Bournemouth vs Luton Town tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Go for goals at both ends on Wednesday Bournemouth have little to play for - they are all-but safe from the threat of relegation and a top-half finish is probably out of reach - but they will still be keen to end the season strongly. Andoni Iraola’s team collected most of their points in one wonderful spell between October 28 and Boxing Day. Remarkably, they've only won one match outside of that period. Bournemouth are still scoring goals at least. They have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven top-flight encounters. Go back a little further and the record shows that the Cherries have been shut out by an opposition defence just twice in their last 19 outings. The defences in question belonged to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Woodrow’s late header on Saturday means Luton have now scored in 15 games on the bounce - an impressive record that none of Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool can match. Remember, too, that the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road was a five-goal thriller as Luton ran out 3-2 winners. With all that in mind, backing goals at both ends on seems a good choice at the Vitality Stadium, where attacks may well get the better of defences. Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 2: Both teams to score - 8/13 BetUK

Morris the man for Luton in final third Luton hope to have Elijah Adebayo available for Wednesday’s match, but the striker is unlikely to be included in the starting XI as he continues his comeback from injury. That means Carlton Morris will be leading the line for Luton, who won on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium in September 2021. The 6ft 4in Adebayo is perhaps more of a handful for rival backlines, but Morris is a more polished centre-forward. His touch is better and he has more to offer outside the box too.

Indeed, it is interesting to note that while Morris has scored eight goals this term, he has also provided four assists. Of the Premier League’s strikers, only Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland have more. Morris will be Luton’s main attacking threat on Wednesday, so do not be surprised if he is involved in a goal by either scoring it or setting it up. Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 3: Carlton Morris to score or assist any time- 21/20 BetVictor

If you do have a bet on the football, Cheltenham or any other event this week, please gamble responsibly.