Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

Arsenal vs Aston Villa tips
- Arsenal to win and over 3.5 goals – 6/4 BoyleSports
- Kai Havertz to score or assist – 10/11 bet365
- John McGinn to be shown a card – 49/20 BetMGM
With both of their Premier League title rivals playing ahead of them this weekend, Arsenal could drop from first place into third before kick-off against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Gunners moved to the Premier League summit following their 3-0 win over Brighton last week, edging ahead of Liverpool on goal difference following the Reds’ draw against Manchester United.
Manchester City are lurking just one point behind and will have first crack at piling the pressure on their rivals in their clash against Luton on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta’s men played out a 2-2 draw in the week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich. Mistakes cost the Gunners as Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane fired Bayern ahead after Bukayo Saka’s opener before Leandro Trossard levelled the tie.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Arsenal need to maintain their intensity against a Villa team also pressing hard at the top of the table in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.
Unai Emery’s men defeated Lille in their Europa Conference League clash, giving them a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg. However, they must improve their Premier League form after winning only one of their last five.
Football betting sites have Arsenal as odds-on favourites with a 10/1 price available for Villa to get the three points at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa tip: Gunners to notch another important win
The Gunners were uncharacteristically sloppy during the week in their draw with Bayern. Arteta’s men have built their team on a solid foundation at the back, but made costly errors to allow Gnabry to find the net before Kane scored from the spot.
The Spaniard will have undoubtedly been furious as his side controlled the game other than those errors, which has now left them with an uphill challenge in the second leg at Allianz Arena.
It was a in stark contrast to their Premier League form, where they have the best defensive record in the division and have kept four clean sheets in their last five. Despite their impressive record, Arsenal are still behind City in the Premier League odds for the crown.
Nerves may have been a factor in the pressures of knockout football, but Arteta will hope it does not rear its head against Villa, especially since the Midlands outfit are one of the four teams to beat Arsenal in the top-flight this season.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
The Gunners have got the balance right in their recent games, offering a dynamic threat in the final third as well as a stoic backline.
Compare that to Villa, who have been shipping goals too easily, keeping just one clean sheet in their last nine league games. They conceded three against Brentford before showing resolve to earn a point, but heavy defeats to Tottenham and City show Emery’s men are struggling at the back.
There’s not much value to be had on betting sites backing an Arsenal win at 2/7, but we like the value of pairing a victory for the Gunners with over 3.5 goals at 6/4 with BoyleSports.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Arsenal to win and over 3.5 goals – 6/4 BoyleSports
Havertz in the action
Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal paid £60m to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The Germany international was largely underwhelming for the Blues in the final third, but he has come to life in the second half of the campaign for the Gunners after a slow start.
Havertz has been a key contributor in Arsenal’s title bid, scoring nine goals and producing five assists. Arteta has brought out the best in the forward, restoring his confidence after his difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.
The 24-year-old has repaid his manager’s faith with a string of impressive performances, particularly in recent weeks. With Gabriel Jesus sidelined and without a recognised centre-forward, Havertz has led the line extremely well, offering a fine complement to Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
The German has scored five in his last seven league outings, ending a two game drought by notching against Brighton last time out.
Notably, his creativity has improved as the season has progressed, earning four assists in his last six, including in Arsenal’s back-to-back wins over Luton and the Seagulls. With his confidence high, tracking Havertz in the goalscorer and assist markets with betting apps is worth consideration.
We’re using the score or assist market to cover our options, with a price of 10/11 available on bet365 for the German to continue his run of goal contributions on Sunday.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score or assist – 10/11 bet365
Which Villa player will draw Coote’s ire?
Referee David Coote has been assigned the fixture on Sunday and has averaged 5.38 yellow cards in his 13 Premier League games this season. That’s not good news for Villa, who have amassed 83 cautions from their 32 matches, only Chelsea and Sheffield United have more in the top flight.
Villa have only avoided a booking in three games this term, so the odds are against them from picking up a card or two at the Emirates.
The only question is which player. Douglas Luiz is unavailable after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the 3-3 draw with Brentford, leaving the midfield ranks thin without Boubacar Kamara.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024