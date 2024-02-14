Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 3 predictions: Betting tips, odds and free bets

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen are the ones to beat once more on Night 3 of the Premier League Darts
Last Updated: 14th of February 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 3 predictions: Betting tips, odds and free bets
Get the Independent's free betting newsletter for the latest tips

Premier League Darts Night 3 predictions

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Glasgow for Night 3 of this year’s competition, and, as ever, at the OVO Hydro, there is sure to be a lively crowd in attendance.

In Night 2 last week, we were treated to another fantastic Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler final in Berlin. The Dutchman got the better of the young superstar in a final leg decider to prevail 6-5. Mighty Mike averaged over 100 in all three of his matches on the night.

Michael Smith remains top of the Premier League standings with seven points after two nights. Van Gerwen and Littler are second and third respectively on five points, while Gerwyn Price currently occupies the final play-off spot in fourth place with three points.

The quarter-final line-up in Glasgow sees Van Gerwen take on home favourite Peter Wright. Littler meets Price in the opening round. Rob Cross and Michael Smith clash in an all-English affair, while world champion Luke Humphries faces Nathan Aspinall.

We’ve been through the darts betting sites to compile our latest Premier League Darts predictions, focusing on the quarter-finals.

Premier League Darts Night 3 winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Michael van Gerwen
26.67%
12/5
5/2
11/4
--
11/4
--
Luke Littler
22.22%
14/5
7/2
10/3
--
11/4
--
Luke Humphries
20.00%
15/4
7/2
7/2
--
4/1
--
Michael Smith
11.11%
8/1
11/2
6/1
--
6/1
--
Gerwyn Price
11.11%
8/1
13/2
13/2
--
13/2
--
Rob Cross vs Michael Smith predictions

(7.15pm, Sky Sports Action)

The toughest match to call on Night 3 of the Premier League is the opener between Cross and Smith. There is very little in the betting between the two players, with the league leader the marginal favourite on the majority of betting sites.

Those odds indicate this is going to be a close contest and it could even go the distance with a final leg decider. 10Bet are offering odds of 5/6 for there to be over 9.5 legs in the match. A 6-4 or 6-5 victory for either player will be good enough to win that bet.

In Berlin last week, all seven matches went to 10 legs or beyond. Cross was defeated 6-5 by Littler, while Smith beat Price 6-5, before losing 5-6 to Van Gerwen. The throw at the bull could prove crucial to the result of this contest. 

Premier League Darts Tip 1: Rob Cross and Michael Smith over 9.5 Legs – 5/6 with 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen predictions

(7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena)

The emergence of Littler on the PDC Tour seems to be the best thing to have happened to Van Gerwen in a long time. The Dutchman has raised his game to meet the challenge, beating the Nuke in the Dutch Darts Masters and on Night 2 of the Premier League in Berlin.

Mighty Mike appears to want to prove to the darting world that he remains the biggest star in the sport. The three-time world champion has won the Premier League more times than any other player in history, with a record-breaking seventh triumph going his way in 2023.

Van Gerwen takes on Wright in the quarter finals in Glasgow, and although the latter will have the home crowd right behind him during the contest, he is not playing well enough to match MVG in any department. The Dutchman looks very capable of outscoring him, finishing much better and coming out with a comfortable success.

Van Gerwen is evens in the King of the Oche market with William Hill. That bet consists of a treble on the MVG to win the match, have the highest checkout and record the most 180s.

Premier League Darts Tip 2: Michael van Gerwen King of the Oche – Evs at William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler predictions

(8.45pm, Sky Sports Action)

If there was any doubt about why Littler was included in this year’s Premier League line-up, he ended it earlier this week with his first PDC ranking title success. The Nuke defeated Ryan Searle in the final of the first Players Championship event of the season, averaging 109.64 in the contest.

In an earlier round in Wigan, Littler hit a magical nine-darter, his second of the year. Such have been his standards, the crowd is now turning up expecting, rather than hoping, to see a nine-dart finish. He is 33/1 with BetMGM to hit another one in Glasgow.

Littler looks very much at home on the Premier League stage and is worth backing to beat former world champion Price in their quarter-final clash. The two players met at the Dutch Darts Masters last month and the Nuke came out on top 7-4.

It is no surprise to see Littler chalked up as the favourite on the betting apps for this encounter. One potential way to back him is the handicap market, where he’s 49/50 with BetMGM to cover a -1.5 handicap.

The bet will win if Littler beats Price by two or more legs, while a win for Price or a defeat by one leg will see the wager lose. But we are confident Littler can book his spot in the semi-final with a comfortable success against the Iceman.

Premier League Darts Tip 3: Luke Littler -1.5 handicap vs Gerwyn Price - 49/50 at BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

How to get a free bet on darts

This year's Premier League Darts is off to a strong start and gambling sites have taken note, offering bettors the chance to claim a free bet to use on the oche action.

BetMGM sponsor this year's Premier League Darts and they are currently offering customers £40 in free bets when they open an account via this link, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

As well as the welcome bonus, BetMGM are running a promotion called Golden Arrows in conjunction with the Premier League Darts, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Finally, fans of online casinos will find BetMGM has plenty to offer with a wide range of table games and UK slots available o play.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions first and if you are betting on the darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.