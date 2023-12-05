Aston Villa vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions and odds

Aston Villa vs Manchester City predictions Over 3.5 goals – 13/10 with bet365

Douglas Luiz to score or assist – 3/1 with bet365

Over 4.5 total offsides – 27/25 with BetMGM Manchester City’s title defence has hit a rough patch after a run of three successive draws, dropping them to third place and leaving them in danger of being overtaken by Wednesday’s opponents, Aston Villa (8.15pm, Prime Video). The Villans are enjoying an excellent campaign, entering December fourth in the table, one point behind the Cityzens, thanks in part to a fantastic run of results at home. Unai Emery’s team are on a run of 13 straight league wins at Villa Park, stretching back to last season, while they’ve won seven of their last 10 games anywhere in all competitions. No side has scored more goals at home in the top flight than Villa and they look to have the tools needed to test a leaky City defence. With the volume of questions relating to City’s form and fitness only increasing after Sunday's 3-3 draw with Tottenham, Pep Guardiola will want to see a response from his treble-winners. With Arsenal having opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table with their win at Luton, City could do with a win, setting the stage nicely for another Premier League thriller. After looking at , here are our three Aston Villa vs Man City predictions.

Villa faithful getting value for money Given Aston Villa’s recent home results, it’s a surprise to see them as big as 15/4 in the to chalk up a 14th straight top flight success at Villa Park. On the flip side, City are no bigger than 8/11, suggesting expect their run of draws to come to an end on Wednesday evening. That will be easier said than done though given they’ll be missing midfield lynchpin Rodri through suspension. The Spaniard has already served a two-game ban this season with City losing both matches he missed against Arsenal and Wolves, and Rodri’s absence will be keenly felt. Guardiola is hopeful John Stones could return to the starting line up for the first time since the start of November and play in midfield, but his lack of action raises concerns.

City hold no appeal at odds-on, especially given they’ve conceded eight goals across their last three league games and now face a free-scoring Villa side. Villa’s price on is hard to ignore, but recent results have masked some underwhelming performances, and they were fortunate to secure a 2-2 draw from last Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth. The grind of a Europa Conference League campaign and competing towards the top of the table could be starting to take a toll on the Villa squad, making the result of this encounter tough to call. The potential for a back-and-forth, end-to-end contest further muddies the match market waters and a safer option may be to back plenty of goals between the league’s two highest scorers. Villa’s home matches this season have all featured at least four goals, averaging 4.7 goals per game, with Emery’s team defensively a mid-table side, ranking ninth for expected goals against at 20.2, according to Fbref. Even with City potentially missing Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, there’s still enough talent surrounding the ever-deadly Erling Haaland to expect a goal or two from a side that’s scored 11 across the last four games in all competitions.

Trying to keep up with Haaland in the Golden Boot race is Ollie Watkins, who notched his eighth of the season in the league at Bournemouth. Watkins has thrived under Emery, leading an attack that’s scored two or more in 11 of their 13 consecutive home victories. With Watkins, Haaland and a strong supporting cast on show, we’re backing over 3.5 goals with our first Aston Villa vs Man City prediction. Aston Villa vs Man City Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals – 13/10 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

City old boy could come back to haunt them Watkins isn’t the only Villan to have elevated his game under Emery with Douglas Luiz having also come on since the Spaniard’s appointment last October. Luiz, who was recently called up to the Brazil squad and has been linked with a big-money move away Villa Park, has become a bigger threat offensively, registering 10 goals and seven assists in 40 league games under Emery. He’s unrecognisable from the player City let go without him registering a senior appearance for the Manchester outfit and we’re backing him to stand out against his old side by registering a goal or assist at 3/1 with .

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get £30 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

The 25-year-old has recorded 10 goal involvements (six goals, four assists) for Villa this season across all competitions and is fourth on the team in shots per game, according to WhoScored.com. All six of Luiz’s goals have come at home, while the Brazilian is also on penalty and free kick-taking duties for Villa and looks a considerable threat. Aston Villa vs Manchester City Tip 2: Douglas Luiz to score or assist – 3/1 with bet365

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

City must be wary of Villa trap One of the unique features of Emery’s Villa side is their ability to catch opponents offside. Since his appointment, Villa have caught the opposition offside 171 times in the Premier League. That’s significantly more than anyone else in the top flight during that period with Liverpool next on the list with 97 offsides. Wednesday’s game is a good test of Villa’s offside trap with City having only been caught offside 12 times this season.

Established 2005 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Both managers prefer a high defensive line and in a game that promises to be open, City could do well to maintain their ability to stay onside. These two defences have caught opponents offside a combined 94 times this season, averaging out at 6.8 offsides per game, according to Fbref. With the offside line set at 4.5 by , we’re backing the over for our last Aston Villa vs Man City prediction. Aston Villa vs Man City Tip 3: Over 4.5 total offsides – 27/25 with BetMGM