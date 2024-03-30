Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool can reclaim top spot in the Premier League by beating Brighton at Anfield on Sunday
Last Updated: 30th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Liverpool vs Brighton predictions 

Liverpool have the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League in their clash with Brighton at Anfield on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Arsenal leapfrogged Liverpool and Manchester City to climb to the summit in the last Premier League weekend before the international break when the Reds and City played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield.  

But, Jurgen Klopp’s side can capitalise on the showdown between the champions and the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium to re-establish a lead before that clash takes place in the late afternoon kick-off on Sunday. 

The Merseysiders saw their dream of a quadruple ended last time out in a 4-3 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool vs Brighton odds
% Chance
Liverpool paid the price for a lack of clinical edge and now must focus on the Premier League title and the Europa League in a bid to send Klopp out on a high note. 

Brighton reeled off back-to-back wins before the international break to lift the gloom at the Amex Stadium.  

Their 1-0 triumph over Roma was nowhere near enough to get them back into the tie in their Europa League round of 16 clash, but it was still an improvement from their 4-0 drubbing in Rome

It followed another narrow victory against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, which has kept the club in the running for a top-six finish. 

Liverpool are unsurprisingly odds-on with football betting sites to beat the Seagulls, but Roberto De Zerbi’s men are never a dull watch and will be out to wreck the Reds’ title hopes.

Look out for a vengeful Liverpool 

The Reds lost to United in the most devastating fashion to end their hopes of a famous quadruple. 

Liverpool had the game in their hands on two occasions but couldn’t see it out before Amad Diallo’s late winner settled the contest. Klopp was naturally disappointed and suggested that the fixture pile-up played a role in their demise.  

However, the Reds were wasteful in the final third as several players missed the chance to take the game away from United with the score at 2-1. 

Liverpool mustered 25 attempts at goal and put 11 on target, scoring three goals in the process, but the game should have been over a long time before Antony sent it into extra time.  

It was a similar story in their draw against Manchester City at Anfield, where the Reds should have claimed all three points.

Klopp was not a happy man after the FA Cup exit and will no doubt have been urging his team to respond, especially with the chance to retake their place at the top of the Premier League. 

That's not good news for Brighton, who have been woeful on the road of late. They’ve lost five out of their last six away games, including 4-0 and 3-0 defeats to Roma and Fulham respectively. 

Liverpool are creating ample chances and their results against Sparta Prague highlight the damage they can inflict when firing on all cylinders. 

Brighton could be in the wrong place at the wrong time with an angry Liverpool ready to take their frustrations out on the first opponent after the international break. We’re backing a win for the hosts and pairing it with over 4.5 goals at 5/2 with Betway

Liverpool vs Brighton Tip 1: Liverpool to win and over 4.5 goals – 5/2 Betway

Another Salah special against Brighton 

Mohamed Salah found the net against United, but even he was not at his clinical best in the final third. The 31-year-old spurned a couple of good openings in the second half, although he was far from alone in a Liverpool shirt.  

Klopp has been easing Salah back into the team following his lay-off from a hamstring injury. The international break came at a good time, affording the Egyptian time to rest and recover ahead of the stretch run of the season. 

It’s not often that players get a chance to recuperate amid the busy schedule and it could be the perfect tonic for Salah and Liverpool’s title bid where betting apps are favouring City at the moment.

He scored a brace against Brighton in the reverse fixture in October and seems to have a liking for playing the Seagulls. In 13 Premier League matches, Salah has scored eight goals and notched six assists.  

Salah has scored two goals or more on four occasions in the Premier League this season, last achieving the feat in the Reds’ win over Newcastle in January. We like his chances to score twice against the Seagulls for the second time this term at 4/1 with BoyleSports

Liverpool vs Brighton Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score two goals or more – 4/1 BoyleSports

Dunk’s bad week to continue 

Lewis Dunk had a tough outing for England during the international break. He made two costly mistakes in the Three Lions’ matches against Brazil and Belgium. 

His loose header allowed the Selecao to break and score through Endrick to secure a 1-0 win at Wembley, while the Brighton centre-back was again at fault to allow Romelu Lukaku to pick out Youri Tielemans for Belgium’s second in their draw on Tuesday night. 

If the 32-year-old was hopeful of forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024, his chances have certainly taken a knock. The last thing he will want to see is a Liverpool forward line smelling blood in the water.

