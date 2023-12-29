World Darts Championship Day 12 betting tips: Darts predictions, 31/1 treble & free bets

Gary Anderson vs Boris Krcmar predictions (7:15pm) Anderson has done it all before. He’s a two-time world champion but has also bombed in the early rounds at Ally Pally. price him at 1/5 to beat Krcmar. Surely there’s no way he can lose? Well, Anderson may be enjoying his darts but Krcmar poses a real threat here. The Croat is one of just three qualifiers left in the World Darts Championship and stunned 12th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round. Krcmar’s averages are pushing 96.00 and he’s fought back from a losing position in both of his matches in London so far. He may be a qualifier but there’s the potential for him to pull off an upset at 9/2 with , especially in a race to just four sets. Gary Anderson vs Boris Krcmar tip: Krcmar to win – 9/2 at Unibet

Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting predictions (9pm) Van Gerwen is priced at a relatively wide 3/5 in the to beat Bunting. MVG holds a 17-1 record over the Englishman – but that one defeat came in the Baltic Sea Darts Open in February. The bookies have looked at Bunting’s straight-sets victories over Ryan Joyce and Florian Hempel, and evidently think the 2014 BDO World Championship winner could get something here. It’s not worth betting on the match odds for either player on Friday and our focus instead is on the handicap market. MVG is 1/1 at with a -1.5 handicap for the best-of-seven contest, meaning the three-time world champion will need to win by at last two sets for the bet to land. Given the Dutchman’s historic record against Bunting, backing the favourite on the handicap appeals for our second PDC World Championship of the night. Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting tip: Van Gerwen -1.5 – 1/1 at BetVictor

Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey predictions (10:30pm) The last match on Friday sees top seed and defending champion Smith come up against an opponent who has beaten the Englishman four times already this year. Dobey’s 4-1 record over Smith in 2023 includes 11-7 victories at both the Darts Masters and the World Matchplay. Dobey is a dangerous presence in the top quarter of the draw and the 17th seed has battled his way past two lower-ranking opponents already. The 33-year-old made it to the World Darts Championship quarters for the first time last year and the bookies give him an almost 50/50 chance of beating Smith. Having got the better of Smith on multiple occasions this year, some could argue Dobey deserves to be favourite here. This match is effectively a coin toss. Therefore, rather than take a chance on the match result, we think this will run close – as Dobey’s two other matches have too – and produce the maximum number of sets. BetMGM price over 6.5 sets in the match at 39/20. At that rate, the darts could still be going past midnight. Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey tip: Over 6.5 sets – 39/20 with BetMGM

