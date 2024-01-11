Chelsea vs Fulham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Chelsea vs Fulham predictions Half-time result: Draw – 31/20 with Unibet

Conor Gallagher to be shown a card – 39/20 with BetMGM Chelsea’s unpredictable season took yet another turn for the worse midweek when they lost at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup and there are no guarantees they will get back on course against Fulham in Saturday’s west London derby (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1). The Blues were booed off by their away following after the 1-0 defeat to Boro in the first leg of their semi-final tie, a result which ended a run of three successive wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. It’s been a case of one step forward, two steps back for Chelsea under Pochettino, but make them strong favourites to see off Fulham at Stamford Bridge. The Cottagers endured their own EFL Cup frustrations, letting a 1-0 lead slip as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool in the first leg of their last four tie. A first win at the Bridge since 1979 would certainly lift the mood at Fulham going into their winter break, but neither side is a particularly attractive proposition when examining the match odds for this fixture on . But there are still a few interesting bets to be found when looking at the as we examine in depth our Chelsea vs Fulham predictions.

Cagey opening to derby Fulham would have been feeling pretty good at half-time in Wednesday’s game against Liverpool, Willian’s goal putting them 1-0 up at the break. It was an excellent start by Marco Silva’s side as they largely kept the Reds at bay, only for their hosts to step it up after the interval and overwhelm the Cottagers. Of Liverpool’s 19 goal attempts, 14 came in the second period, and Silva will hope they can replicate that decent start on Saturday. Fulham have struggled on the road all season, winning one of their 10 road engagements, including losing the last four on the bounce. They’ve been well beaten by Newcastle and Bournemouth recently and have the third highest expected goals against figure for away teams in the league this season.

Without Calvin Bassey, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Tim Ream, who is struggling for match fitness after injury, Fulham’s defence looks a little suspect. Chelsea should be expected to open up the Cottagers eventually based on recent attacking improvements. They’d scored nine goals in their three-match winning run before drawing a blank at Middlesbrough, but did register 2.46 expected goals on Teesside. However, it’s taken a while for the Blues’ attack to get up to speed this season and at Stamford Bridge they’ve only managed eight first-half goals in 10 league games Preston kept Chelsea scoreless in the first half of their FA Cup third round tie last week before conceding four after half-time and Fulham should have enough to frustrate their hosts for a while at least. Chelsea were 2-0 up at the break in the reverse fixture but that’s one of only five occasions in the league when they’ve been ahead going into half-time this season, with their remaining 15 top flight games all square after 45 minutes. Picking a winner in the Saturday lunchtime clash is tricky given the variance in performances that we've seen from both teams. But off the back of a defeat and given it’s a derby, it's fair to assume both sides will be apprehensive initially. We’re back the game to be level at half-time at 31/20 with for our first Chelsea vs Fulham prediction. Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 1: Half-time result: Draw – 31/20 with Unibet

Blues looking to Palmer to produce Cole Palmer’s summer move from Manchester City to Chelsea has gone better than expected so far with the 21-year-old having been involved in more goals for the Blues than anyone else this season. Palmer has registered 15 goal involvements and is also the club's joint top scorer alongside Nicolas Jackson with eight goals scored. With Jackson now at the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku struggling with a hip injury, Chelsea's need for Palmer to be on form in front of goal has only grown. Palmer scored twice in Chelsea’s last league game – a 3-2 win over Luton – and found the back of the net against Sheffield United recently in another game where the Blues were slow out of the blocks.

Palmer gave Fulham the run around in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage and given how confident he’s looked in front of goal recently, he is an interesting option in the any time goal scorer market on . Palmer has had at least two efforts on goal in six of his last seven appearances for Chelsea, registering four attempts at Middlesbrough, and if anyone is to break through the Fulham lines for the hosts, it could be the England starlet. Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score at any time – 9/5 with BetVictor

Gallagher going in the book again? One area where Chelsea have been consistent this season is in picking up cards with no one having collected more (64) than Pochettino’s side in the Premier League. The Blues have tended to spread the cards around with Jackson leading the way on eight, just ahead of combative midfielder Conor Gallagher. After a slow start, the England international is fast catching up Jackson having collected five yellow cards and a red in his last nine appearances. Gallagher has been putting himself about more since November, committing at least two fouls per game in eight of his last 11 outings for Chelsea.

He committed three fouls against Fulham in the reverse fixture but got away without a caution. He'd previously picked up three yellows in six games against the Cottagers. Up against Fulham’s physical enforcer Joao Palhinha, Gallagher is likely to be in the thick of the action in the middle of the park. Referee Anthony Taylor isn’t shy with his cards, showing over five per game on average when taking charge of a Premier League game. He’s yet to book Gallagher in his two previous assignments officiating Chelsea this season, but it could be third time’s a charm this weekend. Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 3: Conor Gallagher to be shown a card – 39/20 with BetMGM

