Betting > Darts

PDC World Darts Championship Day Five predictions: Darts betting tips, 18/2 treble and free bets

Our darts tipster is back for day five at Ally Pally and has three selections from the evening session
Last Updated: 19th of December 2023
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
PDC Darts Championship Day Five betting tips

Michael van Gerwen gets his 2024 World Darts Championship underway on Tuesday evening with a second-round clash against Keane Barry.

Ireland’s Barry, 21, overcame a painfully slow encounter with Reynaldo Rivera in the first round to book a showdown with three-time world champ Van Gerwen. 

The Dutchman’s 100 per cent record over Barry isn’t a surprise and the prices on darts betting sites suggest Van Gerwen will cruise through the encounter.

World Darts Championship winner odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Luke Humphries
22.22%
--
3/1
--
10/3
--
7/2
Michael van Gerwen
22.22%
--
7/2
--
10/3
--
10/3
Gerwyn Price
18.18%
--
9/2
--
9/2
--
4/1
Michael Smith
9.09%
--
8/1
--
9/1
--
10/1
Gary Anderson
8.33%
--
11/1
--
11/1
--
9/1
Rob Cross
5.88%
--
14/1
--
14/1
--
16/1
Teams Best Odds
Luke Humphries
7/2 Spreadex
7/2 Spreadex
10/3 Bet365
3/1 BetVictor
Michael van Gerwen
7/2 BetVictor
7/2 BetVictor
10/3 Spreadex
10/3 Bet365
Gerwyn Price
9/2 BetVictor
9/2 BetVictor
9/2 Bet365
Michael Smith
10/1 Spreadex
10/1 Spreadex
9/1 Bet365
Gary Anderson
11/1 Bet365
11/1 Bet365
Rob Cross
16/1 Spreadex
16/1 Spreadex
However, there could be other upsets on the oche elsewhere this evening as we plough through more first-round encounters.

England’s Steve Beaton takes on Worlds debutant Wessel Nijman, Mike De Decker clashes with seasoned journeyman Dragutin Horvat, and Ricardo Pietreczko – winner of this year’s German Darts Championship – faces two-time BDO Women’s champion Mikuru Suzuki.

The action gets underway at 7:15pm this evening, live on Sky Sports, and Van Gerwen is naturally the star draw. However, darts betting fans looking to craft a multiple on betting sites will need to look further than the Dutchman.

We’ve studied the odds on betting apps and picked out three bets, which can be combined to make a 18/2 treble with 10Bet.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Steve Beaton vs Wessel Nijman predictions

(7.15pm)

In the main, bookmakers have priced up the first-round matches in favour of the Order of Merit player, up against the international qualifiers. 

One would therefore expect World No.49 Beaton to lead the betting against Dutch protégée Nijman. However, the odds favour the 23-year-old.

Beaton hasn’t been in great form. He’s won just five Players Championship matches since mid-October. However, he almost upset Gary Anderson in the Players Championship Finals and is playing in the PDC World Championship for the 23rd successive year.

He has the experience over Nijman, who debuts at the Ally Pally tonight. Nijman’s short odds are down to his semi-final appearance at August’s World Youth Championship Finals.

That doesn’t feel like enough to justify his price. While Beaton, 59, may not be in his prime, he is well versed at getting through the first round in London each December. 

PDC World Championship Tip 1: Beaton to win – 7/5 with BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Mikuru Suzuki predictions

(9.15pm)

Pietreczko moved into the PDC top 40 last month off the back of a strong second half of the season. The Nuremberg resident beat Van Gerwen in the German Darts Championship semis before nailing Peter Wright 8-4 in the final.

That was Pietreczko’s highest point in his career so far. There’s every chance he could go deep at the Worlds, with Callan Rydz lined up in the second round.

However, two-time women’s BDO champ Suzuki cannot be dismissed here. Suzuki has fared well on the MODUS Super Series recently and has experience playing at the Worlds. She lost 3-2 to James Richardson back in 2020 – an encounter that could have gone either way.

Pietreczko is expected to win this match but there’s cause to believe Suzuki can claim at least one set.

An upset in this first round clash looks unlikely but the match may be closer than one initially suspects and we’re backing over 3.5 sets at 11/10 with bet365.

PDC World Championship Tip 2: Over 3.5 sets in Pietreczko vs Suzuki – 11/10 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Michael van Gerwen vs Keane Barry predictions

(10.15pm)

Michael van Gerwen is as short as 1/10 to beat Keane Barry at the Ally Pally tonight and those odds aren’t doing a disservice to Barry, rather they simply reflect the superiority of the three-time world champion.

Anyone creating a darts accumulator is likely to have MVG to win in their selections, but at such short odds, it may be best to look at an alternative Mighty Mike bet.

The big one is the match treble: MVG to win, hit the highest checkout, and get the most 180s.

BetVictor offer Van Gerwen at 5/6 to complete the match treble and start his World Championship campaign in typically dominant fashion.

PDC World Championship Tip 3: Van Gerwen match treble – 5/6 at BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Grab a free bet on the darts

Should you wish to take any of our darts betting advice, be sure to check out what free bets are available before placing your wager.

The vast majority of new betting sites offer competitive sign-up offers for new customers which often trump those of the more established brands, with BetUK’s ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ promo being a prime example.

BetUK offer the best price on Beaton to defeat Nijman on Tuesday evening and new customers to the bookmaker can also unlock a deposit bonus and free spins with the operator's UK online casino.

Always read the terms and conditions when signing up to a bookmaker site and please remember to gamble responsibly.

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction
Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.