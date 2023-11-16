League Two predictions, accumulator betting tips and odds for Saturday's games

League Two betting tips:
With the pause button hit on the Premier League and Championship for the last international break of the year and only two League One games scheduled this weekend, it’s League Two’s time to shine on Saturday.
The top three all have winnable fixtures with leaders Stockport going for a 12th league win in a row when they face Colchester.
The fourth tier’s televised offering comes from Meadow Lane at 12:30pm on Saturday when injury-hit Notts County host Bradford, who lost their first game under new boss Graham Alexander last week.
In total, there are nine matches on Saturday to look at and we’ve been through UK football betting sites to come up with four bets for the 3pm kick-offs.
Barrow vs Crawley predictions
Back-to-back wins have boosted Barrow’s hopes of a top-seven finish and they have a good chance to extend that run at home to Crawley.
The Cumbrians are one of two sides in League Two yet to lose at home and would be even further entrenched in the promotion places had they not drawn four of their seven games at Holker Street.
Barrow’s success is based on a watertight defence that’s given up the second fewest goals per game on average and been breached just five times at home.
It’s set up as an awkward, and lengthy, away trip for poor travellers Crawley, who have only won once on the road in all competitions this season.
Crawley’s last two away defeats have come at struggling Forest Green and Doncaster with a draw at lower mid-table Walsall sandwiched in between; hardly form that's going to worry Barrow.
Jamie Proctor’s recent return from injury boosts a Barrow frontline that’s been sharper of late and the home side potentially have enough tools to come out on top.
Barrow vs Crawley tip: Barrow to beat Crawley – 1/1 with BetGoodwin
Forest Green Rovers vs Grimsby Town predictions
The injuries are starting to pile up for certain teams in League Two with Forest Green chief amongst the division’s depleted sides.
Rovers are currently without as many as 10 first-team players and were easily turned over by Tranmere last weekend. They bounced back to beat Scarborough 5-2 in the FA Cup in midweek but may not find the goals come as easily at home to Grimsby.
Bookmakers are slightly leaning towards Forest Green, despite their dreadful home record of seven defeats in nine league games.
Grimsby are without an away league win but performances have improved since Paul Hurst left last month with the Mariners beating Morecambe 3-2 at home last weekend before a 7-2 thrashing of Slough in the FA Cup first round replay.
Grimsby created plenty of chances in those games and having been a little unlucky in recent away defeats, may get off the mark at the New Lawn.
With our second League Two prediction, we’re backing Grimsby in the draw no bet market, meaning stakes will be returned if the match finishes as a draw. The bet will win outright if Grimsby are victorious and lose if Forest Green win.
Forest Green vs Grimsby tip: Grimsby draw no bet – 11/10 with BoyleSports
Gillingham vs Salford predictions
Gillingham’s first league game under Stephen Clemence ended in a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham and a home encounter with Salford could be equally as challenging.
The Gills hierarchy has brought Clemence in an attempt to implement a more attractive style of play and it will no doubt take time to adapt to the changes a new manager brings.
Moving away from the more defensively-minded tactics of Neil Harris will leave Gillingham more vulnerable and they may struggle to keep out a Salford side that’s found its scoring touch.
The Ammies scored four in Tuesday’s crazy 5-4 extra-time FA Cup first round replay loss to Peterborough and have the division’s top scorer Matt Smith leading the line.
Salford have scored at least twice in five of the last six away games and may bag again at Priestfield, where the home side have failed to keep a clean sheet in five league games.
Salford’s extra-time exertions against Peterborough could take a toll though and Gillingham's new attacking approach can potentially help both teams to score at 8/11 with William Hill.
Gillingham vs Salford tip: Both teams to score – 8/11 with William Hill
Mansfield Town vs Newport County predictions
Newport County are another team short on numbers right now with boss Graham Coughlan saying he struggled to put out a side for Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers.
They won’t be at full strength for the weekend when they face a daunting trip to third-place Mansfield.
The Stags are heavy favourites with new bookmakers and understandably so when they’ve won their last four league games and have yet to lose a League Two contest.
Recent cup defeats haven’t dented the momentum of Nigel Clough’s men, who have kept five clean sheets in seven home league games.
Newport’s last two away goals came from the penalty spot having drawn a blank in the two games prior and a home win to nil is our final League Two prediction.
Mansfield vs Newport tip: Mansfield to win to nil – 13/8 with bet365
