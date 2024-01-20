Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Bournemouth saw a run of four-straight wins in the Premier League ended in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham two weeks ago. Andoni Iraola’s men got back to winning ways by knocking Queens Park Rangers out of the FA Cup, but will not want their resurgence in the top flight to be stymied. After failing to win their opening five Premier League home matches, the Cherries have won three out of four since. They only dropped points against Aston Villa in the dying minutes, highlighting their threat to the Merseysiders. Liverpool are odds-on to beat Iraola’s men with on Sunday. Meanwhile, you can find a best-price of 18/5 for the hosts to cause a stir in the title race. After looking at the , here are our betting tips for Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

Liverpool to grind out another resilient win? Without Salah, the Reds are going to struggle to blow teams away. Although Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are quality players, none possesses the quality of Salah, who can single-handedly dismantle an opponent. Liverpool were forced to see out a tough spell against Arsenal before scoring late on to dump the Gunners out of the FA Cup. The Reds then went behind to Fulham before Gakpo and Curtis Jones led a second-half response to hand them a useful lead heading into the second leg of their tie. Klopp’s side are unbeaten in their last six away league games and have kept clean sheets in two of their last three, victories over Sheffield United and Burnley.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are playing good football, but they will be tested by one of the form players in the Premier League – Dominic Solanke. The former Liverpool forward has scored eight in eight in the top flight, including a hat-trick in his side’s win over Nottingham Forest in December. Shutting out the Cherries will be a tough prospect given they’ve scored in their last 13 games in all competitions. So, Liverpool may have to find the net twice to edge their way to an important victory. We’re backing the Reds to win and both teams to score at 15/8 with . Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS – 15/8 William Hill

Solanke to cause a threat Solanke has been on a hot streak in front of goal since the start of November. No forward in the Premier League has scored more than his eight goals over the last two months and his form has been largely responsible for the Cherries’ upturn in results. Tottenham managed to snap his three-game scoring streak, although the 26-year-old was still a threat in the final third. Solanke mustered nine attempts at goal and placed two on target, but could not find the net in Bournemouth’s 3-1 loss.

It was still encouraging for Iraola that his main man was getting opportunities, and it will naturally put Liverpool on guard. The Reds have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season, so it will not be straightforward for the hosts to break down a resolute backline. They have conceded 12 shots on target in their last three, so there could be scope for Solanke to threaten. After looking at , we’re backing the former Liverpool forward to register over 1.5 shots on target at 12/5 with . Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 2: Dominic Solanke over 1.5 shots on target – 12/5 bet365

Second-half side Liverpool The Reds have been a stronger side after the break on their travels this season. They’ve scored solely in the second half in eight of their 15 away matches. Klopp’s side have had to dig themselves out of trouble on several occasions. To their credit they’ve managed to salvage a positive result more often than not this season, notably against Newcastle United on the road with 10 men.

Klopp’s men were disciplined against Arsenal before grinding out a 2-0 win, while similar efforts were also required against Burnley and Sheffield United in their most recent away triumphs in the Premier League. We’re taking Liverpool to grow into the game once more at the Vitality Stadium and win the second half at odds of 1/1 with William Hill. Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 3: Liverpool to win second half – 1/1 William Hill

