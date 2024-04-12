Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in 26 in all competitions, including two wins over Luton since last tasting defeat in December. Rob Edwards’ men head to Manchester fresh from a huge win over Bournemouth last week to move level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. Everton’s further two-point deduction has brought them back into the relegation fold, giving Luton hope of remaining in the Premier League. However, give them little to no chance of securing a result at City with a massive price of 30/1 available for a win for the visitors, while the hosts are odds-on at 1/9.

Ruthless City to seize initiative Liverpool’s failure to beat Manchester United was a boost to City's title ambitions and the reigning champions are not a club you want to give an incentive. After last weekend’s results, Guardiola’s men saw their cut to win the title, moving back into favourites for the crown. The Cityzens have the advantage of playing before their title rivals this week, knowing a win will lift them to the top of the Premier League and placing huge pressure on the Gunners and the Reds to respond. City were able to open up Madrid in their Champions League battle, but were exposed themselves, conceding three goals at the Bernabeu. It’s not the same side of last term that was so stoic at the back, and that could prove a fatal flaw in their bid to secure a second straight treble.

However, Luton are unlikely to pose much of a threat. City defeated the Hatters 2-1 in the reverse fixture and then Erling Haaland put on a clinic in their FA Cup fifth round clash, scoring five goals in a 6-2 hammering. Edwards’ side ended a 10-match run without a win with a late show against Bournemouth last time out, while only five teams have prevented the Hatters from finding the net this season, scoring in all but one of their last 20 league games. Given City’s defensive issues Luton may find the net, although it will likely be a consolation effort at best. There’s not great value to be had on for a City win, but their seems a fair price to cover a –2 handicap at 5/6 with . This only pays out if City win by three goals or more on Saturday. Man City vs Luton Tip 1: Man City –2 handicap – 5/6 BoyleSports

Haaland to find his groove again Haaland tormented the Luton defence in his last meeting with the Hatters. At times, it was men against boys as the Norway international surged through and helped himself to five goals at Kenilworth Road in a destructive performance. But, Haaland has not been firing on all cylinders since, scoring only three in his last seven City games. He was anonymous in City’s draw with Madrid during the week, with only one effort on target. The 23-year-old endured similar frustrations against Liverpool and Arsenal, while his blushes were spared in the win over Manchester United by Phil Foden’s standout performance.

It's a credit to City that they’ve kept on churning out good results even with their star man in the final third not quite hitting the heights of last season. Haaland still has 30 goals in all competitions to his name and is still the Premier League's leading marksman, but there’s no arguing that he has found life slightly harder against elite opposition. Facing Luton comes at the right time for a striker in need of confidence. The Hatters have a plethora of injuries to defenders, leaving them light at the back. They’ve not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League in 11 games, shipping 27 goals in that period. Haaland will be licking his lips, and although he may not score five times, offer 2/1 him to net two goals or more. Man City vs Luton Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score two goals or more – 2/1 Betfred

