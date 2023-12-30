World Darts Championship Day 13 predictions: Darts betting tips, 9/1 treble and free bets

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

A number of top seeds have already fallen at the Worlds this year but we’re now getting to the stage where the big boys flex their muscles. Humphries had to do that on Thursday and will need to be at his best to bypass a resurgent Cullen. are scrambling to correct their odds following Humphries’ wobble against Pietreczko and the pre-tournament favourite is not the frontrunner in the market anymore.

That honour goes to Michael van Gerwen, who has eyes on a fourth world title this winter, with bookies going 3/1 on the Dutchman in their latest . Here are three darts betting tips for Saturday, which combined into a three-fold acca pays around 9/1 at . Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen predictions Third seed Humphries was just a few darts away from suffering a shock defeat to Pietreczko in his previous match. He scraped through 4-3 with a miserable 91.38 average and a 37.5 per cent checkout rate. That isn’t good enough for a player who has aspirations of winning the 2024 World Darts Championship. The performance caused to widen their odds on Humphries beating Joe Cullen to 4/11. He’s still the favourite but nowhere near the price one would expect him to be.

Betting on Humphries therefore poses a fresh conundrum. We expect him to again labour to victory over Cullen so where do we draw the line? Cullen is growing into the tournament but he does drop sets with ease, like Humphries. A -1.5 handicap on the favourite pushes Humphries’ odds out to 10/13 with 10Bet. That’s a reasonable price and gives bettors some wriggle room if their man has another laborious night. Tip: Humphries -1.5 handicap vs Cullen – 10/13 at 10Bet Humphries total 180s odds Humphries threw six 180s in his seven-set classic against Pietreczko – the same as in his 3-0 rumble of Lee Evans in the second round. The Englishman may not be nailing +100.00 averages but he can certainly find the treble 20 when required. If Humphries vs Cullen goes a reasonable distance then the third seed looks reasonably priced at 4/6 with to throw +7.5 maximums. He’s already proved he can hit big throws at crucial moments and there could be a lot of those during Saturday’s encounter. Tip: Humphries +7.5 180s – 4/6 at Boylesports

Daryl Gurney vs Dave Chisnall prediction A classic match-up on Saturday sees Daryl Gurney face Dave Chisnall at the Ally Pally for the first time since 2012. Both men have come a long way since then and aren’t really sure who will emerge victorious. They give Chisnall a 7/10 price to beat Gurney. The Englishman is ranked 11th compared to Gurney’s 27th seeding but in reality there’s not much to split the pair. They’ve each won two of their last four head to heads and it’s only Chisnall’s 6-1 victory in March’s Players Championship 3 that stands as an outlier.

This should be a close encounter. Both men have dropped sets during victories in their opening two rounds. Gurney’s averages have been better but only marginally so. As such, we’re backing a long game here. price +6.5 sets at 2/1, which would be a fitting outcome for two evenly-matched players. Tip: Gurney vs Chisnall +6.5 sets – 2/1 at Unibet Earn a free bet on the darts If you plan to back any of our darts betting tips, make sure to check out our recommended , many of which run sign-up offers which include free bets. For example, the gives new customers £40 in free bets that can be used on the PDC World Championship, as well as 50 free spins at their .

