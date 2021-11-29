Cyber Monday has landed – and that means this is your last chance to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and plenty more before Christmas.

The final ta-dah to the biggest shopping event of the year sees all of our favourite retailers slashing prices for the last time before Christmas, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys and John Lewis & Partners.

While the event often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – there are also stellar discounts across fashion, acessories and jewellery.

And all the big players haven’t disappointed us so far across the Black Friday weekend. Asos, Uniqlo, Veja, Nike, Mango, H&M, Missoma, Rixo and many more are still offering up great deals for you to snap up, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.

So, whether you’re after accessories, shoes, outerwear or underwear, look no further than our IndyBest guide.

The best Cyber Monday fashion and clothing deals

House Of Sunny reflections blue peggy cardigan: Was £98, now £78, Urbanoutfitters.com

(IndyBest)

The ultimate quirky-cool brand, House of Sunny has dominated the fashion scene, and our Instagram feeds, this year. This cardigan epitomises the label’s bright and graphic style with its ribbed print and fabric, and has detachable fur sleeves so you can alter your look depending on how extra you are feeling. Now with £20 off, this is a rare treat.

Buy now

Pandora moments heart clasp snake chain bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

Pandora is now offering 20 per cent off site-wide. Whether it’s a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet you’re after, there’s plenty to shop. This hand-finished sterling silver snake chain, which is one of Pandora’s bestselling bracelets, boasts a heart-shaped clasp and you can customise it with any number of the brand’s charms and clips. Or team it with other charm bracelets for a layered look.

Buy now

Radley upper street medium zip-top multiway bag, ash grey: Was £159, now £79, Radley.co.uk

(Radley)

Epitomising cutesy-chic, it’s no secret that with its classic dog design, Radley has become well-established in the women’s accessories scene. And right now you can now snap up this minimalist design for just £79. In an endlessly versatile ash grey colourway, the soft grain leather features a magnetic pocket – which has handy slots for stashing your cards – an internal zipped pocket and a cross-body strap for a more casual look. Timeless elegance for a fantastic price.

Buy now

Missoma Axiom chain necklace: Was £179, now £134.25, Missoma.com

(Missoma.com)

Gold chains are no longer just a Nineties throwback – they’re a mainstream fashion essential. And Missoma, one of our favourite jewellery brands, has stepped up to the plate this Cyber Monday with 25 per cent off everything – even the coveted Lucy Williams and Harris Reed collections. Snap this up now while it’s still in stock.

Buy now

The North Face nuptse jacket: Was £270, now £216, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face)

Looking to sort your winter wardrobe? The North Face sale has answered our prayers with 20 per cent off when you spend over £170, which means you can cop the nuptse for just over £200. With its colour-blocked two-tone design, the snuggly number featured in our review of the best men’s puffer and down jackets, where our tester praised it for being “supremely warm” and “tough as nails”, while also offering “timeless appeal”. So, while it may stretch the purse strings a little, it’s a style that’ll serve for years to come.

Buy now

Uniqlo women 100% cashmere turtleneck jumper: Was £79.90, now £59.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

After last weekend’s stormy weather, could there possibly be a better time to order some cashmere? Uniqlo is famous for its eye-popping prices on premium fabrics, and we think this turtle-neck style will be perfect for layering underneath light dresses to make your wardrobe go further this winter.

Buy now

Sleeper party feather-trim pyjama set: Was £245, now £196, Libertylondon.com

(Sleeper)

If Sleeper’s coveted feather-trim pyjama set has been on your wish list for a while, now’s the time to take the plunge, as Liberty has slashed its price on the loungewear set by 20 per cent for Cyber Monday. Our reviewer crowned Sleeper’s design the winner in our round-up of the best loungewear pieces, saying that this “ensemble is anything but dowdy, it feels decadent, chic and sparks so much joy”. They added that while the two-piece is a real investment, “not only can this set be worn at home, it’s also the perfect outfit for a day-to-night switch-up, when that’s back on the cards”.

Buy now

Vivienne Westwood Mayfair bas relief earrings: Was £75, now £60, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges )

If you’ve always dreamed of donning some Vivienne Westwood jewels, you’re in luck. Selfridges is now offering 20 per cent off the classic orb design when you use the code “SELFCCE” at the checkout. Glinting with studs and Swarovski crystals, these silver earrings – which fasten using a butterfly and post closure – are just the right amount of kitsch. And for just £56 right now, there’s no better time to adorn your jewellery box with a new piece.

