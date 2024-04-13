Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Arsenal need to maintain their intensity against a Villa team also pressing hard at the top of the table in their bid to qualify for the Champions League. Unai Emery’s men defeated Lille in their Europa Conference League clash, giving them a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg. However, they must improve their Premier League form after winning only one of their last five. have Arsenal as odds-on favourites with a 10/1 price available for Villa to get the three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Established 1994 New Customers Can Bet on Either Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City to Win The PL Title at 50/1 VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Premier League Winner 2023/24 - Win Only. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 01/04/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 20/04/2024. Selected payment methods only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Arsenal vs Aston Villa tip: Gunners to notch another important win The Gunners were uncharacteristically sloppy during the week in their draw with Bayern. Arteta’s men have built their team on a solid foundation at the back, but made costly errors to allow Gnabry to find the net before Kane scored from the spot. The Spaniard will have undoubtedly been furious as his side controlled the game other than those errors, which has now left them with an uphill challenge in the second leg at Allianz Arena. It was a in stark contrast to their Premier League form, where they have the best defensive record in the division and have kept four clean sheets in their last five. Despite their impressive record, Arsenal are still behind City in the for the crown. Nerves may have been a factor in the pressures of knockout football, but Arteta will hope it does not rear its head against Villa, especially since the Midlands outfit are one of the four teams to beat Arsenal in the top-flight this season.

The Gunners have got the balance right in their recent games, offering a dynamic threat in the final third as well as a stoic backline. Compare that to Villa, who have been shipping goals too easily, keeping just one clean sheet in their last nine league games. They conceded three against Brentford before showing resolve to earn a point, but heavy defeats to Tottenham and City show Emery’s men are struggling at the back. There’s not much value to be had on backing an Arsenal win at 2/7, but we like the value of pairing a victory for the Gunners with over 3.5 goals at 6/4 with . Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Arsenal to win and over 3.5 goals – 6/4 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Havertz in the action Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal paid £60m to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The Germany international was largely underwhelming for the Blues in the final third, but he has come to life in the second half of the campaign for the Gunners after a slow start. Havertz has been a key contributor in Arsenal’s title bid, scoring nine goals and producing five assists. Arteta has brought out the best in the forward, restoring his confidence after his difficult spell at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old has repaid his manager’s faith with a string of impressive performances, particularly in recent weeks. With Gabriel Jesus sidelined and without a recognised centre-forward, Havertz has led the line extremely well, offering a fine complement to Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The German has scored five in his last seven league outings, ending a two game drought by notching against Brighton last time out. Notably, his creativity has improved as the season has progressed, earning four assists in his last six, including in Arsenal’s back-to-back wins over Luton and the Seagulls. With his confidence high, tracking Havertz in the goalscorer and assist markets with is worth consideration. We’re using the score or assist market to cover our options, with a price of 10/11 available on for the German to continue his run of goal contributions on Sunday. Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score or assist – 10/11 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply