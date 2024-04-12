Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Man City vs Luton betting tips
- Man City –2 handicap – 5/6 BoyleSports
- Erling Haaland to score two goals or more – 2/1 Betfred
- Tahith Chong over 0.5 shots on target – 47/20 Unibet
Manchester City press pause on their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid to get back to Premier League matters when they host Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
It was honours even at the Bernabeu during the week as Real Madrid and City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, in which Pep Guardiola’s men twice held a lead. It sets up a fascinating second leg in Manchester next week with the tie firmly in the balance.
But there's little time for a rest ahead of that game as City bid to keep their Premier League title defence on track against Luton. They are one point behind Arsenal and Liverpool in first and second respectively, but can leapfrog both clubs to reach the summit by beating the Hatters.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in 26 in all competitions, including two wins over Luton since last tasting defeat in December.
Rob Edwards’ men head to Manchester fresh from a huge win over Bournemouth last week to move level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.
Everton’s further two-point deduction has brought them back into the relegation fold, giving Luton hope of remaining in the Premier League.
However, football betting sites give them little to no chance of securing a result at City with a massive price of 30/1 available for a win for the visitors, while the hosts are odds-on at 1/9.
Ruthless City to seize initiative
Liverpool’s failure to beat Manchester United was a boost to City's title ambitions and the reigning champions are not a club you want to give an incentive. After last weekend’s results, Guardiola’s men saw their Premier League odds cut to win the title, moving back into favourites for the crown.
The Cityzens have the advantage of playing before their title rivals this week, knowing a win will lift them to the top of the Premier League and placing huge pressure on the Gunners and the Reds to respond.
City were able to open up Madrid in their Champions League battle, but were exposed themselves, conceding three goals at the Bernabeu. It’s not the same side of last term that was so stoic at the back, and that could prove a fatal flaw in their bid to secure a second straight treble.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
However, Luton are unlikely to pose much of a threat. City defeated the Hatters 2-1 in the reverse fixture and then Erling Haaland put on a clinic in their FA Cup fifth round clash, scoring five goals in a 6-2 hammering.
Edwards’ side ended a 10-match run without a win with a late show against Bournemouth last time out, while only five teams have prevented the Hatters from finding the net this season, scoring in all but one of their last 20 league games.
Given City’s defensive issues Luton may find the net, although it will likely be a consolation effort at best.
There’s not great value to be had on betting sites for a City win, but their seems a fair price to cover a –2 handicap at 5/6 with BoyleSports. This only pays out if City win by three goals or more on Saturday.
Man City vs Luton Tip 1: Man City –2 handicap – 5/6 BoyleSports
Haaland to find his groove again
Haaland tormented the Luton defence in his last meeting with the Hatters. At times, it was men against boys as the Norway international surged through and helped himself to five goals at Kenilworth Road in a destructive performance.
But, Haaland has not been firing on all cylinders since, scoring only three in his last seven City games. He was anonymous in City’s draw with Madrid during the week, with only one effort on target.
The 23-year-old endured similar frustrations against Liverpool and Arsenal, while his blushes were spared in the win over Manchester United by Phil Foden’s standout performance.
It's a credit to City that they’ve kept on churning out good results even with their star man in the final third not quite hitting the heights of last season.
Haaland still has 30 goals in all competitions to his name and is still the Premier League's leading marksman, but there’s no arguing that he has found life slightly harder against elite opposition.
Facing Luton comes at the right time for a striker in need of confidence. The Hatters have a plethora of injuries to defenders, leaving them light at the back.
They’ve not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League in 11 games, shipping 27 goals in that period. Haaland will be licking his lips, and although he may not score five times, betting apps offer 2/1 him to net two goals or more.
Man City vs Luton Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two goals or more – 2/1 Betfred
Chong threat on the counter
Tahith Chong has been one of the success stories of Luton’s season. The Hatters signed Chong for £4m from Birmingham City and he has looked comfortable in the top flight, scoring four goals in 27 matches.
He has epitomised the work ethic and drive that Edwards has cultivated at Kenilworth Road, showing just as much aptitude in performing his defensive duties as he has done pushing forward.
Operating on the left flank, he could be in for a productive afternoon on the break. Kyle Walker is unlikely to be available for City with one eye on the second leg with Madrid.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024