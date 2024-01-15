FA Cup predictions: 45/1 accumulator betting tips, third-round replay odds and free bets

FA Cup fixtures & odds January 16th | 7:30pm Home Draw Away Wolves WOL 10/11 21/8 16/5 Brentford BRE January 16th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Birmingham BC 13/10 21/8 2/1 Hull HUL January 16th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Bristol City BRC 16/5 21/8 5/6 West Ham WHU January 16th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Fc EFC 31/20 14/5 8/5 Newport County NC January 16th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Bolton BOL 9/5 5/2 29/20 Luton LUT January 17th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Blackpool BLP 17/6 14/5 10/11 Nottingham NFO January 17th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Bristol Rovers BR 7/4 14/5 7/5 Norwich NOR January 17th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Everton EVE 20/21 5/2 16/5 Crystal Palace CRY

Wolves vs Brentford predictions (7.30pm Tuesday) Thomas Frank described Brentford’s failure to beat a Wolves team that had to play with 10 men for 81 minutes of the original tie as a “missed opportunity”. It certainly was. Wolves are now the favourites to advance with as the Bees prepare to face opponents they've failed to beat in the last six meetings. Brentford will also be without every member of their first-choice front three. Ivan Toney’s ban does not end until Wednesday, Yoane Wissa is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Bryan Mbeumo is out injured. Kevin Schade, the first reserve, is also on the treatment table. Wolves will therefore be reasonably confident about keeping a clean sheet in this one and their superior strength in depth, even without top scorer Hwang Hee-chan, who is at the Asian Cup, should ultimately help them advance to round four. Wolves vs Brentford tip: Wolves to win to nil – 12/5 BetVictor

Bristol City vs West Ham predictions (Tuesday 7.45pm, BBC One) West Ham have been largely excellent over the last couple of months, but they are in danger of suffering a surprise exit from the FA Cup in midweek. Held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City earlier this month, the Hammers head to Ashton Gate without several key players and it may be worth considering the Robins when looking at the odds for this one on . Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are out injured, while Mohammed Kudus is representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. That leaves West Ham without their three main attackers, plus Michail Antonio. Liam Manning is still settling in at Bristol City and the former Oxford United manager will know how big a win in this match could be for his standing among the club’s supporters. Bristol City vs West Ham tip: Bristol City to win – 3/1 Boylesports

Everton vs Crystal Palace predictions (7.45pm Wednesday) The FA Cup third round kicked off with Crystal Palace and Everton battling out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park. To call it a damp squib would be an understatement. The most memorable moment of the match was the red card controversially shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a decision which Everton successfully appealed against. The striker is therefore available on Wednesday, but he has only scored four goals this season and has missed 10 big chances in the Premier League - more than all but five players. Crystal Palace also struggle to put the ball in the back of the net, so goals could be at a premium when these two teams lock horns on Merseyside. Everton vs Crystal Palace tip: Under 2.5 goals – 10/13 Unibet

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest predictions (7.45pm Wednesday, ITV4) Nottingham Forest have been in the news at the start of the week amid rumours that they are about to be found in breach of the Premier League’s spending rules. Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be determined to ensure his players remain focused on the task at hand after a positive start to his tenure in the East Midlands. Forest have conceded 13 goals in their last five away games, while they are without a clean sheet in 10 matches at any ground. That will give Blackpool belief ahead of this return fixture at Bloomfield Road after a 2-2 draw last time out, while they dumped Forest out of the cup last season. With Jordan Rhodes, who has scored 15 goals in League One this season, leading the Seasiders' frontline, it may be worth looking at the goals markets for this tie on . Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest tip: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score – 21/20 bet365

