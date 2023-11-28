Champions League predictions, 5/1 accumulator betting tips and odds for Wednesday’s games

Wednesday’s Champions League predictions PSV Eindhoven draw no bet – 10/11 with Unibet

Under 2.5 goals in Benfica vs Inter Milan – 19/20 with bet365

Union Berlin/draw double chance – 7/10 with William Hill

The treble pays over 5/1 with BetMGM Flawless duo Bayern Munich and Real Madrid headline Wednesday’s Champions League action in the games not featuring British teams with both looking to maintain 100 per cent records. Real and Bayern are just behind Manchester City with in the outright Champions League betting after winning their first four games of the group stage. Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 so can relax ahead of their games with Bayern hosting Copenhagen, while Real face Napoli in the most eye-catching game of the night. A win for Napoli in that game would eliminate Braga, who are one of four sides in danger of officially bowing out of the competition on Wednesday. Another is Sevilla, who take on PSV Eindhoven in a crunch game and that's where we start our Wednesday Champions League predictions after landing all three of our tips, including a 10/1 treble, on Tuesday.

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven predictions (TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm) Sevilla have taken just two points from their first four Champions League games, part of a lengthy malaise which cost former manager Jose Luis Mendilibar his job. His successor Diego Alonso hasn't had much success changing course, managing just one win in his first eight games in charge, while the Andalusians have won just twice at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in all competitions this season. On the surface, there doesn't seem to be much for PSV to worry about as they chase a win which could tighten their grip on second place in the group.

The Eredivisie side have five points after beating Lens 1-0 last time out in the Champions League, their first group-stage win in the competition in 15 attempts. That victory forms part of a 12-game unbeaten run featuring 10 wins since losing at Arsenal on matchday one of the Champions League. That was only PSV’s third loss in their last 15 European away games, with another coming the last time they visited Sevilla in the Europa League last season. They lost 3-0 that night but may be able to avenge that loss, thanks largely to their attacking ability. PSV have been scoring goals for fun in the Eredivisie, while Sevilla’s attack has looked blunt. Sevilla rank 31st out of the 32 Champions League sides in Fotmob’s expected goals model, while they also look vulnerable at the back, keeping one clean sheet in the last 12 matches in all competitions. are struggling to split these sides in the match market, but there’s more to like about PSV, who are 10/11 in the draw no bet market with . Champions League Tip 1: PSV draw no bet – 10/11 with Unitbet

Benfica vs Inter Milan predictions (TNT Sports Extra, 8pm) Benfica have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023/24 Champions League and enter the penultimate round of group matches already eliminated from the competition. For a side that made the quarter-finals in each of the previous two seasons, a return of zero points and one goal from their first four games is a huge disappointment. They could still qualify for the Europa League as they get set to host an Inter Milan team that’s already secured a spot in the last 16.

While the Nerazzurri are already through, first place in Group D is still to be decided so they need a result from this game. Inter won the reverse fixture 1-0 and this game sets up as another tight encounter with the Italians boasting the best defensive record in Serie A. Both sides have seen under 2.5 goals land in three of their first four group games, while Benfica rank joint-last for big chances created in the Champions League with two, according to Fotmob. The Portuguese have failed to score in their last three Champions League home games and all the signs suggest it may be worth taking the under 2.5 goals option on . Champions League Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals – 19/20 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Braga vs Union Berlin predictions (TNT Sports Extra, 8pm) Union Berlin had something to celebrate at the weekend as they finally ended a run of nine successive Bundesliga defeats with a 1-1 draw against Augsburg. They could have even won that game, missing a penalty in the second half, and should have taken a bit of confidence from stopping the rot ahead of a trip to Braga. The make the Portuguese side favourites for a game they can’t afford to lose if they are to make the knockout stage of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

They came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in Germany in October, netting a 94th-minute winner, and this game may well be just as tight. Union may have one point from four games but have acquitted themselves well away from home in the Champions League, drawing 1-1 at Napoli and holding out for 94 minutes against Real Madrid before Jude Bellingham struck the winner. Braga have lost their last five home games in the Champions League group stage and Union need a result to remain in the hunt for a Europa League spot. It could be worth taking on Braga and with our final Champions League prediction, we’re backing Union/draw double chance at 7/10 with . Champions League Tip 3: Union Berlin/draw double chance – 7/10 with William Hill