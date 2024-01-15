Jump to content
FA Cup predictions: 45/1 accumulator betting tips, third-round replay odds and free bets

Our football tipster has selected his four best bets from the third round replays taking place this week
Last Updated: 15th of January 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
FA Cup third-round replay betting tips

There are eight places in the fourth round of the FA Cup still up for grabs and some top flight sides are in serious danger of an upset heading into the midweek batch of third round replays.

Premier League teams like Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United will be involved in replays this week having failed to get the job done first time around.

Meanwhile, the likes of Eastleigh, Newport County and Bristol Rovers are among the lower-ranked teams still dreaming of extended participation in the oldest cup competition in the world.

After studying the FA Cup odds, we've picked out our four best bets for the third round replays, which can be combined to make a 45/1 fourfold with bet365.

Wolves vs Brentford predictions

(7.30pm Tuesday)

Thomas Frank described Brentford’s failure to beat a Wolves team that had to play with 10 men for 81 minutes of the original tie as a “missed opportunity”. 

It certainly was. Wolves are now the favourites to advance with football betting sites as the Bees prepare to face opponents they've failed to beat in the last six meetings.

Brentford will also be without every member of their first-choice front three. Ivan Toney’s ban does not end until Wednesday, Yoane Wissa is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Bryan Mbeumo is out injured. Kevin Schade, the first reserve, is also on the treatment table.

Wolves will therefore be reasonably confident about keeping a clean sheet in this one and their superior strength in depth, even without top scorer Hwang Hee-chan, who is at the Asian Cup, should ultimately help them advance to round four.

Wolves vs Brentford tip: Wolves to win to nil – 12/5 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bristol City vs West Ham predictions

(Tuesday 7.45pm, BBC One)

West Ham have been largely excellent over the last couple of months, but they are in danger of suffering a surprise exit from the FA Cup in midweek.

Held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City earlier this month, the Hammers head to Ashton Gate without several key players and it may be worth considering the Robins when looking at the odds for this one on betting sites.

Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are out injured, while Mohammed Kudus is representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. That leaves West Ham without their three main attackers, plus Michail Antonio.

Liam Manning is still settling in at Bristol City and the former Oxford United manager will know how big a win in this match could be for his standing among the club’s supporters.

Bristol City vs West Ham tip: Bristol City to win – 3/1 Boylesports

Everton vs Crystal Palace predictions

(7.45pm Wednesday)

The FA Cup third round kicked off with Crystal Palace and Everton battling out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park. To call it a damp squib would be an understatement.

The most memorable moment of the match was the red card controversially shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a decision which Everton successfully appealed against.

The striker is therefore available on Wednesday, but he has only scored four goals this season and has missed 10 big chances in the Premier League - more than all but five players.

Crystal Palace also struggle to put the ball in the back of the net, so goals could be at a premium when these two teams lock horns on Merseyside.

Everton vs Crystal Palace tip: Under 2.5 goals – 10/13 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest predictions

(7.45pm Wednesday, ITV4)

Nottingham Forest have been in the news at the start of the week amid rumours that they are about to be found in breach of the Premier League’s spending rules.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be determined to ensure his players remain focused on the task at hand after a positive start to his tenure in the East Midlands.

Forest have conceded 13 goals in their last five away games, while they are without a clean sheet in 10 matches at any ground.

That will give Blackpool belief ahead of this return fixture at Bloomfield Road after a 2-2 draw last time out, while they dumped Forest out of the cup last season. 

With Jordan Rhodes, who has scored 15 goals in League One this season, leading the Seasiders' frontline, it may be worth looking at the goals markets for this tie on betting apps.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest tip: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score – 21/20 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets for the FA Cup

Third round weekend was a little short on FA Cup upsets but there's the potential for one or two giant-killings this midweek. For those romantics looking to back an upset, make sure to check out the latest sign up offers from bookmakers before you do.

Bet365 have the best price on Blackpool's clash with Forest featuring plenty of goals and they are currently offering new customers up to £30 in free bets when they sign up using the bet365 promo code INDY2023 and deposit at least £10.

Bet365 are also offering new users to their UK casino 50 free spins when they join.

Before you sign up and bet on the FA Cup with any new UK betting sites, please read the terms and conditions of the offer and always gamble responsibly.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Greg Lea for independent.co.uk
Greg Lea @GregLeaFootball

A London-based football specialist, Greg Lea has written for multiple top publications including The Guardian and ESPN with coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. He contributes football betting tips to The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.