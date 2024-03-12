Bournemouth vs Luton Town tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Bournemouth vs Luton Town betting tips
Bournemouth and Luton Town will go head-to-head on Wednesday night (7.30pm) in a rearranged Premier League fixture.
The original game in December was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest in the 59th minute.
The score was 1-1 at that point, but this game will restart from minute one with no goals on the scoreboard.
Bournemouth vs Luton Town tips: Hatters can get something on south coast
Luton were heading towards a 17th defeat of the season on Saturday, only for a last-gasp header from Cauley Woodrow to save their skin.
That 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace could yet prove crucial as Rob Edwards’ side continue their battle against the drop.
It moved them to within three points of safety, so a win on the south coast would see Luton climb above 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and share up the Premier League odds for relegation.
For all that Luton can at times be limited, there is no doubting their spirit and character. The Hatters are punching above their weight and they are consequently not under the same pressure as the likes of Forest, Everton and Brentford.
That dramatic equaliser at Selhurst Park will give them confidence ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, who scrambled to a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last time out.
The Cherries have only won once in 2024 and don't appeal as odds-on favourite with betting sites. Moreover, given Luton were ahead for most of the abandoned encounter, they could be able to pick up a result here.
Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 1: Luton/draw double chance - 13/8 BetMGM
Go for goals at both ends on Wednesday
Bournemouth have little to play for - they are all-but safe from the threat of relegation and a top-half finish is probably out of reach - but they will still be keen to end the season strongly.
Andoni Iraola’s team collected most of their points in one wonderful spell between October 28 and Boxing Day. Remarkably, they've only won one match outside of that period.
Bournemouth are still scoring goals at least. They have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven top-flight encounters.
Go back a little further and the record shows that the Cherries have been shut out by an opposition defence just twice in their last 19 outings. The defences in question belonged to Liverpool and Manchester City.
Woodrow’s late header on Saturday means Luton have now scored in 15 games on the bounce - an impressive record that none of Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool can match.
Remember, too, that the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road was a five-goal thriller as Luton ran out 3-2 winners.
With all that in mind, backing goals at both ends on betting apps seems a good choice at the Vitality Stadium, where attacks may well get the better of defences.
Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 2: Both teams to score - 8/13 BetUK
Morris the man for Luton in final third
Luton hope to have Elijah Adebayo available for Wednesday’s match, but the striker is unlikely to be included in the starting XI as he continues his comeback from injury.
That means Carlton Morris will be leading the line for Luton, who won on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium in September 2021.
The 6ft 4in Adebayo is perhaps more of a handful for rival backlines, but Morris is a more polished centre-forward. His touch is better and he has more to offer outside the box too.
Indeed, it is interesting to note that while Morris has scored eight goals this term, he has also provided four assists. Of the Premier League’s strikers, only Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland have more.
Morris will be Luton’s main attacking threat on Wednesday, so do not be surprised if he is involved in a goal by either scoring it or setting it up.
Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 3: Carlton Morris to score or assist any time- 21/20 BetVictor
A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.