Buy now

Wonderbra ultimate strapless wonderbra: Was £40, now £20.31, Amazon.co.uk

(Wonderbra )

If you’re in the market for a new bra, there’s no better time to stock up than Cyber Monday. Luckily for you, Amazon had discounted leading bra brand Wonderbra meaning you can snap up this strapless design for more than 20 per cent less right now. Offering support and comfort while still giving you some cleavage, the strapless style is perfect for low cut tops and dresses. This one was the best by in our round-up of the best strapless bras, where our reviewer said: “We felt entirely supported, even during a jump test, and think this is the bra you need if you’re looking for serious support.”

Buy now

Skims velour oversized jogger: Was £85, now £39.99, Skims.com

(Skims)

Working from home never looked so chic – these oversized joggers from Kim K’s loungewear line tick all the boxes when it comes to a comfy yet stylish wardrobe staple. In the snuggliest velour you ever felt against your skin, the range is size inclusive (up to a UK 26) and designed for a comfy oversized fit. Perfect for home working stints, long haul flights or simply swooning on the sofa after Christmas lunch (the elasticated waist is a huge draw for us).

Buy now

Chuck 70 hi vintage white/green/amarillo: Was £85, now £39.99, Converse.com

(Converse.com)

Another one for you retro lovers, this 1970s-inspired take on the famous Chuck Taylor all star is one of our favourite finds. They may be better than half price, but they’re certain to score you serious style points for many years to come. In a crisp white with a pop of green, they’ll also work with any outfit, so you really will get your money’s worth. Converse are also taking another 20 per cent off until 9am on Sunday 28 November.

Buy now

Rixo lucile, clover blue: Was £265, now £199, Rixo.co.uk

(Rixo.co.uk)

Take a look inside any fashion lovers wardrobe and we’re sure a Rixo dress will be somewhere in the mix. Known for its floral designs and bright colours, the much-loved brand pieces aren’t hard to spot. But a saving of 25 per cent off is more of a rare occasion.

Buy now

Vans black sheep backpack: Was £28, now £19.60, Vans.co.uk

(Vans.co.uk)

Calling all skater heads and indie kids, the Vans Cyber Monday sale is now live. And with 30 per cent off, this sherpa backpack takes the brand’s famous checkerboard design to a whole new level. As always, Vans has brought together the cute and the kitsch, resulting in a true stand-out piece.

Buy now

Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £136, Laredoute.co.uk

(La Redoute )

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 20 per cent on the patent boots right now. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Cyber Monday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.

Buy now

All Saints tarren biker skirt: Was £99, now £69.30, Allsaints.com

(All Saints)

In its Cyber Monday sale, All Saints is offering 30 per cent of everything site-wide meaning you can pick up this effortlessly cool leather skirt for under £70. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best mini skirts, our tester said it “ boasts a classic biker style in a flattering A-line silhouette,” adding that the “two small zips and a longer one down the middle give the skirt just the right amount of edge.” Whether worn fully grunged up with a cropped leather jacket or toned down with a white open shirt and vest, it’s a wardrobe mainstay.

Buy now

Ugg scuffette II metal logo slippers: Was £80, now £64, Office.co.uk

(Office )

Office has joined in on the Cyber Monday fun with 20 per cent off selected lines by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout. Shoes don’t get much more comfier than Uggs, especially in slipper form and you can save nearly £20 on the scuffette design right now. A similar pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s slippers so we can attest to the brand’s comfort. This pair boast a subtle beige colourway and Ugg’s signature shearling lining and metal logo.

Buy now

Levi’s monty sherpa jacket, multi colour: Was £95, now £66, Levi.com

(Levi’s)

It may be cold outside, but this Levi’s fleece jacket is hot right now. We think pairing it with straight-legged jeans and platform trainers would make this a casual yet sartorial winter look. In our round-up of the best men’s denim jackets, a Levi’s piece made the list for its classic, unchanging style – and we reckon this snug pastel-coloured women’s fleece will live up to the brand’s name too. With 30 per cent off, this seems like a steal.

Buy now

Adidas ozweego trainers, white: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Office.co.uk

(Office )

Looking to elevate your sneaker game? This unisex Adidas pair make for the perfect statement white trainers. The chunky track sole is bang on trend while the beige and grey panelling adds character to the 1990s-inspired design. Crafted with comfort in mind, the upper lining is breathable while the oversized silhouette boasts plush cushioning that hugs the foot. Save 20 per cent on the trainers right now by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout.

Buy now

Ray-Ban rectangle 1969 metal sunglasses: Was £130, now £97.50, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

The right pair of sunglasses can be an all-year-round accessory and this Ray-Ban pair fits the bill. The rectangular shape is a contemporary twist on an archival Ray-Ban design while the gold frames and grey photochromic lenses are in keeping with the brand’s classic style. The pair offer 100 per cent UV protection and are finished with adjustable nose pads and arms. Save 25 per cent right now by entering the code “25MF” at checkout.

