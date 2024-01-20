Jump to content
Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Bournemouth take on Liverpool as the Reds aim to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League
Last Updated: 20th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips 

Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials will be tested by in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Reds saw their lead at the top of the Premier League standings cut to two points following Manchester City’s last-gasp win over Newcastle United last week. 

Jurgen Klopp and his team know they need to respond even without top scorer Mohamed Salah, whose injury while playing for Egypt in Afcon will naturally have the Reds concerned.

They’ve coped fine in his absence in both cup competitions, defeating Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup and taking a 2-1 advantage into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Fulham. But, the pressure will be on against the Cherries.

Bournemouth saw a run of four-straight wins in the Premier League ended in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham two weeks ago. Andoni Iraola’s men got back to winning ways by knocking Queens Park Rangers out of the FA Cup, but will not want their resurgence in the top flight to be stymied. 

After failing to win their opening five Premier League home matches, the Cherries have won three out of four since. They only dropped points against Aston Villa in the dying minutes, highlighting their threat to the Merseysiders. 

Liverpool are odds-on to beat Iraola’s men with football betting sites on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, you can find a best-price of 18/5 for the hosts to cause a stir in the title race. After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our betting tips for Bournemouth vs Liverpool. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus! Bournemouth v Liverpool: Liverpool to win, BTTS & Jota to score 1st - 14/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Liverpool to grind out another resilient win? 

Without Salah, the Reds are going to struggle to blow teams away. Although Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are quality players, none possesses the quality of Salah, who can single-handedly dismantle an opponent.  

Liverpool were forced to see out a tough spell against Arsenal before scoring late on to dump the Gunners out of the FA Cup. The Reds then went behind to Fulham before Gakpo and Curtis Jones led a second-half response to hand them a useful lead heading into the second leg of their tie.  

Klopp’s side are unbeaten in their last six away league games and have kept clean sheets in two of their last three, victories over Sheffield United and Burnley. 

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are playing good football, but they will be tested by one of the form players in the Premier League – Dominic Solanke. 

The former Liverpool forward has scored eight in eight in the top flight, including a hat-trick in his side’s win over Nottingham Forest in December.  

Shutting out the Cherries will be a tough prospect given they’ve scored in their last 13 games in all competitions. So, Liverpool may have to find the net twice to edge their way to an important victory. 

We’re backing the Reds to win and both teams to score at 15/8 with William Hill

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS – 15/8 William Hill

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus! Bournemouth v Liverpool: Liverpool to win, BTTS & Jota to score 1st - 14/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Solanke to cause a threat 

Solanke has been on a hot streak in front of goal since the start of November. No forward in the Premier League has scored more than his eight goals over the last two months and his form has been largely responsible for the Cherries’ upturn in results. 

Tottenham managed to snap his three-game scoring streak, although the 26-year-old was still a threat in the final third. Solanke mustered nine attempts at goal and placed two on target, but could not find the net in Bournemouth’s 3-1 loss.

It was still encouraging for Iraola that his main man was getting opportunities, and it will naturally put Liverpool on guard. The Reds have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season, so it will not be straightforward for the hosts to break down a resolute backline. 

They have conceded 12 shots on target in their last three, so there could be scope for Solanke to threaten. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing the former Liverpool forward to register over 1.5 shots on target at 12/5 with bet365

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 2: Dominic Solanke over 1.5 shots on target – 12/5 bet365

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus! Bournemouth v Liverpool: Liverpool to win, BTTS & Jota to score 1st - 14/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Second-half side Liverpool 

The Reds have been a stronger side after the break on their travels this season. 

They’ve scored solely in the second half in eight of their 15 away matches. Klopp’s side have had to dig themselves out of trouble on several occasions. 

To their credit they’ve managed to salvage a positive result more often than not this season, notably against Newcastle United on the road with 10 men.

Klopp’s men were disciplined against Arsenal before grinding out a 2-0 win, while similar efforts were also required against Burnley and Sheffield United in their most recent away triumphs in the Premier League. 

We’re taking Liverpool to grow into the game once more at the Vitality Stadium and win the second half at odds of 1/1 with William Hill. 

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 3: Liverpool to win second half – 1/1 William Hill

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus! Bournemouth v Liverpool: Liverpool to win, BTTS & Jota to score 1st - 14/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

How to get free bets for Bournemouth vs Liverpool 

By signing up for betting sites, you can secure free bets and further promotions for wagering on Bournemouth vs Liverpool and more. 

BoyleSports are offering new customers the chance to get £20 in free bets and a £10 UK casino credit for signing up and betting £10 on Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

All you have to do is click our link below and create an account using your mobile device. You then need to deposit £10 and then bet £10 on the Liverpool to win, BTTS & Diogo Jota to score first treble at odds of 14/1.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus! Bournemouth v Liverpool: Liverpool to win, BTTS & Jota to score 1st - 14/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Once your qualifying wager settles, win or lose, you'll receive £20 in free bets and your £10 casino credit. If the bet succeeds, you'll receive a payout to use on Boyles' sportsbook.

Read all the terms and conditions of BoyleSports's welcome offer before signing up. And if you do bet on Bournemouth vs Liverpool or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

