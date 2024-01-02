Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Darts

World Darts Championship semi-final betting tips: Darts predictions, odds and free bets

We're down to the final four at Ally Pally and our darts tipster has three bets for the semi-finals
Last Updated: 2nd of January 2024
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
World Darts Championship semi-final betting tips: Darts predictions, odds and free bets

PDC World Championship predictions

Luke Humphries takes on Scott Williams (9.30pm) in the 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finals on Tuesday night and UK betting sites are expecting the third seed to move on to the final.

While much of the attention will focus on Tuesday’s other game between World No.8 Rob Cross and teenage sensation Luke Littler (7.45pm), we've focused on Williams vs Humphries in the second semi-final of the night.

Pre-tournament favourite Humphries endured a few rocky matches in the early rounds at Ally Pally. Monday’s 5-1 demolition of Dave Chisnall put to bed any doubts that the Englishman isn’t up for the fight.

The unseeded Williams, meanwhile, rumbled Michael van Gerwen 5-3 in his quarter-final and thoroughly deserved the victory. The 33-year-old, who fell in the second round last year, has also beaten seeds Martin Schindler and Danny Noppert to reach this stage for the first time in his career.

Darts betting sites have gone big on Humphries to win this semi-final. So much so that their odds of 1/5 suggest an 83.3 per cent probability that the higher seed will progress.

With little value to be found in the match market, we’ve looked elsewhere for our PDC World Championship predictions.

PDC World Championship winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Luke Humphries
47.62%
11/10
--
--
11/10
11/10
1/1
Luke Littler
34.78%
13/8
--
--
7/4
15/8
15/8
Rob Cross
20.00%
4/1
--
--
4/1
4/1
4/1
Scott Williams
5.88%
16/1
--
--
16/1
14/1
14/1
Teams Best Odds
Luke Humphries
11/10 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
11/10 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/10 Bet365
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
11/10 BetVictor
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/1 Spreadex
Luke Littler
15/8 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
15/8 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
15/8 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/4 Bet365
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
13/8 BetVictor
Rob Cross
4/1 BetVictor
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
4/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
4/1 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
4/1 Betway
Scott Williams
16/1 BetVictor
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
16/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
16/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
14/1 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
14/1 Betway
Close X
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Williams may make Cool Hand Luke sweat

This could be a long match. Humphries has already shown his ability to both blow opponents away and hang in the match when things are going against him. 

Williams seems undaunted by the challenge set for him each night as he steps up to the oche and has grown his average game-on-game this winter.

New bookmakers expect this match to stretch past 8.5 sets. It’s best-of-11 in the semis, and a 6-3 win or narrower for either player is realistic. 

Combined, Humphries and Williams are winning 2.3 sets for every set dropped. Both have enjoyed overwhelming victories and both have laboured through matches. 

This should be a close encounter and Betway offer 10/11 that the two contest at least nine sets.

Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries Tip 1: Over 8.5 sets in – 10/11 at Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Humphries to maintain strong average

Williams has won five matches at the Ally Pally to reach the semis. He’s won two of those despite having a lower average than his opponent. He had a superior average in the other three, but only just.

Humphries, meanwhile, nailed the fourth-highest average of the entire World Darts Championship on Monday with his 103.50 against Chisnall. The favourite has been improving in each game and now looks totally in the zone.

Humphries is 5/6 with Unibet to land a +99.5 average over the match. If the World No.3 performs at the oche as he did on Saturday, he could potentially post an average of over 100.

It’s also a bet that doesn’t dismiss the possibility of Williams winning. After all, the Boston native has proved he can fight against in-form players and land the big doubles when the opportunity arises.

Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries Tip 2: Humphries over 99.5 average – 5/6 at Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Duo can show their mettle come checkout time

Five players have nailed a 170 checkout at the 2024 World Darts Championship. Williams is one of them. 

He paused to set himself after the first two darts landed in the treble 20 during his fourth-round match with Damon Heta. Fully composed, he launched his final arrow into the bull to send the Ally Pally crowd wild.

Humphries hasn’t hit a 170 yet but landed a 164 against Chisnall and enjoyed a 40 per cent checkout rate on Monday. He is 8/13 in the PDC World Championship odds to score the highest checkout on Tuesday.

However, the big bet is on the 170. This is the semi-final of the World Darts Championship and the only time we’re more likely to witness a maximum checkout is in the final. Both men are on top form, are used to the pressures of the Ally Pally, and are keen to entertain.

The odds for a 170 checkout range from 2/1 on some betting apps to 11/2 with SpreadEx and that’s where we are going to complete our PDC World Championship predictions.

Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries Tip 3: 170 checkout in Williams vs Humphries – 11/2 at SpreadEx

PDC World Championship betting tips

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Unlock free bets for the darts

The end of the 2024 World Darts Championship and festive period may be in sight, but new customers to Betfred can cheer themselves up with their welcome offer.

By using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40, new users can get £30 in free bets and a £10 slot bonus to use at their UK casino.

To claim the bonus, customers will need to open an account with Betfred and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card. They will then need to wager a minimum of £10 on a selection at evens (2.0) or greater on any sports, including darts, to unlock the free bets.

If you are following our darts betting tips as part of the Betfred offer, remember to gamble responsibly and always check the terms and conditions when signing up for a new betting site.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.