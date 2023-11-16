Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Football

League Two predictions, accumulator betting tips and odds for Saturday's games

Our tipster has four selections for Saturday's League Two games which can be combined into a 16/1 accumulator
Last Updated: 16th of November 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
League Two predictions, accumulator betting tips and odds for Saturday's games

League Two betting tips:

With the pause button hit on the Premier League and Championship for the last international break of the year and only two League One games scheduled this weekend, it’s League Two’s time to shine on Saturday.

The top three all have winnable fixtures with leaders Stockport going for a 12th league win in a row when they face Colchester.

The fourth tier’s televised offering comes from Meadow Lane at 12:30pm on Saturday when injury-hit Notts County host Bradford, who lost their first game under new boss Graham Alexander last week.

In total, there are nine matches on Saturday to look at and we’ve been through UK football betting sites to come up with four bets for the 3pm kick-offs.

League Two fixtures & odds
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Crewe Crewe CRA
8/5 Bet365
21/8 BetVictor
13/8 Bet365
Accrington Accrington ACS
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Harrogate Harrogate HTO
10/3 Bet365
17/6 BetVictor
5/6 Unibet
County County NOC
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Doncaster Doncaster DR
11/10 BetVictor
21/8 Unibet
5/2 Bet365
Morecambe Morecambe MFC
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Crawley Crawley CRA
3/1 Bet365
17/6 Unibet
13/15 BetVictor
Mansfield Mansfield MAT
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Salford Salford SAL
13/5 Bet365
13/5 BetVictor
21/20 BetVictor
Wimbledon Wimbledon WIM
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Stockport Stockport STO
4/11 BetVictor
4/1 BetVictor
7/1 BetVictor
Sutton United Sutton United SUT
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Walsall Walsall WAl
20/21 BetVictor
13/5 Bet365
14/5 Bet365
Tranmere Tranmere TRA
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newport County Newport County NC
17/10 Betway
12/5 BetVictor
13/8 Unibet
Town Town GRI
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Gillingham Gillingham GIL
29/20 Bet365
23/10 Bet365
21/10 Unibet
Bradford Bradford BRA

Barrow vs Crawley predictions

Back-to-back wins have boosted Barrow’s hopes of a top-seven finish and they have a good chance to extend that run at home to Crawley. 

The Cumbrians are one of two sides in League Two yet to lose at home and would be even further entrenched in the promotion places had they not drawn four of their seven games at Holker Street. 

Barrow’s success is based on a watertight defence that’s given up the second fewest goals per game on average and been breached just five times at home.

It’s set up as an awkward, and lengthy, away trip for poor travellers Crawley, who have only won once on the road in all competitions this season.

Crawley’s last two away defeats have come at struggling Forest Green and Doncaster with a draw at lower mid-table Walsall sandwiched in between; hardly form that's going to worry Barrow. 

Jamie Proctor’s recent return from injury boosts a Barrow frontline that’s been sharper of late and the home side potentially have enough tools to come out on top. 

Barrow vs Crawley tip: Barrow to beat Crawley – 1/1 with BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Forest Green Rovers vs Grimsby Town predictions

The injuries are starting to pile up for certain teams in League Two with Forest Green chief amongst the division’s depleted sides. 

Rovers are currently without as many as 10 first-team players and were easily turned over by Tranmere last weekend. They bounced back to beat Scarborough 5-2 in the FA Cup in midweek but may not find the goals come as easily at home to Grimsby. 

Bookmakers are slightly leaning towards Forest Green, despite their dreadful home record of seven defeats in nine league games.

Grimsby are without an away league win but performances have improved since Paul Hurst left last month with the Mariners beating Morecambe 3-2 at home last weekend before a 7-2 thrashing of Slough in the FA Cup first round replay.

Grimsby created plenty of chances in those games and having been a little unlucky in recent away defeats, may get off the mark at the New Lawn. 

With our second League Two prediction, we’re backing Grimsby in the draw no bet market, meaning stakes will be returned if the match finishes as a draw. The bet will win outright if Grimsby are victorious and lose if Forest Green win.

Forest Green vs Grimsby tip: Grimsby draw no bet – 11/10 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Gillingham vs Salford predictions

Gillingham’s first league game under Stephen Clemence ended in a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham and a home encounter with Salford could be equally as challenging. 

The Gills hierarchy has brought Clemence in an attempt to implement a more attractive style of play and it will no doubt take time to adapt to the changes a new manager brings. 

Moving away from the more defensively-minded tactics of Neil Harris will leave Gillingham more vulnerable and they may struggle to keep out a Salford side that’s found its scoring touch. 

The Ammies scored four in Tuesday’s crazy 5-4 extra-time FA Cup first round replay loss to Peterborough and have the division’s top scorer Matt Smith leading the line.

Salford have scored at least twice in five of the last six away games and may bag again at Priestfield, where the home side have failed to keep a clean sheet in five league games. 

Salford’s extra-time exertions against Peterborough could take a toll though and Gillingham's new attacking approach can potentially help both teams to score at 8/11 with William Hill.

Gillingham vs Salford tip: Both teams to score – 8/11 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Mansfield Town vs Newport County predictions

Newport County are another team short on numbers right now with boss Graham Coughlan saying he struggled to put out a side for Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers.

They won’t be at full strength for the weekend when they face a daunting trip to third-place Mansfield.

The Stags are heavy favourites with new bookmakers and understandably so when they’ve won their last four league games and have yet to lose a League Two contest.

Recent cup defeats haven’t dented the momentum of Nigel Clough’s men, who have kept five clean sheets in seven home league games.

Newport’s last two away goals came from the penalty spot having drawn a blank in the two games prior and a home win to nil is our final League Two prediction.

Mansfield vs Newport tip: Mansfield to win to nil – 13/8 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.