casual cotton chinos. They’re available in 22 different colours with waist sizes ranging from 28” to 46”, but what we particularly like about Spoke is how the length, thigh size and calf size can all be configured to find your perfect fit.

Buy now

Kitri Harlow polka dot mini dress: Was £135, now £94.50, Kitristudio.com

(Kitri)

A go-to destination for party pieces, slow fashion brand Kitri is hosting a stellar Black Friday sale with 30 per cent off almost everything. Right now, you can save £41 on the Harlow mini dress. A glamarous evening-wear dress, the style features a mini hem, flattering Cheongsam-inspired design and polka statement dot finish.

Buy now

Adidas X Wales Bonner leather trim knit trainers: Was £155, now £108, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion)

The latest Adidas X Wales Bonner collection launched last week and naturally sold out almost immediately. For those that missed out, the previous collection is now on sale at Matches Fashion, and these leather-trim trainers have gone straight to the top of our wish list. The Seventies-inspired style is made from suede and knitted mesh, with the green and orange hues injecting some colour into your winter wardrobe.

Buy now

Abercrombie & Fitch vegan 90s’ leather pants: Was £82, now £61.50, Abercrombie.com

(Abercrombie & Fitch )

Leather trousers are a perennially cool choice each winter. If you’re in the market for a pair, Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday sale kicked off early for members with 25 per cent off everything (yes, everything). The label’s Nineties-inspired leather trousers are a bestseller for good reason, boasting a wearable straight leg cut and flattering high waist. Better still, they’re available in four lengths so you can find the perfect fit.

Buy now

Mango crew neck sweater with trim: Was £35.99, now £22.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Fair Isle knitwear is having a moment. Subtly festive, stylish and practical, Mango’s crew neck sweater is a chic interpretation of the trend. Cut into a regular silhouette, the knit is complete with a ribbed crew neckline and hem, with the embroidered finish elevating the simple design. We love this design so much that we’ve already bought it and predict a sell-out.

Buy now

H&M double-breasted coat: Was £54.99, now £44, Hm.com

(H&M)

The cold weather means we can finally invest in a coat to carry us through the season in style. This H&M number is reduced by 20 per cent and is the perfect layer to wrap up. Finished in a cream colour, it’s complete with wide notch lapels and four front buttons. It’s certainly chic.

Buy now

New Balance Rc30 trainers in brown: Was £110, now £77, Asos.com

(Asos )

Reduced by 30 per cent, now’s the time to up your trainer game with this pair of New Balance Rc30’s. In our review of the shoes, our tester said: “New Balance’s RC40 trainers are a dream to wear straight off the bat. Incredibly lightweight, the cushioned sole has you covered for comfort while the mesh upper keeps you cool during hot days”

Buy now

John Lewis alpaca wool blend turtle neck jumper, natural: Was £75, now £60, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You can’t go wrong with a wool-blend knit. Reduced by 20 per cent in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale, this alpaca blend style is available in four colours (we love the khaki and cobalt blue best) and is touted as being soft and temperature-regulating. Elevated by the chunky turtle neckline, the wide ribbed hem and cuffs give it an expensive feel.

Buy now

Crocs’ women’s classic platform clog: Was £54.99, now £38.49, Crocs.com

(Crocs )

Love them or loathe them, there’s no denying Crocs’ recent renaissance. Now, the brand has launched a pre-Black Friday winter sale with up to 40 per cent off. A contemporary spin on the classic style, this pair of platform clogs is reduced by 30 per cent. They’re available in nine colourways and the customisable backstrap also holds the brand’s Jibbitz charms, so you can personalise your look.

Buy now

Mango double sided coat with buttons: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Mango’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with up to 50 per cent off. In the market for a new winter coat? Look no further than this double sided coat, reduced by £40. The faux suede outer is complete with a faux shearling inner lining for extra warmth (reminiscent of that Sandro coat from last winter), while the short design and V-neck longline collar are sure to be flattering.

If you’re willing to spend a little more, Gigi Hadid’s go-to leather jacket is also on sale (was £349, now £299.99, Mango.com) – and it’s one of our favourite coats for 2023.

Buy now

The North Face men’s evolve II triclimate jacket, khaki: Was £205, now £145, Very.co.uk

(The North Face)

Looking for a jacket that can see you through the unpredictable British winter? The North Face’s triclimate coat is not only stylish but thoroughly practical. Touted as being waterproof, windproof and breathable, it boasts a two-jacket design (a rainproof outer layer and insulating fleece inner layer). Complete with an adjustable brimmed hood, two hand pockets and an adjustable hem to lock in warmth, you can save £60 on the design in Very’s sale.

Buy now

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

H&M leather knee-high boots: Was £99.99, now £64, Hm.com

(H&M)

Every winter wardrobe needs a pair of reliable black boots. This pair from H&M more than fit the bill, thanks to the wearable flat sole, subtly chunky style and statement knee-high silhouette. Reduced by 20 per cent right now, the boots are complete with cotton twill linings and loops on either side.

Buy now

Kenzo tiger oversized cotton jersey T-shirt: Was £160, now £128, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

An essential T-shirt for your year-round wardrobe, Kenzo’s tiger tee has been reduced by 20 per cent. The black style is cut into an oversized shape with large printed graphics detailing the front and back. Simple yet sufficiently statement, team with jeans or layer under a knit vest. It would also make a lovely gift for the man in your life this Christmas.

Buy now

Zara bomber jacket with pockets: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Bomber jackets aren’t going anywhere this season, and Zara’s affordable styles are some of the best on the high street. Case in point: this grey jacket, which is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent. The jacket features a round collar, long sleeves and an elasticated trim, with front pockets and a zip completing the design. We love the gathered hem, which gives the piece some structure, while the inner lining will provide extra warmth.

Buy now

Percival deku gradient crew-neck jumper: Was £159, now £95, Percivalclo.com

(Percival)

Percival’s Black Friday sale has kicked off, and there are plenty of gems to uncover. This crew-neck jumper is a winter staple, and you can save 40 per cent on the price right now. Crafted from a fine wool mohair blend, it’s elevated by the grey, gradient finish, ribbed collar and fluffy look.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. This year, the bargain bonanza kicked off on Friday 24 November and will last through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

With Black Friday historically taking place the day after Thanksgiving, we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals on clothing and jewellery from last year?

Last year, we were treated to mega site-wide sales from the likes of Zara, Asos, Aspinal of London, New Look, Monica Vinader, Mango, AllSaints, Nobody’s Child Warehouse and plenty more.

From 30 per cent off everything at Missoma to a whopping 70 per cent off everything at H&M and 25 per cent of luxe label Reformation, brands pulled out all the stops for their fashion sales.

