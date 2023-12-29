World Darts Championship Day 12 betting tips: Darts predictions, 31/1 treble & free bets

PDC World Championship Day 12 predictions
- Boris Krcmar to beat Gary Anderson – 9/2 at Unibet
- Michael van Gerwen -1.5 vs Stephen Bunting – 1/1 at BetVictor
- Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey over 6.5 sets – 39/20 at BetMGM
- The treble pays 31/1 at Boylesports
Michael van Gerwen is naturally the headline act on Friday night as the fourth round of World Darts Championship gets underway at Ally Pally.
Darts betting fans will be keeping an eye on the Dutchman when he takes on Stephen Bunting – well aware that MVG’s odds on betting sites are not as short as they could be.
That’s because this year’s Worlds has seen its fair share of shock. Gerwyn Price was the latest seed to fall, losing 4-2 to Brendan Dolan on Thursday. That’s now four of the PDC’s top seven gone from the tournament.
Van Gerwen is expected to beat Bunting but Friday evening is unlikely to go by without an upset. Top seed Michael Smith takes on a battling Chris Dobey, while the first match of the evening sees former world champion Gary Anderson up against in-form qualifier Boris Krcmar.
This is not a straightforward evening of darts, but we’ve found three bets we like that can be combined into a 31/1 treble at BoyleSports.
Gary Anderson vs Boris Krcmar predictions
(7:15pm)
Anderson has done it all before. He’s a two-time world champion but has also bombed in the early rounds at Ally Pally. Darts betting sites price him at 1/5 to beat Krcmar. Surely there’s no way he can lose?
Well, Anderson may be enjoying his darts but Krcmar poses a real threat here. The Croat is one of just three qualifiers left in the World Darts Championship and stunned 12th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round.
Krcmar’s averages are pushing 96.00 and he’s fought back from a losing position in both of his matches in London so far.
He may be a qualifier but there’s the potential for him to pull off an upset at 9/2 with Unibet, especially in a race to just four sets.
Gary Anderson vs Boris Krcmar tip: Krcmar to win – 9/2 at Unibet
Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting predictions
(9pm)
Van Gerwen is priced at a relatively wide 3/5 in the World Darts Championship odds to beat Bunting. MVG holds a 17-1 record over the Englishman – but that one defeat came in the Baltic Sea Darts Open in February.
The bookies have looked at Bunting’s straight-sets victories over Ryan Joyce and Florian Hempel, and evidently think the 2014 BDO World Championship winner could get something here.
It’s not worth betting on the match odds for either player on Friday and our focus instead is on the handicap market.
MVG is 1/1 at BetVictor with a -1.5 handicap for the best-of-seven contest, meaning the three-time world champion will need to win by at last two sets for the bet to land.
Given the Dutchman’s historic record against Bunting, backing the favourite on the handicap appeals for our second PDC World Championship of the night.
Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting tip: Van Gerwen -1.5 – 1/1 at BetVictor
Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey predictions
(10:30pm)
The last match on Friday sees top seed and defending champion Smith come up against an opponent who has beaten the Englishman four times already this year.
Dobey’s 4-1 record over Smith in 2023 includes 11-7 victories at both the Darts Masters and the World Matchplay. Dobey is a dangerous presence in the top quarter of the draw and the 17th seed has battled his way past two lower-ranking opponents already.
The 33-year-old made it to the World Darts Championship quarters for the first time last year and the bookies give him an almost 50/50 chance of beating Smith.
Having got the better of Smith on multiple occasions this year, some could argue Dobey deserves to be favourite here.
This match is effectively a coin toss. Therefore, rather than take a chance on the match result, we think this will run close – as Dobey’s two other matches have too – and produce the maximum number of sets.
BetMGM price over 6.5 sets in the match at 39/20. At that rate, the darts could still be going past midnight.
Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey tip: Over 6.5 sets – 39/20 with BetMGM
