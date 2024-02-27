Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle tips: FA Cup predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Miguel Almiron over 0.5 fouls – 4/5 with bet365 Blackburn’s clash with Newcastle on Tuesday night isn’t just an FA Cup fifth round fixture with a strong mid-1990s nostalgia theme but a chance for one of these struggling sides to give their season a shot in the arm (BBC One, 7.45pm). Blackburn and Newcastle were once Premier League title contenders but now Rovers are languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship table, just four points above the relegation zone with new manager John Eustace still awaiting his first win in charge. Eustace, who replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson at the start of the month, saw Blackburn draw his fourth game at the helm against Norwich City on Saturday. That result made it one defeat in the last seven home games for Blackburn, but they aren’t given much hope by of reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals for the second season in a row.

The Lancashire outfit are 16/5 to reach the last eight, with Newcastle strong favourites to advance. The FA Cup could be what saves the Magpies’ season after an underwhelming campaign which has failed to live up to last season’s top-four finish and EFL Cup final run. A first major trophy since they last won the FA Cup in 1955 would transform the 2023/24 season into a successful one and most list Newcastle just behind Manchester City and Liverpool in their outright . On paper, Eddie Howe’s men should have no issues getting past Blackburn, but rarely do FA Cup ties go exactly according to script.

Newcastle in need of cup win The Magpies didn’t have the best warm-up for Tuesday’s televised tie as their five-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end in a 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Howe’s men were second best in every department in north London and are now 14 points off the top four. With Champions League qualification looking out of reach, the FA Cup has taken on added importance for a club desperate for silverware. It’s been a smooth ride through the competition so far with Sunderland and Fulham eliminated with minimal issues. Both those wins came on the road so Newcastle should have no qualms about facing Blackburn at Ewood Park. They’ve won seven of their previous nine cup ties against Blackburn and the injury crisis that has plagued Newcastle for so long is showing signs of easing with Joe Willock and Alexander Isak making their returns from injury at Arsenal.

Harvey Barnes is also back in the mix, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be cleared to replace Loris Karius between the sticks for this game. Newcastle demonstrated in their 3-0 third round win over Blackburn’s Championship rivals Sunderland that they have too much quality for a second tier side when on song and should justify their short-priced status on for the win. Blackburn’s record at home is decent but they are still adjusting to life under Eustace and three wins in the last 15 competitive games, two of them FA Cup wins over lower-league opposition, isn’t strong enough form to suggest an upset. Rovers may be capable of playing their part in a high-scoring tie though with their previous FA Cup outings this season producing 12 goals. Blackburn should get chances against a struggling Newcastle backline that’s shipped 12 goals in the last four games and the same goes for the visitors against the Championship’s second-worst defence. No side has seen over 2.5 goals land in more second tier games than Blackburn this season and pairing over 2.5 goals with a Newcastle win is a potential option on . Blackburn vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win & over 2.5 goals – 10/11 with Betway

Szmodics to show his nose for goal Blackburn are lucky enough to have the current Championship and FA Cup top scorer in their midst in Sammie Szmodics and he should relish going up against this Newcastle defence based on their efforts at the weekend. The Magpies have gone from being one of the most well-organised teams last season to having the sixth-worst defensive record in the Premier League with the midfield struggling to protect the back four. Their two most recent clean sheets came in the FA Cup but Blackburn have enough in their locker to hurt the visitors, even if Eustace is forced to rotate one or two of his attacking options, as he hinted pre-match. Szmodics is unlikely to be benched having scored 25 times for Blackburn this season with five goals coming in the FA Cup. The ex-Peterborough forward has scored in his last four FA Cup outings and having had three times as many shots as any other Blackburn player this season, he stands out in the goalscorer market. Blackburn vs Newcastle Tip 2: Sammie Szmodics to score at any time – 13/5 with Unibet

Almiron in the thick of the action Miguel Almiron’s goalless run has stretched to 11 games in all competitions and the Paraguayan is beginning to show signs of frustration. It’s been a tricky season for Almiron after riding high last term and he appears more likely to get in trouble with the referee than break his goal drought at Ewood Park. The South American has given away a freekick in 10 of his last 15 appearances for the Magpies, but that doesn’t appear to have been reflected in his odds to concede a foul in this clash. Referee Jarred Gillett is one of the Premier League’s more lenient officials but did penalise Almiron twice the last time he took charge of Newcastle in their EFL cup loss at Chelsea. Blackburn vs Newcastle Tip 3: Miguel Almiron over 0.5 fouls – 4/5 with bet365

