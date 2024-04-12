Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

City return to Premier League action aiming to put the pressure on their title rivals by beating Luton
Last Updated: 12th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Man City vs Luton betting tips 

Manchester City press pause on their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid to get back to Premier League matters when they host Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (3pm). 

It was honours even at the Bernabeu during the week as Real Madrid and City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, in which Pep Guardiola’s men twice held a lead. It sets up a fascinating second leg in Manchester next week with the tie firmly in the balance.

But there's little time for a rest ahead of that game as City bid to keep their Premier League title defence on track against Luton. They are one point behind Arsenal and Liverpool in first and second respectively, but can leapfrog both clubs to reach the summit by beating the Hatters.

Man City vs Luton odds
Best Odds
April 13th | 3:00pm
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City Man City
90.91%
--
1/10
1/13
1/13
1/11
1/10
1/14
Draw
9.09%
--
10/1
9/1
7/1
10/1
9/1
10/1
Luton Luton
3.85%
--
18/1
25/1
25/1
24/1
20/1
18/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
59.99%
--
67/100
--
67/100
--
67/100
--
Under 3.5
45.45%
--
6/5
--
23/20
--
6/5
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Man City Man City
1/10 Bet365
1/14 Spreadex
Draw
Luton Luton
Over 3.5
Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in 26 in all competitions, including two wins over Luton since last tasting defeat in December. 

Rob Edwards’ men head to Manchester fresh from a huge win over Bournemouth last week to move level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. 

Everton’s further two-point deduction has brought them back into the relegation fold, giving Luton hope of remaining in the Premier League. 

However, football betting sites give them little to no chance of securing a result at City with a massive price of 30/1 available for a win for the visitors, while the hosts are odds-on at 1/9.

Ruthless City to seize initiative 

Liverpool’s failure to beat Manchester United was a boost to City's title ambitions and the reigning champions are not a club you want to give an incentive. After last weekend’s results, Guardiola’s men saw their Premier League odds cut to win the title, moving back into favourites for the crown.  

The Cityzens have the advantage of playing before their title rivals this week, knowing a win will lift them to the top of the Premier League and placing huge pressure on the Gunners and the Reds to respond.  

City were able to open up Madrid in their Champions League battle, but were exposed themselves, conceding three goals at the Bernabeu. It’s not the same side of last term that was so stoic at the back, and that could prove a fatal flaw in their bid to secure a second straight treble.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
40.00%
11/8
6/4
6/4
6/4
6/4
6/4
--
Arsenal
34.78%
7/4
7/4
7/4
7/4
7/4
15/8
--
Liverpool
30.77%
9/4
9/4
9/4
9/4
9/4
9/4
--
Tottenham
0.04%
--
2500/1
--
--
2500/1
--
--
Aston Villa
0.02%
--
4500/1
--
--
4500/1
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Man City
Arsenal
Tottenham
However, Luton are unlikely to pose much of a threat. City defeated the Hatters 2-1 in the reverse fixture and then Erling Haaland put on a clinic in their FA Cup fifth round clash, scoring five goals in a 6-2 hammering.  

Edwards’ side ended a 10-match run without a win with a late show against Bournemouth last time out, while only five teams have prevented the Hatters from finding the net this season, scoring in all but one of their last 20 league games. 

Given City’s defensive issues Luton may find the net, although it will likely be a consolation effort at best. 

There’s not great value to be had on betting sites for a City win, but their seems a fair price to cover a –2 handicap at 5/6 with BoyleSports. This only pays out if City win by three goals or more on Saturday. 

Man City vs Luton Tip 1: Man City –2 handicap – 5/6 BoyleSports

Haaland to find his groove again

Haaland tormented the Luton defence in his last meeting with the Hatters. At times, it was men against boys as the Norway international surged through and helped himself to five goals at Kenilworth Road in a destructive performance.  

But, Haaland has not been firing on all cylinders since, scoring only three in his last seven City games. He was anonymous in City’s draw with Madrid during the week, with only one effort on target. 

The 23-year-old endured similar frustrations against Liverpool and Arsenal, while his blushes were spared in the win over Manchester United by Phil Foden’s standout performance.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
71.43%
2/5
--
2/5
--
2/5
--
4/11
Mohamed Salah
14.29%
6/1
--
9/2
--
9/2
--
9/2
Ollie Watkins
10.00%
6/1
--
8/1
--
8/1
--
9/1
Cole Palmer
6.67%
14/1
--
10/1
--
10/1
--
--
Heung-Min Son
5.88%
14/1
--
12/1
--
12/1
--
16/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
Mohamed Salah
It's a credit to City that they’ve kept on churning out good results even with their star man in the final third not quite hitting the heights of last season. 

Haaland still has 30 goals in all competitions to his name and is still the Premier League's leading marksman, but there’s no arguing that he has found life slightly harder against elite opposition.  

Facing Luton comes at the right time for a striker in need of confidence. The Hatters have a plethora of injuries to defenders, leaving them light at the back. 

They’ve not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League in 11 games, shipping 27 goals in that period. Haaland will be licking his lips, and although he may not score five times, betting apps offer 2/1 him to net two goals or more. 

Man City vs Luton Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two goals or more – 2/1 Betfred

Chong threat on the counter 

Tahith Chong has been one of the success stories of Luton’s season. The Hatters signed Chong for £4m from Birmingham City and he has looked comfortable in the top flight, scoring four goals in 27 matches. 

He has epitomised the work ethic and drive that Edwards has cultivated at Kenilworth Road, showing just as much aptitude in performing his defensive duties as he has done pushing forward. 

Operating on the left flank, he could be in for a productive afternoon on the break. Kyle Walker is unlikely to be available for City with one eye on the second leg with Madrid.

Premier League Relegation odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Sheffield
99.01%
--
1/200
1/200
--
1/100
--
1/1000
Burnley
93.46%
--
1/16
1/18
--
1/16
--
1/200
Luton
61.92%
--
4/7
4/7
--
10/17
--
8/13
Nottingham
33.33%
--
2/1
2/1
--
2/1
--
2/1
Everton
16.67%
--
5/1
9/2
--
4/1
--
9/2
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield
Burnley
Luton
Nottingham