Buy now

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £39.99, now £16, Crocs.co.uk

(Crocs)

These shoes have nostalgia written all over them. If you thought Crocs peaked during the Noughties, you’re wrong: they’ve been making a steady comeback and, while it’s a love or hate scenario, it seems like they’re here to stay. In our Crocs shopping guide our reviewer said they were “comfortable, lightweight and breathable” and that “thanks to the material, they’ll mould to your feet”. For those of us who are still unsure about the trend, Crocs is currently offering up to 60 per cent off for Cyber Monday and this discounted pair offers the perfect opportunity to get on board.

Buy now

Na-kd double breasted oversized blazer: Was £58.95, now £35.37, Na-kd.com

(Na-kd )

A blazer is a sartorial failsafe that can see you through every season. This design from Na-kd took the crown in our round-up of the best oversized blazers with our reviewer saying it “boasts everything you could want in an oversized jacket with its longline fit, statement padded shoulders, long arms and boxy feel.” With its slit at the back, dark khaki colour and four front buttons, they added that the blazer’s an “easy-to-wear piece that makes for an effortlessly cool cover-up.” You can save 40 per cent right now by entering the code “BLACKFRIDAY” at checkout.

Buy now

Lemon Jelly city tall rainboots, canyon: Was £120, now £96, Office.co.uk

(Lemon Jelly )

Comfy, cool and sustainable, what more could you want in a pair of boots? These Lemon Jelly stompers earned a well-deserved spot in our round-up of the best women’s boots with our reviewer saying that “the weight of the boots blew us away – they felt like feathers on the feet.” They added that “the rich autumnal shade of brown elevates the look, and the chunky sole is very on-trend” while “the fact that they are sustainable, vegan and waterproof is just the cherry on top.” Now, you can save 20 per cent on the pair by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout.

Buy now

Nike NSW hooded jacket, curve, olive: Was £90, now £60, Very.co.uk

(Very)

The trend for puffer jackets shows no signs of waning so make sure you pick up this Nike hooded jacket from Very and save £30 on the piece right now. The relaxed fit is perfect for casual wear while the water-resistant fabric, insulation and fleece cuffs ensure you’re kept warm during winter. And with the addition of Nike Therma trapping your body heat, you’ll keep cool and dry. A full zip fastening secures the fit while there are also two handy side zip pockets and a fixed hood with drawstring ties. The olive colourway is also bang on trend.

Buy now

Edge of Ember kismet charm necklace: Was £125, now £94, Edgeofember.com

(Edge of Ember )

Edge of Ember, the sustainable jewellery brand that’s one of Meghan Markle’s favourites, is offering 25 per cent off its entire collection for the Black Friday event – and it’s the label’s only sale of the year. If you’re really looking to tap into Markle’s style, why not pick up this kismet charm necklace that she’s often been spotted in. The square pendant is decorated with the lucky number seven and a four-leaf clover, while its minimalist design is perfect for everyday wear.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu rose charm hoops in gold: Was £59, now £44.25, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu )

A classic gold hoop earring with a difference, this Astrid & Miyu set comes with rope charms for extra detailing. It’s removable, too, so you can customise your bling day-to-day, and as the hoops are made from gold-plated brass, you can enjoy the shine for longer. The best news? There’s currently 25 per cent off site-wide at Astrid & Miyu, meaning you can snap up these earrings for under £50.

Buy now

Pour Moi rewind underwired bra, black cobalt: Was £26, now £18.20, Pourmoi.co.uk

(Pour Moi )

Stocking a vast selection of different underwear styles for all shapes, sizes and curves, Pour Moi earned a spot in our guide to the best plus-size lingerie shops. The brand launched its Black Friday sale on 9 November with up 40 per cent off nightwear, clothing and underwear lines, meaning you can now save 30 per cent on its rewind underwired bra which our reviewer praised as “comfortable and flattering.” “The bra cups your boobs and provides support around your back without the bulge,” they added. With its layered look and black cobalt colourway, as well as blue ribbons on each strap, we love its aesthetic too.

Buy now

Monica Vinader signature thin bangle: Was £250, now £175, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

Monica Vinader is offering a discount of 25 per cent site-wide, or 30 per cent for products over £150. Stack up your arm candy with this slimline bangle, available in sterling silver, 18ct gold vermeil or 18ct rose-plated gold vermeil. Complimentary engraving can also be added for a personalised touch. Made from 100 per cent recycled metals, shop small, medium or large, depending on your preference.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

