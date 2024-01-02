World Darts Championship semi-final betting tips: Darts predictions, odds and free bets

PDC World Championship predictions Over 8.5 sets in Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries – 10/11 at Betway

Luke Humphries over 99.5 average – 5/6 at Unibet

170 checkout in Williams vs Humphries – 11/2 at SpreadEx Luke Humphries takes on Scott Williams (9.30pm) in the 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finals on Tuesday night and are expecting the third seed to move on to the final. While much of the attention will focus on Tuesday’s other game between World No.8 Rob Cross and teenage sensation Luke Littler (7.45pm), we've focused on Williams vs Humphries in the second semi-final of the night. Pre-tournament favourite Humphries endured a few rocky matches in the early rounds at Ally Pally. Monday’s 5-1 demolition of Dave Chisnall put to bed any doubts that the Englishman isn’t up for the fight. The unseeded Williams, meanwhile, rumbled Michael van Gerwen 5-3 in his quarter-final and thoroughly deserved the victory. The 33-year-old, who fell in the second round last year, has also beaten seeds Martin Schindler and Danny Noppert to reach this stage for the first time in his career. have gone big on Humphries to win this semi-final. So much so that their odds of 1/5 suggest an 83.3 per cent probability that the higher seed will progress. With little value to be found in the match market, we’ve looked elsewhere for our PDC World Championship predictions.

Williams may make Cool Hand Luke sweat This could be a long match. Humphries has already shown his ability to both blow opponents away and hang in the match when things are going against him. Williams seems undaunted by the challenge set for him each night as he steps up to the oche and has grown his average game-on-game this winter. expect this match to stretch past 8.5 sets. It’s best-of-11 in the semis, and a 6-3 win or narrower for either player is realistic. Combined, Humphries and Williams are winning 2.3 sets for every set dropped. Both have enjoyed overwhelming victories and both have laboured through matches. This should be a close encounter and Betway offer 10/11 that the two contest at least nine sets. Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries Tip 1: Over 8.5 sets in – 10/11 at Betway

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Humphries to maintain strong average Williams has won five matches at the Ally Pally to reach the semis. He’s won two of those despite having a lower average than his opponent. He had a superior average in the other three, but only just. Humphries, meanwhile, nailed the fourth-highest average of the entire World Darts Championship on Monday with his 103.50 against Chisnall. The favourite has been improving in each game and now looks totally in the zone. Humphries is 5/6 with Unibet to land a +99.5 average over the match. If the World No.3 performs at the oche as he did on Saturday, he could potentially post an average of over 100. It’s also a bet that doesn’t dismiss the possibility of Williams winning. After all, the Boston native has proved he can fight against in-form players and land the big doubles when the opportunity arises. Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries Tip 2: Humphries over 99.5 average – 5/6 at Unibet

Duo can show their mettle come checkout time Five players have nailed a 170 checkout at the 2024 World Darts Championship. Williams is one of them. He paused to set himself after the first two darts landed in the treble 20 during his fourth-round match with Damon Heta. Fully composed, he launched his final arrow into the bull to send the Ally Pally crowd wild. Humphries hasn’t hit a 170 yet but landed a 164 against Chisnall and enjoyed a 40 per cent checkout rate on Monday. He is 8/13 in the to score the highest checkout on Tuesday. However, the big bet is on the 170. This is the semi-final of the World Darts Championship and the only time we’re more likely to witness a maximum checkout is in the final. Both men are on top form, are used to the pressures of the Ally Pally, and are keen to entertain. The odds for a 170 checkout range from 2/1 on some to 11/2 with SpreadEx and that’s where we are going to complete our PDC World Championship predictions. Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries Tip 3: 170 checkout in Williams vs Humphries – 11/2 at SpreadEx PDC World Championship betting tips Over 8.5 sets in Scott Williams vs Luke Humphries – 10/11 at Betway

Luke Humphries over 99.5 average – 5/6 at Unibet

170 checkout in Williams vs Humphries – 11/2 at SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Unlock free bets for the darts The end of the 2024 World Darts Championship and festive period may be in sight, but new customers to Betfred can cheer themselves up with their welcome offer. By using the WELCOME40, new users can get £30 in free bets and a £10 slot bonus to use at their . To claim the bonus, customers will need to open an account with Betfred and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card. They will then need to wager a minimum of £10 on a selection at evens (2.0) or greater on any sports, including darts, to unlock the . If you are following our darts betting tips as part of the Betfred offer, remember to gamble responsibly and always check the terms and conditions when signing up for a new betting site.