Juventus vs Napoli betting tips: Serie A predictions, preview and odds

Juventus vs Napoli predictions Juventus to win – 6/4 with BetGoodwin

Federico Chiesa over 2.5 shots – 33/20 with BetMGM

Juventus to receive most cards – 10/11 with Unibet Juventus are aiming to hit the Serie A summit when they host reigning champions Napoli on Friday night (TNT Sports 3, 7.45pm). With current league leaders Inter Milan not in action until Saturday, Juve have the chance to leapfrog their Derby d’Italia adversaries with a win over the Neapolitans at the Allianz Stadium, where the home side have yet to lose this season. However, Napoli have the second-best away record in Serie A this season, winning the last four on their travels, and are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league stretching back to last term. They did the double over Juventus en route to the Scudetto last season but are struggling to mount much of a title defence with last week’s 3-0 home defeat to Inter leaving them 11 points off the leaders.

Walter Mazzarri’s charges can’t afford another defeat here but stopping a Juve side with a useful ability to get over the line in games could prove easier said than done. make the Bianconeri favourites to come out on top and we’re backing them to deliver as part of our Juventus vs Napoli predictions. Top spot calling to Juve Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was named Serie A’s manager of the month for November this week after maintaining the Old Lady’s excellent start to the season. The Turin outfit won two out of three in November before opening up December with a 2-1 victory over Monza, a result which extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine games. They’ve won seven of those games, but haven’t been blowing teams away in that time, instead relying largely on their defensive resolve with five of those victories featuring a clean sheet.

Against Monza, they showed their mettle, bouncing back from an injury-time equaliser to score a 94th-minute winner via Federico Gatti. They’ll need to show plenty of mental toughness to hang in a title fight with an impressive Inter side and a win over the current Scudetto holders would certainly boost belief that they can win a first championship since the 2019-20 season. Shutting down last season’s top scorer in Serie A, Victor Osimhen, will be one of the keys to victory for Juve. The Nigerian has only recently returned from injury and was a little subdued in the loss to Inter. Keeping the mercurial Khvicha Kvaratskhelia quiet could prove trickier given his recent performances but the returns of Danilo and Alex Sandro from injury boost a backline that’s conceded just nine goals all season and boasts the league’s joint-lowest expected goals against figure (9.33), according to Fbref.com.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

While Juve welcomes defenders back, they’ve been dropping like flies for Napoli with skipper and right back Giovanni Di Lorenzo likely to miss this game. He could join Mathias Olivera, Mario Rui and Alessandro Zanoli on the sidelines. Missing so many key defensive pieces is a massive headache for Mazzarri and it’s difficult to see how he negates those absences. Napoli are a best-price of 21/10 to beat Juventus with , which may seem big given they are unbeaten away from home in the league and haven’t lost the last four meetings with the Old Lady. But they haven’t faced a team higher than eighth on their travels this year and look overmatched in an encounter with such a well-organised and motivated Juventus side out to avenge those two losses to Napoli last season. Juventus vs Napoli Tip 1: Juventus to win – 6/4 with BetGoodwin

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Chiesa may expose depleted Napoli defence If Juventus are to win the Scudetto, they’ll need a more reliable source of goals than current top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, who missed a penalty against Monza last week. The Serb has five goals this season, one more than Federico Chiesa, who is likely to cause the bigger headache for the Napoli defence. The Italy international has been backing himself to score recently, resulting in him taking 18 shots across his last five games for club and country.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Chiesa let fly three times away at Monza last week, the sixth time this season he’s had over 2.5 shots in a Serie A game. Napoli’s defensive absences should make it easier to find room for a shot, but even before the injuries started mounting up, the champions were allowing a lot of shots with opponents hitting doubles figures in 10 of Napoli’s last 11 games. Since being pushed further up the field by Allegri, Chiesa has regularly let fly and is 33/20 with , BetMGM amongst them, to have three or more shots on Friday. Juventus vs Napoli Tip 2: Federico Chiesa to have over 2.5 shots – 33/20 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Card count high in Turin It’s not unusual to receive cards at this festive time of year, but Juventus have been receiving them frequently since the start of the season. Only Lecce (41 yellows, two reds) have seen more cards in Serie A this season with Juventus having picked up 37 bookings in 14 games. They’ve received multiple yellows in each of their last six games and have picked up two or more cautions in all but one of their home matches.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Napoli’s card count has ticked up slightly since Mazzarri took charge but they’ve still only had 25 yellows and one red shown their way this season. They are conceding far fewer fouls per game on average than Juve too and referee Daniele Orsato may be speaking to the home contingent far more regularly. show Juventus are the favourites to pick up the most cards in the game and we’re backing them to do just that with our last Juventus vs Napoli prediction. Juventus vs Napoli Tip 3: Juventus to receive most cards – 10/11 with Unibet