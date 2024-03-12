Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Bournemouth vs Luton Town tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Luton head to Bournemouth on Wednesday knowing a win could take them out of the relegation zone
Last Updated: 12th of March 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Bournemouth vs Luton Town tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Bournemouth vs Luton Town betting tips

Bournemouth and Luton Town will go head-to-head on Wednesday night (7.30pm) in a rearranged Premier League fixture.

The original game in December was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest in the 59th minute.

The score was 1-1 at that point, but this game will restart from minute one with no goals on the scoreboard.

Football betting sites fancy Bournemouth to come out on top, but can Luton cause an upset?

Bournemouth vs Luton odds
Best Odds
March 13th | 7:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Bournemouth Bournemouth
65.53%
8/17
--
12/25
4/9
8/15
8/17
1/2
Draw
21.05%
18/5
--
15/4
7/2
18/5
18/5
15/4
Luton Luton
16.67%
24/5
--
19/4
5/1
19/4
5/1
19/4
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 0
99.30%
1/100
--
--
--
--
--
--
Under 0
6.67%
14/1
--
--
--
--
--
--
Over 14.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Under 14.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Bournemouth Bournemouth
8/15 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/15 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/2 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
12/25 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
8/17 Spreadex
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
8/17 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/9 BoyleSports
Draw
15/4 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
15/4 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
15/4 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
18/5 Spreadex
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
18/5 Unibet
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
18/5 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/2 BoyleSports
Luton Luton
5/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
5/1 BoyleSports
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
5/1 William Hill
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
24/5 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
19/4 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
19/4 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
19/4 Bet365
Over 0
1/100 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/100 Spreadex
Under 0
14/1 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
14/1 Spreadex
Over 14.5
--
Under 14.5
--
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
Visit Site
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Bournemouth vs Luton Town tips: Hatters can get something on south coast

Luton were heading towards a 17th defeat of the season on Saturday, only for a last-gasp header from Cauley Woodrow to save their skin.

That 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace could yet prove crucial as Rob Edwards’ side continue their battle against the drop. 

It moved them to within three points of safety, so a win on the south coast would see Luton climb above 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and share up the Premier League odds for relegation.

Premier League relegation odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Southampton
99.90%
--
--
--
--
--
--
0/1
Norwich
99.90%
--
--
--
--
--
--
0/1
Watford
99.60%
--
--
--
--
--
--
0/1
Sheffield
99.01%
0/1
--
--
--
1/100
1/100
1/100
Leeds United
97.09%
--
--
--
--
--
--
1/33
Teams Best Odds
Southampton
0/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
0/1 Bet365
Norwich
0/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
0/1 Bet365
Watford
0/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
0/1 Bet365
Sheffield
1/100 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
1/100 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/100 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/100 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
0/1 Spreadex
Leeds United
1/33 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/33 Bet365
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
Visit Site
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

For all that Luton can at times be limited, there is no doubting their spirit and character. The Hatters are punching above their weight and they are consequently not under the same pressure as the likes of Forest, Everton and Brentford.

That dramatic equaliser at Selhurst Park will give them confidence ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, who scrambled to a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last time out.

The Cherries have only won once in 2024 and don't appeal as odds-on favourite with betting sites. Moreover, given Luton were ahead for most of the abandoned encounter, they could be able to pick up a result here.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 1: Luton/draw double chance - 13/8 BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Go for goals at both ends on Wednesday

Bournemouth have little to play for - they are all-but safe from the threat of relegation and a top-half finish is probably out of reach - but they will still be keen to end the season strongly.

Andoni Iraola’s team collected most of their points in one wonderful spell between October 28 and Boxing Day. Remarkably, they've only won one match outside of that period.

Bournemouth are still scoring goals at least. They have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven top-flight encounters.

Go back a little further and the record shows that the Cherries have been shut out by an opposition defence just twice in their last 19 outings. The defences in question belonged to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Woodrow’s late header on Saturday means Luton have now scored in 15 games on the bounce - an impressive record that none of Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool can match.

Remember, too, that the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road was a five-goal thriller as Luton ran out 3-2 winners.

With all that in mind, backing goals at both ends on betting apps seems a good choice at the Vitality Stadium, where attacks may well get the better of defences.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 2: Both teams to score - 8/13 BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Morris the man for Luton in final third

Luton hope to have Elijah Adebayo available for Wednesday’s match, but the striker is unlikely to be included in the starting XI as he continues his comeback from injury.

That means Carlton Morris will be leading the line for Luton, who won on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium in September 2021.

The 6ft 4in Adebayo is perhaps more of a handful for rival backlines, but Morris is a more polished centre-forward. His touch is better and he has more to offer outside the box too.

Red Axe Play Sports
Established 2021
Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Indeed, it is interesting to note that while Morris has scored eight goals this term, he has also provided four assists. Of the Premier League’s strikers, only Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland have more.

Morris will be Luton’s main attacking threat on Wednesday, so do not be surprised if he is involved in a goal by either scoring it or setting it up.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 3: Carlton Morris to score or assist any time- 21/20 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a free bet on the Premier League

It's Cheltenham Festival week so gambling sites are being more generous than usual with their sign up offers.

Betfred have boosted their welcome offer for the festival so now, new customers can get a £50 bonus when they sign up using the Betfred promo code CHELT50.

Once registered, make a minimum deposit of £10 and bet £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater on any event on the sportsbook. 

The qualifying bet must be settled before midnight on Friday, March 15. You'll be credited with your £50 bonus within 10 hours of your qualifying wager being settled.

The bonus breaks down into £20 in free bets to wager on horse racing, £20 in free bets to wager on football accumulators and a £10 credit to use on the slot game, Fishin' Frenzy, on Betfred's slot sites.

Before signing up with Betfred or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the football, Cheltenham or any other event this week, please gamble responsibly. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.